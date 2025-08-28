NIRF 2025 Rankings: To Be Released Soon – When to Expect and What’s New

Every year, the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) is one of the most eagerly awaited announcements for students, parents, educators, and colleges in India. The Ministry of Education established this rating system to evaluate universities, engineering colleges, management institutes, medical institutions, and other categories of higher education. The wait for 2025 is even more intense, as the rankings are projected to include new evaluation parameters, structural modifications, and harsher rules.
While the NIRF 2024 rankings placed institutions such as IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, and IIM Ahmedabad at the top of their respective categories, the next NIRF 2025 rankings are expected to change the higher education landscape once more.
The release of the NIRF 2025 has been eagerly awaited and has become a bit of a suspense. The National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) typically releases its ranking in July or early August, but this year around the rankings might be released a little later or September, due to a temporary restraining order by the Madras High Court in July 2025, which questioned the validity of the data provided by the institutions. The schedule and ranking are important for lakhs of students as they consider their career alternatives, as well as for the institutions that are aiming for national recognition.
(Please note the dates or months given in the article are expected and not officially announced.)
Also, check:- List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Specialisation in AI and Data Science and Other Details
What Will be New in the NIRF Rankings of 2025?
The National Institute of Ranking Framework was established in 2015 to rank higher education institutions across India using 5 parameters, such as:-
- Teaching and Learning Resource
- Graduation outcome
- Research and Professional Practice
- Outreach and inclusivity
- Perception
These parameters are used to encourage competitive excellence. For the rankings of the academic year 2025-26, the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) has added a new category, which is as follows:-
|
(As per the media reports)
This addition of a new category allows the participation of all those institutes, colleges and universities that may want to register under the SDG category. This new category will also rank the institutions based on how colleges prioritise environmental sustainability, social impact, and inclusive growth. One more addition has been made to the parameter, and that is Negative Marking for the Retracted Research Paper. This addition is to maintain the research credibility of any institution with retracted or defective research articles; these institutions will be penalised in their scores.
Also, check:-
- Top-Ranked Agriculture Colleges in India by NIRF Rankings: Check Entrance Exam and Eligibility Criteria
- Leading State Public Universities in India by NIRF Rankings: Check Entrance Exams, Eligibility Criteria and Courses Offered
Why the NIRF 2025 Rankings Matter and Their Impact?
The NIRF Rankings are more than simply numbers; for students, they are guides to making the correct career decisions while selecting a college or university. A high-ranking institution signifies excellent academic performance, placement assistance, and research facilities. Many parents and students regard the National Institute of Ranking Frameworks (NIRF) as a parameter for finding a reputable, government-backed institution for students seeking admission to colleges and universities.
For colleges and universities and institutions, the NIRF Rankings are a massive influence. This is because of several factors such as:-
|
Factors
|
Influence
|
Admission
|
A high ranking secured in the NIRF Rankings will attract more students to seek admission to the institute, especially the top scorers of the various entrance exams.
|
Funding and Collaborations
|
A higher ranking secured in the NIRF Rankings will help secure government grants, more and better corporate partnerships and research collaborations
|
Reputation
|
A high ranking secured in the NIRF Rankings helps in shaping the national and international perception of the participating institutions.
Also, check:-
- Top Environmental Science Colleges in India with NIRF Ranking: Check Eligibility Criteria and Career Scope
- List of Top 20 B.Arch Colleges in India per NIRF Rankings: Check Career Opportunities and Specialisations Offered
This Teachers' Day, celebrate the educators who've made a difference! Nominate your inspiring teacher (or yourself) for Jagran Josh's "Teachers Who Inspire" campaign. You could be featured in "100 Inspiring Teachers of India 2025," receive an official E-Certificate, and have your story shared on our website and social media. Don't miss this chance to honor excellence—Nominate Now!
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial