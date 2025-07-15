NEET UG 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Important Dates, Seat Types, and Admission Process by MCC

NEET UG 2025 counselling is a crucial process for students seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical institutions across India. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) handles admissions for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as seats at deemed or central universities such as AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, and AFMC.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the undergraduate medical courses across India and state-wise. Below are the counselling dates for the candidates to prepare for the further rounds after the release of the NEET UG 2025 result:-
Schedule for Counselling for NEET UG to Deemed, Central, All AIIMS Institutes and JIPMER
Below is the list of events and the dates of the seat allotment process for the NEET UG 2025 qualified students to the deemed, central, AIIMS institutes and the JIPMER institute of Puducherry and Karaikal:-
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Verification of the Tentative Seat Intake by the participating Institutes and NMC
|
July 18-19, 2025
|
Registration and Fee Payment Date
|
July 21-28, 2025
|
Choice filling of Institutions and Locking them
|
July 22-28, 2025
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
July 29-30, 2025
|
Declaration of Result
|
July 31 2025
|
Reporting and Joining the Institute
|
August 1-6, 2025
|
Verification of the joined candidate data by the Institutes
|
August 7-8, 2025
|
The above dates mentioned are for Round 1 of the seat allotment process. To know the dates for Round 2 of the seat allotment process, candidates are advised to visit the official website https://mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling/ or read this article, as it will be updated once Round 1 is completed.
Candidates are advised to always keep a copy of the date sheet printed or saved to avoid missing the deadlines for the admission process.
Also, check:-
What are the types of seats available for admission through NEET UG 2025?
Getting admission to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, and BUMS in India requires qualifying for the NEET UG 2025 exam. Once a student qualifies for the exam, the next step is the counselling process, which is conducted by different authorities for different types of seats, which are as follows:-
- Deemed Universities
- All India Quota Seats
- State Quota Seats, etc.
Below is the list of the types of seats that the NEET IG 2025 exam was conducted for and for which the seat allocation process will be conducted for the students who qualified the NEET UG 2025 exam:-
|
All India Quota, Seats across India open to all candidates- (15%)
|
State Quota, Seats reserved for students of a particular state- (85%)
|
Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) requires separate screening after NEET.
|
Central Pool Quota, Special reserved seats by the Government.
|
Central Universities or Institutions, Seats in DU, BHU, AMU, AIIMS, JIPMER, etc.
|
Private Colleges, Seats under state, management, or NRI quotas.
|
Deemed Universities, Private institutes that function like universities.
What is the List of Documents required during the NEET UG Counselling 2025?
The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the NEET UG counseling schedule for 2025. Candidates must prepare the appropriate documents for admission. Candidates must keep these documents ready because they will be required to give them during physical verification, which will also be used during the online admission process.
Below is the list of the documents that a candidate may require during the online admission process for the NEET UG Counselling 2025:-
|
