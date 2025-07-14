BHU CAP UG 2025 Admission: Registration Dates, Documents, and Expected Cutoffs

The CUET UG 2025 results, which include both percentile and NTA scores, were announced on July 4, 2025. Following this, Banaras Hindu University is set to open its undergraduate admissions for the 2025-2026 academic year via the BHU CAP UG 2025 portal. To enroll in undergraduate courses at Banaras Hindu University, aspirants must complete the BHU registration form and participate in the CUET counseling process.

CUET BHU CAP UG Portal Opening Date 2025 While Banaras Hindu University hasn't officially confirmed the launch date for the BHU CAP UG 2025 portal, the 2025-2026 undergraduate admission process is expected to begin shortly on bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Applicants should regularly check the official website for admission announcements.

BHU CUET UG Admission 2025: Required Documents When you fill out the BHU Undergraduate Programme Registration Form, you'll need to submit or upload the following documents in the specified format:

Document Required Format Scanned passport-sized photograph Pdf or jpeg Scanned signature Pdf or jpeg Scanned Class 10th Marksheet Pdf or jpeg Scanned Class 12th Marksheet Pdf or jpeg Scanned Birth Certificate Pdf or jpeg Additional documents like Caste, TC, CC, Income - BHU CUET UG 2025 Expected Cut Off Below, you'll find the estimated CUET scores required for top BHU undergraduate courses. These estimates are based on last year's first cutoff list and NTA scores.

BHU colleges CUET cutoff for B.Com (Hons) and Financial Markets Management Check out the expected CUET cutoff scores for admission to BHU's B.Com (Hons) and Financial Markets Management courses: