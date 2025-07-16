Best Colleges for M.Tech in AI India 2025

AI is revolutionising our lives and workplaces. As companies in India and globally leverage AI to innovate and solve problems, students are increasingly drawn to this field. In response, many Indian colleges are now offering M.Tech programs in Artificial Intelligence to equip students with the necessary skills for the field. This article will guide you through the best colleges for M.Tech in AI in India for 2025, covering course details, fees, and eligibility, making it easier for you to pick the perfect college for your studies.