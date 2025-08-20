5 New Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges in Madhya Pradesh Approved: Check Details Here

Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine that has been practised in India for centuries and this study of medicine is steadily gaining recognition as an important part of healthcare and wellness education. In line with this vision, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to establish 5 New Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges and Wellness Centres in Madhya Pradesh. These 5 New Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges will be established at the following places:-

Sagar Shahdol Narmadapuram Morena Balaghat The Madhya Pradesh government has approved 1570 posts for these 5 New Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges, out of which 715 posts will be regular, and the remaining 855 posts will be outsourced. To help strengthen the Ayurvedic Healthcare and the wellness business, each division of the state of Madhya Pradesh will now have its Ayurvedic Medical College. These 5 New Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges will be supported under the National AYUSH Mission, with a total budget of Rs. 350 crore (Rs. 70 crore for each college) split 60:40 between the Centre and the States. Each campus will have a college building, 100 patient beds, hostels for boys and girls, residential quarters, and a pharmacy facility, following mandated criteria. Also, check:-