List of Best B.Tech Colleges in India: Check Entrance Exam and Specialisations Offered

In India, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) administer the popular technical course, B. Tech, at the national, state, and institute levels. The Bachelor of Technology program, also known as B.Tech, is a four-year undergraduate engineering curriculum. This curriculum includes both fundamental engineering and specific subjects such as computer science, civil engineering, and mechanical engineering.
The eligibility conditions for any student seeking admission to a Bachelor of Technology degree at any national university, state university, or other institute are typically that the student have completed the 12th grade with mandatory topics such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and so on.
This article highlights the best universities that offer the Bachelor of Technology program, the entrance exams that aid in admission to this program, the specializations offered in this program, and the job opportunities accessible.
List of Best B.Tech Colleges in India
Several institutions and universities in India offer the Bachelor of Technology program to students interested in pursuing careers in technology and engineering. They also provide a variety of intriguing specialisations, in addition to this curriculum, which will assist students in developing noteworthy future employment opportunities.
Below is the list of some of the colleges that offer the Bachelor of Technology program for students seeking admission to this program:-
|
Entrance Exams for Admission to B.Tech Program
The official authorities conduct several national-level, state-level, and university-level entrance examinations to assist students in obtaining admission to prestigious universities, colleges, and institutes offering the Bachelor of Technology Program. To be admitted to this program, an applicant must also meet specific qualifying requirements.
The eligibility standards for a certain specialization may range from one college to another, and there are also specific course eligibility criteria required by some colleges and institutes for individuals to seek admission.
Below is the list of some of the exams conducted for admission to the Bachelor of Technology program and general eligibility criteria required for admission:-
|
Examination Level
|
B.Tech Exams
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
National Level Exam
|
JEE Mains
|
(Eligibility requirements differ from one college to another and one course from another.)
|
CUET
|
JEE Advanced (Conducted for admission to the IITs, NITs, IIEST, etc.)
|
State Level Exam
|
MHT CET
|
KCET
|
UPSEE
|
WBJEE
|
BCECE
|
TS EAMCET, etc.
|
MHT CET
|
COMEDK UGET
|
University Level Exam
|
BITSAT
|
LPUNEST
|
AIE CET
|
SRM JEE
|
VITEEE
Specialisations Offered in the B.Tech Program
There is a wide range of specialisations offered under the Bachelor of Technology program offered by various colleges and institutes across India. Some of the popular specialisations are in the field of computer science, communication fields, and with the introduction of various Artificial Intelligence platforms, there are also specialisations being offered in the AI field by many institutions.
Below is the list of some of the popular and upcoming specialisations being offered under the B.Tech program:-
|
Career Opportunities Available after B.Tech
There is a wide range of career opportunities available for a student who has pursued the Bachelor of Technology degree. These career opportunities are available in the government and private sectors, and entrepreneurial sectors, etc.
Below is a list of some of the career opportunities available for a student who has pursued the Bachelor of Technology degree:-
|