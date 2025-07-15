List of Medical Colleges Accepting NEET 2025 Scores

Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Discover the top medical colleges in India that accept NEET 2025 scores. Get insights into tuition fees, rankings, eligibility criteria, and more to make an informed decision about your medical education.

By Himani Chopra
Jul 15, 2025, 16:29 IST
List of Medical Colleges Accepting NEET Scores

India has over 30 top medical colleges that accept NEET scores, with 22 government-owned and 9 private institutions. NEET is the premier entrance exam for India's best medical colleges. According to the NIRF ranking 2024, AIIMS Delhi tops the list for medicine. As the sole entrance test for undergraduate medical and paramedical courses in India, NEET scores are accepted by top colleges like AIIMS Delhi, CMC Vellore, JIPMER Puducherry, BHU, and Madras Medical College, Chennai.

Top Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score: Overview 2025

NEET UG scores are required for admission to undergraduate medical programs like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and BSc (Hons.) Nursing. India's top medical colleges are concentrated in states like Delhi/NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Course durations vary: four to five years for undergraduate programs and three years for postgraduate medical courses.

Here are the key highlights of the top medical colleges in India that accept NEET scores:

Parameters

Statistics

No. of Colleges

30+ colleges

Top Colleges

AIIMS Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, CMC Vellore, BHU, and Madras Medical College, Chennai

Top Specialisations

Unani

Accepted Entrance Exams

NEET

Details are based on official sources and might change

Best Private Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score

Below is a list of top private medical colleges in India that accept NEET scores, along with their approximate tuition fees and NIRF Ranking for 2024.

Private Colleges

Tuition Fee

NIRF Ranking 2024

CMC Admission

INR 14,000

3

Dr. D.Y. Patil College of Ayurved and Research Centre Admission

INR 19.25 lakh

11

SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre Admission

INR 1.13 Crores

18

SRIHER Admission

INR 1.35 Crores

20

St. John's National Academy of Health Sciences Admission

INR 30 lakh

28

Best Government Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score

Check out the table below for India's top 10 government medical colleges accepting NEET scores, along with their tuition fees and NIRF 2024 rankings.

Public/Govt. Colleges

Tuition Fee

NIRF Ranking 2024

AIIMS Delhi Admission

INR 6,075

1

JIPMER Admission

INR 30,465

5

Madras Medical College Admission

INR 68,018

10

AIIMS Rishikesh Admission

INR 51,525

14

AIIMS Jodhpur Admission

INR 24,102

16

Low-cost Best Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score

Top medical colleges in India that accept NEET scores offer affordable options, with fees typically under INR 1 lakh. Here are some examples:

Low-cost Colleges

Tuition Fee

AIIMS Delhi Fees

INR 6,000

CMC Vellore Fees

INR 13,500

JIPMER Puducherry Fees

INR 30,465

Madras Medical College Fees

INR 68,018

AIIMS Rishikesh Fees

INR 51,525

Best Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score: Admissions 2025

Eligibility criteria for top MBBS colleges in India:

  • Candidates must have completed their Class 12th in the Science stream, with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) as their core subjects.
  • Candidates need a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (or equivalent CGPA) for general category and 45% for reserved categories.
  • Candidates must be 17 years old by December 31 of the year they are seeking admission.
  • Eligible candidates include Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO).

Best Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score: NIRF Ranking 2024

Each year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) evaluates and ranks institutions across various disciplines, including Medicine. This ranking is based on a set of comprehensive parameters:

The table below presents the top 10 medical colleges in India that accept NEET scores, based on the NIRF Ranking for 2024 under the Medical category.

College Name

NIRF 2022

NIRF 2023

NIRF 2024

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Ranking

1

1

1

Christian Medical College, (CMC) Vellore Ranking

3

3

3

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, (JIPMER) Puducherry Ranking

6

5

5

Institute of Medical Sciences, (IMS-BHU), Varanasi Ranking

5

8

7

Madras Medical College Ranking

12

11

10

Best Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET Score: India Today Ranking 2024

Here's a list of top medical colleges in India that accept NEET scores, along with their rankings:

Top Colleges

India Today Ranking 2024

AIIMS Delhi

1

JIPMER Puducherry

2

CMC Vellore

3

Armed Forces Medical College

4

Maulana Azad Medical College, University of Delhi

5

Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU

6

Highest Salary Offered by Best Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET

Check the table below for India's top NEET colleges with the highest placement packages, offering the best return on investment for students.

College Name

Tuition Fee

Annual Median Package

CMC Vellore Placement

INR 13,500

INR 4.34 LPA

AIIMS Jodhpur Placement

INR 24,102

INR 13.56 LPA

AIIMS Rishikesh Placement

INR 51,525

INR 12.20 LPA

Madras Medical College Placement

INR 68,018

INR 9.10 LPA

JIPMER Placement

INR 30,465

INR 12 LPA

Details are based on official sources and might change

