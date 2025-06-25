Expected Cut-Off Not Cleared? Read about the Medical Courses Available Apart from MBBS

NEET applicants who do not meet the NEET UG cut-offs commonly assume that their dream of owning and wearing the white coat and being a trained medical professional has ended. Many students were dissatisfied and reassured by the announcement of NEET UG 2025. Several academic programs, however, allow individuals to pursue healthcare careers without taking the NEET UG exam.
Even if a NEET aspirant does not meet the cut-offs, they can pursue a variety of courses other than M.B.B.S. Courses include Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Science, Diploma, and Bachelor of Physiotherapy, among others. This article presents a list of alternative options for students who did not meet the predicted cut-offs for admission to M.B.B.S.
Medical Courses Apart from MBBS
Medical aspirants who took the NEET UG 2025 exam but did not make the predicted cut-offs might pursue careers in other Bachelor of Science disciplines, such as occupational therapy, nursing, homoeopathy, pharmacy, paramedical, veterinary, and forensic sciences. Admission to these courses is mostly determined by the scores received in the Class 12 board exams.
Below is a list of some of the courses that are available for the NEET UG aspirants apart from the MBBS, which a student can pursue:-
|
Courses Names
|
Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing)
Pet enthusiasts can choose veterinary sciences as it is a branch which treats and prevents diseases, injuries in animals. Forensic science is a branch of medicine that focuses on preventing, regulating, and treating injuries and diseases in animals. Forensic scientists can connect suspects to evidence by conducting crime scene investigations and laboratory analysis.
Other Specialisations Apart From MBBS
Apart from the MBBS course, a student can pursue other specialisations that are offered by various medical colleges across India. These courses act as a backbone for the doctor in identifying the diseases, injuries and preventing and treating them.
Below is a list of some of the other specialisations that are offered by the medical colleges and universities apart from the MBBS course:-
|
Specialisations Name
|
Bachelor of Science in Psychology (B.Sc. Psychology)
|
B.Sc. in Medical Imaging and Technology
|
B.Sc in Blood Banking and Technology
|
Paramedical Sciences
|
B.Sc. Radiology
|
Anaesthesia Technology
|
Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)
Now, let us discuss the list of colleges that offer admissions to various other medical courses apart from the traditional MBBS.
-
Top Anaesthesiology and Pallative Medicine Colleges in India
-
-
Admissions Open for National Forensic Sciences University 2025-26 at nfsu.ac.in Check: Eligibility Criteria and the Programs offered
-
Indraprastha University MBBS Admission 2025: Check Seats Offered, Eligibility Criteria
-
AIIMS Campuses in India Offering BSc Nursing 2025: Check Examination Dates Seat Intake and Eligibility Criteria
List of Colleges Offering Medical Courses Apart from MBBS
MBBS is not the only option for students interested in pursuing a career in medicine. Whether or not a student qualified for the NEET UG test, there are various paramedical and medical courses that a student can take to advance to a successful and happy career in the medical and healthcare industries.
Many reputed colleges and universities across India offer admission to paramedical and medical courses apart from Indian which a NEET UG aspirant can pursue. Below is a list of some of the colleges that offer admission to other courses apart from MBBS:-
Paramedical Sciences and Physiotherapy Colleges
Below is a list of some of the paramedical sciences colleges across India which are recognised by the NIRF Rankings, along with the courses offered:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Courses Offered
|
|
Madras Medical Colleges, Chennai
|
|
|
|
Medical College of Allied Health Sciences, Manipal
|
-
Top-Ranked Agriculture Colleges in India by NIRF Rankings: Check Entrance Exam and Eligibility Criteria
-
Best Dental Colleges in India by NIRF Rankings: Check Eligibility Criteria and Courses Offered
-
Best Pharma Colleges in India by NIRF Rankings 2025: Check Courses Offered and Career to Pursue
-
India’s Top 20 Government Medical Colleges by NIRF Rankings: Check Details Here
-
Veterinary Sciences Colleges
For all the pet enthusiasts, below is the list of colleges offering admission to the veterinary science courses, along with the fee structure:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Fee Structure
|
Not specified
|
|
The College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner
|
|
Not specified
|
|
Not Specified
|
West Bengal University of Animal and Fisheries Sciences
|
|
-
Best Universities in India 2024 by NIRF Rankings: Check All Details Here
-
FMS Delhi 2024-26 Summer Placement Report: Avg. Package, Top Companies and Key Details
-
NEET UG 2025: Best of 20 Medical Colleges in India, Where You Get Admission to the MBBS Course
-
List of Top Medical Colleges in India Accepting NEET UG Scores Based on World University Rankings 2025
Forensic Sciences Colleges
For the candidates interested in seeking admission to the Forensic Sciences, there are several government and private institutes offering admission to these courses. Below is a list of some of the colleges offering admission to the Forensic Sciences courses:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Panjab University
|
University of Delhi