NIRF 2025 Rankings: To Be Released Soon – When to Expect and What’s New

Every year, the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) is one of the most eagerly awaited announcements for students, parents, educators, and colleges in India. The Ministry of Education established this rating system to evaluate universities, engineering colleges, management institutes, medical institutions, and other categories of higher education. The wait for 2025 is even more intense, as the rankings are projected to include new evaluation parameters, structural modifications, and harsher rules.

While the NIRF 2024 rankings placed institutions such as IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, and IIM Ahmedabad at the top of their respective categories, the next NIRF 2025 rankings are expected to change the higher education landscape once more.

The release of the NIRF 2025 has been eagerly awaited and has become a bit of a suspense. The National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) typically releases its ranking in July or early August, but this year around the rankings might be released a little later or September, due to a temporary restraining order by the Madras High Court in July 2025, which questioned the validity of the data provided by the institutions. The schedule and ranking are important for lakhs of students as they consider their career alternatives, as well as for the institutions that are aiming for national recognition.

(Please note the dates or months given in the article are expected and not officially announced.)

Also, check:- List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Specialisation in AI and Data Science and Other Details