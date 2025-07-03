CUET UG 2025: 2 New Universities, Reduced Subjects and Exam Centres

Two New Universities Participating in CUET (UG) 2025 Examination The National Testing Agency's (NTA) Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 has added two new central universities to its roster of participants. Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University and Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh are two new additions to the list of participating central universities. Both of these universities will now be part of the admissions process for undergraduate courses offered through CUET in the academic year 2025-26. With this addition, the total number of central universities participating in CUET UG 2025 has increased to 46. In comparison, the CUET UG 2024 examination had 44 central universities as part of the admission process. This expansion reflects the growing reach of the CUET UG exam in facilitating undergraduate admissions across a wider network of central universities in India. Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University The Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University was established in Mulugu, Telangana, through an amendment to the Central Universities Act 2009, under Act 36 of 2023. The Bill for its establishment was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 7, 2023. To honor the revered mother and daughter deities of the area's tribal clans, it has been dubbed "Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University." There will be undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs available at this university. For admission in the undergraduate programs, given below is a list of the courses offered and the course duration:-

Courses Offered Duration B.A English (Honours) 4 years B.A. Economics (Honours) 4 years Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh In 2019, Andhra Pradesh's Central Tribal University was founded. The Central Government provides all of the university's funding through the University Grants Commission, and the university has authority over the whole state of Andhra Pradesh. It satisfies native communities' long-standing need for high-quality postsecondary education. Undergraduate, graduate, integrated, diploma, and certificate courses are among the programs offered by the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) in normal manner. Given below are the undergraduate programs that are made available by the university with the course duration:-

Courses Offered Duration B.Sc. Geology Honours/ Honours with Research 5 years Integrated B.Sc./ M.Sc Geology 4 years B.Sc.Chemistry Honours/ Honours with Research 4 years Integrated B.Sc./ M.Sc. Chemistry 5 years BBA – Tourism and Travel Management Honours/ Honours with Research 4 years Integrated BBA/ MBA in Tourism and Travel Management 5 years B.Sc. Botany Honours/ Honours with Research 4 years Integrated B.Sc./ M.Sc. Botany 5 years B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence Honours/ Honours with Research 4 years B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence 3 years List of Participating Central Universities for CUET (UG) 2025 Examination An Act of Parliament established Central Universities, which are overseen by the Department of Education in the Ministry of Education. They are likewise governed by the Central Universities Act of 2009, which specifies their goals, power, and administrative structure. The CUET (UG) 2025 results are used to determine admission to undergraduate programs at Central Universities and other participating institutions for the academic year 2025-26. This year, 46 Central Universities are taking part in the CUET (UG) 2025 examination. This one exam gives candidates greater access to multiple universities and simplifies the admissions process. Given below is the list of all the participating Central Universities for CUET (UG) 2025 Examination:-

Aligarh Muslim University Assam University Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Banaras Hindu University Central University of Haryana Central University of Himachal Pradesh Central University of Andhra Pradesh Central University of Gujarat Central University of South Bihar Central University of Punjab Central University of Odisha Central University of Kerala Central University of Karnataka Central University of Kashmir Central University of Jharkhand Central University of Jammu Mizoram University Manipur University Maulana Azad National Urdu University Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Jamia Millia Islamia Jawaharlal Nehru University Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Central University of Rajasthan Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya Central University of Tamil Nadu Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University Nagaland University Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh North Eastern Hill University National Sanskrit University Pondicherry University Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Rajiv Gandhi University Central Sanskrit University, Delhi Sikkim University Mahatma Gandhi Central University Tezpur University Visva Bharati University The English and Foreign Languages University University of Hyderabad Tripura University University of Allahabad University of Delhi Number Of Subjects For CUET (UG) 2025 Examination Key Highlights In 2024, the NTA conducted the CUET (UG) in 63 subjects/languages, including 33 languages, 29 subjects, and one general test. For the CUET (UG) 2025, the exam will be held in 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 specific subjects, and one general test. Candidates can select a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the general test, with fees applied accordingly. In comparison, the CUET (UG) 2024 allowed candidates to choose up to six subjects. Given below is a list of all the subjects and languages, and what would be included in the general test that is made available by the NTA for conducting the CUET (UG) 2025 examination:-