Expected Cut-Off Not Cleared? Read about the Medical Courses Available Apart from MBBS

This article discusses the different medical career paths that a NEET UG aspirant can pursue besides the MBBS course. This article also discusses the NIRF rankings of several institutions and their tuition structures.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jun 25, 2025, 17:36 IST
Read about the Medical Courses Available Apart from MBBS
NEET applicants who do not meet the NEET UG cut-offs commonly assume that their dream of owning and wearing the white coat and being a trained medical professional has ended. Many students were dissatisfied and reassured by the announcement of NEET UG 2025. Several academic programs, however, allow individuals to pursue healthcare careers without taking the NEET UG exam.

Even if a NEET aspirant does not meet the cut-offs, they can pursue a variety of courses other than M.B.B.S. Courses include Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Science, Diploma, and Bachelor of Physiotherapy, among others. This article presents a list of alternative options for students who did not meet the predicted cut-offs for admission to M.B.B.S.

Medical Courses Apart from MBBS

Medical aspirants who took the NEET UG 2025 exam but did not make the predicted cut-offs might pursue careers in other Bachelor of Science disciplines, such as occupational therapy, nursing, homoeopathy, pharmacy, paramedical, veterinary, and forensic sciences. Admission to these courses is mostly determined by the scores received in the Class 12 board exams.

Below is a list of some of the courses that are available for the NEET UG aspirants apart from the MBBS, which a student can pursue:-

Courses Names

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing)

Homeopathy

Forensic Sciences

Veterinary Sciences

Optometry

 
Pet enthusiasts can choose veterinary sciences as it is a branch which treats and prevents diseases, injuries in animals. Forensic science is a branch of medicine that focuses on preventing, regulating, and treating injuries and diseases in animals. Forensic scientists can connect suspects to evidence by conducting crime scene investigations and laboratory analysis.

Other Specialisations Apart From MBBS

Apart from the MBBS course, a student can pursue other specialisations that are offered by various medical colleges across India. These courses act as a backbone for the doctor in identifying the diseases, injuries and preventing and treating them.

Below is a list of some of the other specialisations that are offered by the medical colleges and universities apart from the MBBS course:-

Specialisations Name

Biomedical Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Psychology (B.Sc. Psychology)

B.Sc. in Medical Imaging and Technology

B.Sc in Blood Banking and Technology

Paramedical Sciences

Clinical Research

B.Sc. Radiology 

Anaesthesia Technology

Pharmacy

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Now, let us discuss the list of colleges that offer admissions to various other medical courses apart from the traditional MBBS. 

List of Colleges Offering Medical Courses Apart from MBBS

MBBS is not the only option for students interested in pursuing a career in medicine. Whether or not a student qualified for the NEET UG test, there are various paramedical and medical courses that a student can take to advance to a successful and happy career in the medical and healthcare industries.

Many reputed colleges and universities across India offer admission to paramedical and medical courses apart from Indian which a NEET UG aspirant can pursue. Below is a list of some of the colleges that offer admission to other courses apart from MBBS:-

Paramedical Sciences and Physiotherapy Colleges

Below is a list of some of the paramedical sciences colleges across India which are recognised by the NIRF Rankings, along with the courses offered:-

Colleges Name

Courses Offered

Jamia Hamdard

  • B.sc. In Emergency Care Techniques

  • B.Sc. in Medical Imaging Technology

  • B.Sc. in Cardiology Laboratory Techniques

  • B.sc. in Operation and Anesthesia Techniques

  • B.Sc. in Dialysis Techniques

  • Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Madras Medical Colleges, Chennai

Armed Forces Medical College, Pune

  • Bachelor of Paramedical Technology (Laboratory Technician)

  • Radiographic Technician

  • Radiotherapy Technician

  • Cardio Technician

  • Blood Transfusion Technician

  • Neuro Technician, etc.

Christian Medical College

  • Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology (BSc MLT)

  • Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

  • Bachelor of Science in Radiography and Imaging Technology

  • Bachelor of Science in Radiotherapy Technology

Medical College of Allied Health Sciences, Manipal

  • Bachelor of Physiotherapy

  • B.Sc in Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre

  • B.Sc in Medical Laboratory Technology

  • B.Sc in Radiotherapy Technology

College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Not specified

Indian Veterinary Research Institute

  • For General and OBC candidates- INR 2,07,000  approximately (excluding the hostel and internship)

  • For SC and ST Candidates- INR 31,050  approximately (excluding the hostel and internship)

The College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner

  • INR 200000 for courses B.V.Sc. and A.H

Nagpur Veterinary College

Not specified

Bihar Veterinary College, Patna

  • First Year of Annual System, INR 29,100 (approximately)

  • Second Year of Annual System, INR 14,400 (approximately)

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University

Not Specified

West Bengal University of Animal and Fisheries Sciences

  • INR 13,770 (approximately) for the Day Scholars

  • INR  20,870 (approximately) for the Hostellers

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences University

  • INR 76130 total fee, state quota category 1 (Ludhiana Campus)

  • INR 173130 total fee, state quota category 1 (Rampura Phul Campus)

  • INR 513130 total fee, self-financed category 2 (Ludhiana Campus)

  • INR 469130 total fee, self-financed category 2 (Rampura Phul campus)

Forensic Sciences Colleges

For the candidates interested in seeking admission to the Forensic Sciences, there are several government and private institutes offering admission to these courses. Below is a list of some of the colleges offering admission to the Forensic Sciences courses:-

FAQs

