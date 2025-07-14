Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

BHU CAP UG 2025 Admission: Registration Dates, Documents, and Expected Cutoffs

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is initiating its CAP UG 2025 admissions based on CUET scores. The process will involve online registration on the BHU CAP UG portal, submission of essential documents (including your CUET scorecard, mark sheets, and various certificates), and program-specific cutoff scores. Aspiring candidates should regularly visit BHU's official website for crucial updates on admission schedules and detailed requirements.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Jul 14, 2025, 18:13 IST
BHU CAP UG 2025 Admission
BHU CAP UG 2025 Admission

The CUET UG 2025 results, which include both percentile and NTA scores, were announced on July 4, 2025. Following this, Banaras Hindu University is set to open its undergraduate admissions for the 2025-2026 academic year via the BHU CAP UG 2025 portal.

To enroll in undergraduate courses at Banaras Hindu University, aspirants must complete the BHU registration form and participate in the CUET counseling process.

CUET BHU CAP UG Portal Opening Date 2025

While Banaras Hindu University hasn't officially confirmed the launch date for the BHU CAP UG 2025 portal, the 2025-2026 undergraduate admission process is expected to begin shortly on bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

Applicants should regularly check the official website for admission announcements.

BHU CUET UG Admission 2025: Required Documents 

When you fill out the BHU Undergraduate Programme Registration Form, you'll need to submit or upload the following documents in the specified format:

Document Required

Format

Scanned passport-sized photograph

Pdf or jpeg

Scanned signature

Pdf or jpeg

Scanned Class 10th Marksheet

Pdf or jpeg

Scanned Class 12th Marksheet

Pdf or jpeg

Scanned Birth Certificate

Pdf or jpeg

Additional documents like Caste, TC, CC, Income

-

BHU CUET UG 2025 Expected Cut Off

Below, you'll find the estimated CUET scores required for top BHU undergraduate courses. These estimates are based on last year's first cutoff list and NTA scores.

BHU colleges CUET cutoff for B.Com (Hons) and Financial Markets Management

Check out the expected CUET cutoff scores for admission to BHU's B.Com (Hons) and Financial Markets Management courses: 

Category

BHU Top College Expected Cutoff 2025

Open

445-506

OBC

422-470

SC

333-411

ST

270-382

EWS

430-480

PwD

72-210

BHU Colleges CUET Cutoff for B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics 

Check the expected CUET cutoff scores for admission to the B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics course at various BHU colleges.

Category

BHU Top College Expected Cutoff 2025 

Open

345-385

OBC

324-340

SC

217-250

ST

146-190

EWS

325-342

PwD

72

BHU Colleges CUET Cutoff for B.A. (Hons) English 

Find the expected CUET cutoff scores for admission to the B.A. (Hons) English course at various BHU colleges, based on past trends.

Category

BHU Top College Expected Cutoff 2025 

Open

256-315

OBC

222-290

SC

184-255

ST

157-230

EWS

228-290

PwD

59-185

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories