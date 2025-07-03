CUET UG 2025: 2 New Universities, Reduced Subjects and Exam Centres

Two New Universities Participating in CUET (UG) 2025 Examination
The National Testing Agency's (NTA) Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 has added two new central universities to its roster of participants. Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University and Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh are two new additions to the list of participating central universities. Both of these universities will now be part of the admissions process for undergraduate courses offered through CUET in the academic year 2025-26.
With this addition, the total number of central universities participating in CUET UG 2025 has increased to 46. In comparison, the CUET UG 2024 examination had 44 central universities as part of the admission process. This expansion reflects the growing reach of the CUET UG exam in facilitating undergraduate admissions across a wider network of central universities in India.
Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University
The Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University was established in Mulugu, Telangana, through an amendment to the Central Universities Act 2009, under Act 36 of 2023. The Bill for its establishment was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 7, 2023.
To honor the revered mother and daughter deities of the area's tribal clans, it has been dubbed "Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University." There will be undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs available at this university.
For admission in the undergraduate programs, given below is a list of the courses offered and the course duration:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Duration
|
B.A English (Honours)
|
4 years
|
B.A. Economics (Honours)
|
4 years
Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
In 2019, Andhra Pradesh's Central Tribal University was founded. The Central Government provides all of the university's funding through the University Grants Commission, and the university has authority over the whole state of Andhra Pradesh. It satisfies native communities' long-standing need for high-quality postsecondary education. Undergraduate, graduate, integrated, diploma, and certificate courses are among the programs offered by the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) in normal manner.
Given below are the undergraduate programs that are made available by the university with the course duration:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Duration
|
B.Sc. Geology Honours/ Honours with Research
|
5 years
|
Integrated B.Sc./ M.Sc Geology
|
4 years
|
B.Sc.Chemistry Honours/ Honours with Research
|
4 years
|
Integrated B.Sc./ M.Sc. Chemistry
|
5 years
|
BBA – Tourism and Travel Management Honours/ Honours with Research
|
4 years
|
Integrated BBA/ MBA in Tourism and Travel Management
|
5 years
|
B.Sc. Botany Honours/ Honours with Research
|
4 years
|
Integrated B.Sc./ M.Sc. Botany
|
5 years
|
B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence Honours/ Honours with Research
|
4 years
|
B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence
|
3 years
List of Participating Central Universities for CUET (UG) 2025 Examination
An Act of Parliament established Central Universities, which are overseen by the Department of Education in the Ministry of Education. They are likewise governed by the Central Universities Act of 2009, which specifies their goals, power, and administrative structure.
The CUET (UG) 2025 results are used to determine admission to undergraduate programs at Central Universities and other participating institutions for the academic year 2025-26. This year, 46 Central Universities are taking part in the CUET (UG) 2025 examination. This one exam gives candidates greater access to multiple universities and simplifies the admissions process.
Given below is the list of all the participating Central Universities for CUET (UG) 2025 Examination:-
|
Number Of Subjects For CUET (UG) 2025 Examination Key Highlights
In 2024, the NTA conducted the CUET (UG) in 63 subjects/languages, including 33 languages, 29 subjects, and one general test.
For the CUET (UG) 2025, the exam will be held in 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 specific subjects, and one general test. Candidates can select a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the general test, with fees applied accordingly. In comparison, the CUET (UG) 2024 allowed candidates to choose up to six subjects.
Given below is a list of all the subjects and languages, and what would be included in the general test that is made available by the NTA for conducting the CUET (UG) 2025 examination:-
|
Subjects
|
Languages
|
General Test
|
Accountancy / Bookkeeping
Agriculture
Anthropology
Biology/ Biological Science/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry
Business Studies
Chemistry
Computer Science / Information Practices
Economics / Business Economics
Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts
Geography / Geology
History
Home Science
Knowledge Tradition - Practices in India
Mass Media / Mass Communication
Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Music)
Physical Education (Yoga, Sports)
Physics
Political Science
Psychology
Sanskrit
Sociology
|
English
Hindi
Assamese
Bengali
Gujarati
Kannada
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Tamil
Telugu
Urdu
|
For all the remaining languages, including Foreign Languages (i.e.Arabic, Bodo, Chinese, Dogri, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Manipur, Nepali, Persian, Russian, Santhali, Sindhi, Spanish, Tibetan and Sanskrit).
For domain-specific subjects, papers on entrepreneurship, Teaching Aptitude, Fashion Studies, Tourism, Legal Studies and Engineering Graphics.
Fewer Exam Centres for CUET (UG) 2025 Examination
The CUET (UG) 2025 offers a single opportunity platform for students to apply for admission to Central Universities and other participating institutions, including State, Deemed, and Private Universities across India. The Common University Entrance Test gives an equal opportunity and better connection to the universities to all the students appearing for this examination across India, especially the remote and rural areas. This exam is conducted in 13 Indian languages, namely, English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
This year, the NTA has reduced the number of examination centres from 380 (including 26 cities from outside India) to 285 Indian cities and 15 cities from outside India.
For the academic session of 2025-26, a comprehensive list of the exam centres (including state and union territories) from India for conducting the CUET (UG) 2025 is given below:-
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Assam
|Andaman and Nicobar
|Andhra Pradesh
|Bihar
|Chhattisgarh
|Chandigarh
|Daman and Diu
|Delhi
|Dadar and Nagar Haveli
|Haryana
|Gujarat
|Goa
|Himachal Pradesh
|Karnataka
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Jharkhand
|Kerala
|Lakshadweep
|Leh Ladakh
|Manipur
|Meghalaya
|Maharashtra
|Madhya Pradesh
|Odisha
|Mizoram
|Nagaland
|Rajasthan
|Punjab
|Puducherry
|Sikkim
|Tripura
|Telangana
|Tamil Nadu
|Uttar Pradesh
|Uttarakhand
|West Bengal
The NTA conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG not only in India but also in other countries. This ensures equal opportunities for aspiring candidates who wish to study in India and pursue their graduation here. Given below is a list of the countries where the CUET (UG) 2025 will be conducted:-
|Bahrain
|Indonesia
|Kuwait
|Malaysia
|Germany
|Nepal
|Nigeria
|Oman
|Qatar
|Saudi Arabia
|Singapore
|UAE
|UAE - Abu Dhabi
|UAE - Sharjah
|Washington DC
Candidates applying for the CUET (UG) 2025 exam can select only four preferred cities for their examination centres.
Eligibility Criteria for the CUET (UG) 2025 Examination
Candidates planning to appear for the CUET (UG) 2025 examination must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria set by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, what is the role of the NTA in this process?
The NTA is primarily responsible for registering candidates for the CUET (UG) 2025 exam, ensuring they meet the required eligibility criteria, and conducting the examination smoothly. Additionally, the NTA plays a crucial role in finalising the official answer key, allowing candidates to challenge it if needed, and ultimately releasing the scorecards and results. Through these responsibilities, the NTA ensures a fair and transparent examination process for all applicants.
Given below are the eligibility criteria that a candidate must follow to appear in the CUET (UG) 2025 examination:-
- The candidate should be an Indian National.
- No age limit has been provided for a candidate to appear in the CUET (UG) 2025 examination.
- The candidate should have passed the Class 12th examination in the relevant stream from a recognised board.
The candidate belonging to the unreserved category must have scored at least 50% in class 12th, and the candidate belonging to the reserved category must have scores of at least 45% in class 12th.
