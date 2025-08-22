Padam Shri Professor G.D Yadav: A Journey of Multiple Honours

Padma Shri Professor G.D. Yadav is one of India’s most respected academicians, innovators, and researchers, whose contributions to chemical engineering and education have been recognised with multiple prestigious awards. Professor G.D. Yadav has also served as the former Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai. From being conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India, to receiving fellowships and recognitions from top international institutions. Professor G.D. Yadav’s name stands tall among te finest minds in the academic and research fields.

Professor Ganapati Dadasabeh Yadav has been appointed Chairman of the Governing Body of the S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences in Kolkata, adding to his already impressive list of distinctions.

The Indian Chemical Council (ICC) recognised Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. and ICT Mumbai, and also conferred the K. V. Mariwala Award for Effective Chemical Industry-Academia Partnership (2024). Professor G.D. Yadav's collaborative research with Godavari Biorefineries led to the breakthrough development of Dimethyl Ether (DME) technology from renewable feedstocks, earning him this honour.

One of the commendable achievements of Professor G.D. Yadav is that he has been selected as the Chairman of NITI Aayog’s Working Group. His leadership will provide a strategic vision for India’s transition to a bio-based, circular, and sustainable economy.

