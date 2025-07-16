Best Colleges for M.Tech in AI India 2025

AI is revolutionising our lives and workplaces. As companies in India and globally leverage AI to innovate and solve problems, students are increasingly drawn to this field. In response, many Indian colleges are now offering M.Tech programs in Artificial Intelligence to equip students with the necessary skills for the field. This article will guide you through the best colleges for M.Tech in AI in India for 2025, covering course details, fees, and eligibility, making it easier for you to pick the perfect college for your studies.
1. BITS Pilani
Program: M.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Duration: 2 Years
Fees: ₹75,100 per semester
Eligibility Criteria:
-
Eligible candidates include working professionals holding a B.E./B.Tech. degree with a minimum 60% aggregate score and at least 1 year of relevant industry experience post-graduation.
Eligible candidates include those with an MCA/M.Sc. degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field, having studied mathematics or statistics at the university level, with a minimum 60% aggregate score, and at least 1 year of relevant work experience after completing their degree.
Candidates need hands-on experience with computing and programming.
2. Bennett University
Program: M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Duration: 2 Years
Total Fees: ₹3.75 lakh
Eligibility Criteria:
-
Eligible candidates should have a degree in B.Tech, M.Sc., or MCA.
-
Candidates must have a minimum aggregate score of 60% in their qualifying degree.
3. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Program: M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence
Duration: 3 Years
Total Fees: ₹5,00,000 (for the entire programme)
Eligibility Criteria:
-
B.E./B.Tech degree in any discipline
Or
-
MCA/M.Sc. in subjects like Mathematics, Statistics, IT, Computer Science, Physics, or Chemistry.
-
At least 50% aggregate score in the qualifying degree.
4. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore
Program: M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
Duration: 2 Years
Eligibility Criteria:
-
Candidates should hold a full-time undergraduate degree from a recognized university/institute with at least 60% aggregate marks or a First Class.
-
At least 60% marks required in both Class X and XII or Diploma.
-
Final-year students awaiting their qualifying degree results can also apply.
-
All final semester or year exams must be completed before admission.
Total Fees (Annually):
-
Category 1: ₹1,93,000
-
Category 2: ₹3,02,000
5. Lovely Professional University (LPU)
Program: M.Tech in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Duration: 2 Years (4 Semesters)
Eligibility Criteria:
-
B.Tech degree required with at least 55% aggregate marks in disciplines like Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Electronics Engineering.
-
Admission options include LPUNEST, GATE, or CUET.
-
Candidates with 80% or more marks in the qualifying exam are exempted from LPUNEST.
-
5% relaxation is given to:
-
Candidates from the North-East states and Sikkim
-
Defence personnel and their dependents
-
Wards of Kashmiri migrants
-
Entrance Exam Mode: LPUNEST can be taken online from home or at a designated test center.
-
-
Fee Structure: Program Fee (per semester): ₹1,00,000
6. Chandigarh University
Program: Master of Engineering (M.E.) in Artificial Intelligence
Eligibility Criteria:
-
A relevant Bachelor's degree in Engineering or equivalent is required.
-
At least 55% marks are required in the qualifying examination.
Program Duration: 2 Years
Fee Structure:
-
Semester Fee: ₹60,000
-
Examination Fee: ₹2,500
-
Security Deposit: ₹2,000 (one-time refundable)
7. Sharda University –
Program: M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Duration: 2 Years
Eligibility Criteria:
-
B.Tech/B.E. in Computer Science, IT, or a related discipline.
-
A minimum of 60% aggregate marks is required in the qualifying exam.
Fee Structure:
-
1st Year: ₹1,22,000
-
2nd Year: ₹1,25,660
8. KR Mangalam University –
Program: M.Tech in CSE (AI, ML Specialization)
Duration: 2 Years
Specializations:
-
Artificial Intelligence
-
Cybersecurity
-
Machine Learning
-
Data Science
Eligibility Criteria:
B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering
OR M.Sc. in CS, IT, Statistics, Electronics, Physics, or equivalent
Minimum 50% aggregate marks
OR MCA
Fee Structure:
Annual Fee: ₹1,10,000
