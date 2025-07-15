NEET UG 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Important Dates, Seat Types, and Admission Process by MCC

NEET UG 2025 counselling is a crucial process for students seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical institutions across India. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) handles admissions for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as seats at deemed or central universities such as AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, and AFMC. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the undergraduate medical courses across India and state-wise. Below are the counselling dates for the candidates to prepare for the further rounds after the release of the NEET UG 2025 result:-

Schedule for Counselling for NEET UG to Deemed, Central, All AIIMS Institutes and JIPMER Below is the list of events and the dates of the seat allotment process for the NEET UG 2025 qualified students to the deemed, central, AIIMS institutes and the JIPMER institute of Puducherry and Karaikal:-

Events Dates Verification of the Tentative Seat Intake by the participating Institutes and NMC July 18-19, 2025 Registration and Fee Payment Date July 21-28, 2025 Choice filling of Institutions and Locking them July 22-28, 2025 Processing of Seat Allotment July 29-30, 2025 Declaration of Result July 31 2025 Reporting and Joining the Institute August 1-6, 2025 Verification of the joined candidate data by the Institutes August 7-8, 2025 The above dates mentioned are for Round 1 of the seat allotment process. To know the dates for Round 2 of the seat allotment process, candidates are advised to visit the official website https://mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling/ or read this article, as it will be updated once Round 1 is completed. Candidates are advised to always keep a copy of the date sheet printed or saved to avoid missing the deadlines for the admission process. Also, check:-