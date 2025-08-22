WBJEE 2025 Results Announced

Padam Shri Professor G.D Yadav: A Journey of Multiple Honours

This article will give you information about the multiple national and international honours bestowed upon the Padma Shri Professor G.D Yadav and the latest honours that were bestowed upon him by the Government of India.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 22, 2025, 16:19 IST
Padam Shri Professor G.D Yadav A Journey of Multiple Honours

Padma Shri Professor G.D. Yadav is one of India’s most respected academicians, innovators, and researchers, whose contributions to chemical engineering and education have been recognised with multiple prestigious awards. Professor G.D. Yadav has also served as the former Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai. From being conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India, to receiving fellowships and recognitions from top international institutions. Professor G.D. Yadav’s name stands tall among te finest minds in the academic and research fields. 

Professor Ganapati Dadasabeh Yadav has been appointed Chairman of the Governing Body of the S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences in Kolkata, adding to his already impressive list of distinctions.  

The Indian Chemical Council (ICC) recognised Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. and ICT Mumbai, and also conferred the K. V. Mariwala Award for Effective Chemical Industry-Academia Partnership (2024). Professor G.D. Yadav's collaborative research with Godavari Biorefineries led to the breakthrough development of Dimethyl Ether (DME) technology from renewable feedstocks, earning him this honour.

One of the commendable achievements of Professor G.D. Yadav is that he has been selected as the Chairman of NITI Aayog’s Working Group. His leadership will provide a strategic vision for India’s transition to a bio-based, circular, and sustainable economy.

National and International Honours of Professor G.D Yadav

Padma Shri Professor G.D. Yadav's career has been distinguished by an unusual array of awards, including national civilian honours, fellowships in elite universities, international recognitions, and revolutionary institutional leadership.  His accomplishments are not just personal milestones, but also serve as an example to students, young researchers, and professionals who want to make a difference via knowledge and innovation. Each honour bestowed upon him recognises his enormous contribution to education, research, and leadership.

Below is the list of some of the National and International honours received by the Padma Shri Professor G.D. Yadav:-

National Honours Received by Professor G.D. Yadav:-

Here is the list of the National honours received by the Padma Shri Professor G.D Yadav, along with the year he received them:-

Year

Honours

1994

Hindustan Lever Biennial Award for the Most Outstanding Chemical Engineer of the Year by the IIChE

1995

Best Engineering College Teacher award from the Indian Society for Technical Education

Herdillia Chemicals-UDCT Diamond Jubilee Distinguished Fellow, 1995-96.

VASVIK Foundation Award for Excellence in Research in Chemical Sciences and Technology

1997

Foundation Day Lecture, Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (SMCRI), Bhavnagar

Indian Institute of Environment and Ecology Award for the development of eco-friendly technologies

1999

Herdillia Award for Excellence in Basic Research in Chemical Engineering of the I.I.Ch.E.

2003

Professor M.A. Govinda Rau Memorial Lecture, Anna University, Chennai

2005

D.O.S.T. Prof. S. K. Sharma Medal and Chemcon Distinguished Medal and Award, I.I.Ch.E., CHEMCON-2005, IIT-Delhi

Anna University National Award for the Most Outstanding Academic- Indian Society for Technical Education

2006

Prof. S. K. Bhattacharya Eminent Scientist Award of the Catalysis Society of India

Dr. K. Anji Reddy Innovator of the Year Award, I.I.Ch.E.

Distinguished Alumnus Award, University of Mumbai Institute of Chemical Technology

Dr. K. G. Naik Gold Medal, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, for 2002

2007

Outstanding Citizen (Education) Award, Lions Club of Mumbai

Maharashtra State Government Republic Day Best Teacher Award

CHEMTECH Foundation’s Award for Outstanding Research and Development

2008

Dr H.L. Roy Memorial Lecturer – Founder’s Lecture, CHEMCON-2008, I.I.Ch.E., Chandigarh

2009

Eminent Engineer Award, Institution of Engineers (India)

Padma Vibhushan Professor C.N. R. Rao Medal and Chemcon Distinguished Speaker Award (Given for Science Leadership including Research), CHEMCON-2009, I.I.Ch.E., Andhra University, Visakhapatanam

2010

Padma Vibhushan Professor M.M. Sharma Medal and Chemcon Distinguished Speaker Award, CHEMCON-2010 (for S.S. Bhatnagar Prize Winners, INSA Fellows, Fellows of Foreign Academies), Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (I.I.Ch.E.), Annamalai University, Chidambaram

2011

CHEMTECH Foundations Best R&D Institute Award for 2011 (as a Leader)

IGCW Award for contributions to Green Chemistry in India

Professor M.A. Govinda Rau Memorial Lecture, Anna University, IIChE, Chennai

Dr C.V. Raman Award for Excellence in Teaching and Research in Engineering and Technology, IES Bhopal

IPCL Award for Best M Tech Thesis, Indian Society for Technical Education

Recognised by UGC with a Special Award of Rs 7.00 lakhs (Empowered Committee of MHRD) as a University Faculty who has produced more than 15 Ph. D.S with at least 5 of those in the last 5 years.

2012

IPCL Award for Best M Tech Thesis, Indian Society for Technical Education

Goyal Prize for Applied Sciences, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (Goyal Foundation’s prestigious national awards of Rs 1.00 lakh)

2019

50 Innovative International Education Leaders Award, World Innovation Congress

D. Eng. (Honour Causa), National Institute of Technology, Agartala

Murarka Foundation Award for the Most Productive Professor (Scopus Database, Papers, Patents, Ph.D., Technology Transfer)

International Honours Received by Professor G.D. Yadav:-

Here is the list of the International honours received by the Padma Shri Professor G.D Yadav, along with the year he received them:-

Year

Honours

2007

Fellow, Institution of Chemical Engineers, UK and Chartered Engineer

2010

Fellow, TWAS-Academy of Sciences of the Developing World, Trieste, Italy

2013

Fellow, The Royal Society of Chemistry, UK

Member, Governing Council, Asia Pacific Association of Catalysis Societies (14 countries)

2014

Honoured with a Festschrift (special issue) by Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Research, ACS

2014-19

Member, International Advisory Board (IAB), The State Key Laboratory for Catalysis, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, The Chinese Academy of Sciences, Dalian, China

2015

Chemistry of Clean Energy Conversion, Storage, and Production, Nano Catalysis for Clean Energy and Environmentally Friendly Chemical Production

The International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies, Honolulu, Hawaii

Co-editor with A.Varma, Purdue University, USA, Festschrift of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Research, ACS, December 2015, in honour of Prof D. Ramkrishna, Purdue University.

Chair, International Conference on Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering (SusChemE)

Individual award for excellence in volunteer service in recognition of his role and keen interest in the activities implemented in India, and his effort towards the formation of the ACS India Chapter

Chair (Founder), ACS India International Chemical Sciences Chapter

2017

Elected Chair, APCAT-7, 7th Asia Pacific Congress on Catalysis in Mumbai

2018

Crossed 10,000 citations with h-index 53 and i10 index 222 (Google Scholar)

20 papers crossed 100 citations; one 850 citations

Member, Governing Council, International Association of Catalysis Societies

2019

Member, Governing Council, Asia Pacific Association of Catalysis Societies

Member APCAT-8 Committee, Thailand

(The national and international honours recognition table has been taken from the official website of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.)

