Professor Srivardhini K Jha of IIM Bangalore has been Nominated for National Teacher’s Day 2025

Professor Srivardhini K Jha, a Professor of Entrepreneurship at IIM Bangalore and Chairperson of NSRCEL, a startup incubator, has been nominated for the National Teacher’s Award 2025. Learn about her accomplishments, educational background and Work Experience.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 28, 2025, 23:58 IST
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has selected Professor Srivardhini K Jha for the National Teacher Award 2025, which is initiated by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. Professor Srivardhini K Jha is a faculty member of the Entrepreneurship area and Chairperson of the IIM Bangalore’s startup incubator, NSRCEL.  

The National Teachers’ Award 2025 recognises teachers who have made significant contributions to teaching, innovation, research, and institution building, enriching students’ lives and the pursuit of high-quality education in the country. The Honourable President of India will bestow the award at the felicitation ceremony on September 5, 2025, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Professor Srivardhini K Jha of IIM Bangalore

As a Teacher, Professor Jha is well celebrated by students in all programs, such as MBA, online BBA and PhD. Professor Srivardhini K Jha has also written and delivered multiple entrepreneurship-focused courses, and her classes are known for their pedagogical innovation, interactive design and engaging delivery. Professor Jha has also played a significant role in enhancing India’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.

Professor Srivardhini K Jha has served as the Chairperson of  NSRCEL since 2022 and has been overseeing incubation and acceleration of ventures across industries in 25 states, with the Centre affecting over 1000 enterprises each year. Professor Jha has also played an instrumental role in increasing the NSRCEL’s emphasis on female entrepreneurs and companies addressing hard challenges in fields such as climate action and social innovation.

Achievements of Professor Srivardhini K Jha

Professor Srivardhini K Jha also has many commendable achievements under her belt, being the Chairperson of NSRCEL and a faculty member of the Entrepreneurship area of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore. Below is the list of some of Professor Jha’s accomplishments:-

 

  • Under her guidance, NSRCEL launched iCUbe (Incubating Incubators Initiative), a pioneering endeavour to increase capacity in  Tier 2 and Tier 3 incubators across India.
 

 

  • Some of the work of Professor Srivardhini K Jha has appeared in prestigious international journals like:-
 
  • MIT Sloan Management Review

 

  • MIS Quarterly
 

 

  • Management International Review
 
  • Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences

Educational Background and Work Experience of Professor Srivardhini Jha

Professor Srivardhini K Jha also holds a very strong educational background from a renowned world university like Stanford University and IIM Bangalore. She has also held top management positions in various famous organisations, which helped her build an industrial perspective. Below is the list of the educational background and work experience of Professor Srivardhini K Jha:-

Educational Background

Work Experience

  • Holds an MS from Stanford University

  • She held top management positions at organisations like Microsoft, Infosys and Sun Microsystems

  • PhD in Corporate Strategy and Policy from IIM Bangalore

  • Professor Jha serves as an Associate Editor for IIM Bangalore Management Review.

  • She teaches a variety of specialisations offered by IIM Bangalore under the MBA program.

