Padam Shri Professor G.D Yadav: A Journey of Multiple Honours

Padma Shri Professor G.D. Yadav is one of India’s most respected academicians, innovators, and researchers, whose contributions to chemical engineering and education have been recognised with multiple prestigious awards. Professor G.D. Yadav has also served as the former Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai. From being conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India, to receiving fellowships and recognitions from top international institutions. Professor G.D. Yadav’s name stands tall among te finest minds in the academic and research fields.
Professor Ganapati Dadasabeh Yadav has been appointed Chairman of the Governing Body of the S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences in Kolkata, adding to his already impressive list of distinctions.
The Indian Chemical Council (ICC) recognised Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. and ICT Mumbai, and also conferred the K. V. Mariwala Award for Effective Chemical Industry-Academia Partnership (2024). Professor G.D. Yadav's collaborative research with Godavari Biorefineries led to the breakthrough development of Dimethyl Ether (DME) technology from renewable feedstocks, earning him this honour.
One of the commendable achievements of Professor G.D. Yadav is that he has been selected as the Chairman of NITI Aayog’s Working Group. His leadership will provide a strategic vision for India’s transition to a bio-based, circular, and sustainable economy.
National and International Honours of Professor G.D Yadav
Padma Shri Professor G.D. Yadav's career has been distinguished by an unusual array of awards, including national civilian honours, fellowships in elite universities, international recognitions, and revolutionary institutional leadership. His accomplishments are not just personal milestones, but also serve as an example to students, young researchers, and professionals who want to make a difference via knowledge and innovation. Each honour bestowed upon him recognises his enormous contribution to education, research, and leadership.
Below is the list of some of the National and International honours received by the Padma Shri Professor G.D. Yadav:-
National Honours Received by Professor G.D. Yadav:-
Here is the list of the National honours received by the Padma Shri Professor G.D Yadav, along with the year he received them:-
|
Year
|
Honours
|
1994
|
Hindustan Lever Biennial Award for the Most Outstanding Chemical Engineer of the Year by the IIChE
|
1995
|
Best Engineering College Teacher award from the Indian Society for Technical Education
|
Herdillia Chemicals-UDCT Diamond Jubilee Distinguished Fellow, 1995-96.
|
VASVIK Foundation Award for Excellence in Research in Chemical Sciences and Technology
|
1997
|
Foundation Day Lecture, Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (SMCRI), Bhavnagar
|
Indian Institute of Environment and Ecology Award for the development of eco-friendly technologies
|
1999
|
Herdillia Award for Excellence in Basic Research in Chemical Engineering of the I.I.Ch.E.
|
2003
|
Professor M.A. Govinda Rau Memorial Lecture, Anna University, Chennai
|
2005
|
D.O.S.T. Prof. S. K. Sharma Medal and Chemcon Distinguished Medal and Award, I.I.Ch.E., CHEMCON-2005, IIT-Delhi
|
Anna University National Award for the Most Outstanding Academic- Indian Society for Technical Education
|
2006
|
Prof. S. K. Bhattacharya Eminent Scientist Award of the Catalysis Society of India
|
Dr. K. Anji Reddy Innovator of the Year Award, I.I.Ch.E.
|
Distinguished Alumnus Award, University of Mumbai Institute of Chemical Technology
|
Dr. K. G. Naik Gold Medal, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, for 2002
|
2007
|
Outstanding Citizen (Education) Award, Lions Club of Mumbai
|
Maharashtra State Government Republic Day Best Teacher Award
|
CHEMTECH Foundation’s Award for Outstanding Research and Development
|
2008
|
Dr H.L. Roy Memorial Lecturer – Founder’s Lecture, CHEMCON-2008, I.I.Ch.E., Chandigarh
|
2009
|
Eminent Engineer Award, Institution of Engineers (India)
|
Padma Vibhushan Professor C.N. R. Rao Medal and Chemcon Distinguished Speaker Award (Given for Science Leadership including Research), CHEMCON-2009, I.I.Ch.E., Andhra University, Visakhapatanam
|
2010
|
Padma Vibhushan Professor M.M. Sharma Medal and Chemcon Distinguished Speaker Award, CHEMCON-2010 (for S.S. Bhatnagar Prize Winners, INSA Fellows, Fellows of Foreign Academies), Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (I.I.Ch.E.), Annamalai University, Chidambaram
|
2011
|
CHEMTECH Foundations Best R&D Institute Award for 2011 (as a Leader)
|
IGCW Award for contributions to Green Chemistry in India
|
Professor M.A. Govinda Rau Memorial Lecture, Anna University, IIChE, Chennai
|
Dr C.V. Raman Award for Excellence in Teaching and Research in Engineering and Technology, IES Bhopal
|
IPCL Award for Best M Tech Thesis, Indian Society for Technical Education
|
Recognised by UGC with a Special Award of Rs 7.00 lakhs (Empowered Committee of MHRD) as a University Faculty who has produced more than 15 Ph. D.S with at least 5 of those in the last 5 years.
|
2012
|
IPCL Award for Best M Tech Thesis, Indian Society for Technical Education
|
Goyal Prize for Applied Sciences, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (Goyal Foundation’s prestigious national awards of Rs 1.00 lakh)
|
2019
|
50 Innovative International Education Leaders Award, World Innovation Congress
|
D. Eng. (Honour Causa), National Institute of Technology, Agartala
|
Murarka Foundation Award for the Most Productive Professor (Scopus Database, Papers, Patents, Ph.D., Technology Transfer)
International Honours Received by Professor G.D. Yadav:-
Here is the list of the International honours received by the Padma Shri Professor G.D Yadav, along with the year he received them:-
|
Year
|
Honours
|
2007
|
Fellow, Institution of Chemical Engineers, UK and Chartered Engineer
|
2010
|
Fellow, TWAS-Academy of Sciences of the Developing World, Trieste, Italy
|
2013
|
Fellow, The Royal Society of Chemistry, UK
|
Member, Governing Council, Asia Pacific Association of Catalysis Societies (14 countries)
|
2014
|
Honoured with a Festschrift (special issue) by Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Research, ACS
|
2014-19
|
Member, International Advisory Board (IAB), The State Key Laboratory for Catalysis, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, The Chinese Academy of Sciences, Dalian, China
|
2015
|
Chemistry of Clean Energy Conversion, Storage, and Production, Nano Catalysis for Clean Energy and Environmentally Friendly Chemical Production
|
The International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies, Honolulu, Hawaii
|
Co-editor with A.Varma, Purdue University, USA, Festschrift of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Research, ACS, December 2015, in honour of Prof D. Ramkrishna, Purdue University.
|
Chair, International Conference on Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering (SusChemE)
|
Individual award for excellence in volunteer service in recognition of his role and keen interest in the activities implemented in India, and his effort towards the formation of the ACS India Chapter
|
Chair (Founder), ACS India International Chemical Sciences Chapter
|
2017
|
Elected Chair, APCAT-7, 7th Asia Pacific Congress on Catalysis in Mumbai
|
2018
|
Crossed 10,000 citations with h-index 53 and i10 index 222 (Google Scholar)
|
20 papers crossed 100 citations; one 850 citations
|
Member, Governing Council, International Association of Catalysis Societies
|
2019
|
Member, Governing Council, Asia Pacific Association of Catalysis Societies
|
Member APCAT-8 Committee, Thailand
(The national and international honours recognition table has been taken from the official website of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.)
