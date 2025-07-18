List of Best B.Tech Colleges in India: Check Entrance Exam and Specialisations Offered

In India, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) administer the popular technical course, B. Tech, at the national, state, and institute levels. The Bachelor of Technology program, also known as B.Tech, is a four-year undergraduate engineering curriculum. This curriculum includes both fundamental engineering and specific subjects such as computer science, civil engineering, and mechanical engineering. The eligibility conditions for any student seeking admission to a Bachelor of Technology degree at any national university, state university, or other institute are typically that the student have completed the 12th grade with mandatory topics such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and so on. This article highlights the best universities that offer the Bachelor of Technology program, the entrance exams that aid in admission to this program, the specializations offered in this program, and the job opportunities accessible.

List of Best B.Tech Colleges in India Several institutions and universities in India offer the Bachelor of Technology program to students interested in pursuing careers in technology and engineering. They also provide a variety of intriguing specialisations, in addition to this curriculum, which will assist students in developing noteworthy future employment opportunities. Below is the list of some of the colleges that offer the Bachelor of Technology program for students seeking admission to this program:-