List of Medical Colleges Accepting NEET 2025 Scores

India has over 30 top medical colleges that accept NEET scores, with 22 government-owned and 9 private institutions. NEET is the premier entrance exam for India's best medical colleges. According to the NIRF ranking 2024, AIIMS Delhi tops the list for medicine. As the sole entrance test for undergraduate medical and paramedical courses in India, NEET scores are accepted by top colleges like AIIMS Delhi, CMC Vellore, JIPMER Puducherry, BHU, and Madras Medical College, Chennai.

Here are the key highlights of the top medical colleges in India that accept NEET scores:

NEET UG scores are required for admission to undergraduate medical programs like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and BSc (Hons.) Nursing. India's top medical colleges are concentrated in states like Delhi/NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Course durations vary: four to five years for undergraduate programs and three years for postgraduate medical courses.

No. of Colleges

Below is a list of top private medical colleges in India that accept NEET scores, along with their approximate tuition fees and NIRF Ranking for 2024.

Best Private Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score

Dr. D.Y. Patil College of Ayurved and Research Centre Admission

Best Government Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score

Check out the table below for India's top 10 government medical colleges accepting NEET scores, along with their tuition fees and NIRF 2024 rankings.

Public/Govt. Colleges Tuition Fee NIRF Ranking 2024 AIIMS Delhi Admission INR 6,075 1 JIPMER Admission INR 30,465 5 Madras Medical College Admission INR 68,018 10 AIIMS Rishikesh Admission INR 51,525 14 AIIMS Jodhpur Admission INR 24,102 16

Low-cost Best Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score

Top medical colleges in India that accept NEET scores offer affordable options, with fees typically under INR 1 lakh. Here are some examples:

Low-cost Colleges Tuition Fee AIIMS Delhi Fees INR 6,000 CMC Vellore Fees INR 13,500 JIPMER Puducherry Fees INR 30,465 Madras Medical College Fees INR 68,018 AIIMS Rishikesh Fees INR 51,525

Best Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score: Admissions 2025

Eligibility criteria for top MBBS colleges in India:

Candidates must have completed their Class 12th in the Science stream, with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) as their core subjects.

Candidates need a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (or equivalent CGPA) for general category and 45% for reserved categories.

Candidates must be 17 years old by December 31 of the year they are seeking admission.

Eligible candidates include Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO).

Details are based on official sources and might change

Best Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score: NIRF Ranking 2024

Each year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) evaluates and ranks institutions across various disciplines, including Medicine. This ranking is based on a set of comprehensive parameters:

The table below presents the top 10 medical colleges in India that accept NEET scores, based on the NIRF Ranking for 2024 under the Medical category.

College Name NIRF 2022 NIRF 2023 NIRF 2024 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Ranking 1 1 1 Christian Medical College, (CMC) Vellore Ranking 3 3 3 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, (JIPMER) Puducherry Ranking 6 5 5 Institute of Medical Sciences, (IMS-BHU), Varanasi Ranking 5 8 7 Madras Medical College Ranking 12 11 10

Best Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score: India Today Ranking 2024

Here's a list of top medical colleges in India that accept NEET scores, along with their rankings:

Top Colleges India Today Ranking 2024 AIIMS Delhi 1 JIPMER Puducherry 2 CMC Vellore 3 Armed Forces Medical College 4 Maulana Azad Medical College, University of Delhi 5 Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU 6

Highest Salary Offered by Best Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET

Check the table below for India's top NEET colleges with the highest placement packages, offering the best return on investment for students.

College Name Tuition Fee Annual Median Package CMC Vellore Placement INR 13,500 INR 4.34 LPA AIIMS Jodhpur Placement INR 24,102 INR 13.56 LPA AIIMS Rishikesh Placement INR 51,525 INR 12.20 LPA Madras Medical College Placement INR 68,018 INR 9.10 LPA JIPMER Placement INR 30,465 INR 12 LPA

Details are based on official sources and might change

