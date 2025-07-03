Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

CUET UG 2025: 2 New Universities, Reduced Subjects and Exam Centres

This article offers detailed information about the few exam locations for the CUET (UG) 2025 exam, as well as the list of central universities that will take the test, the number of subjects offered, the admission requirements for these subjects, and the two other universities that will take the test.

Jul 3, 2025
Two New Universities Participating in CUET (UG) 2025 Examination 

The National Testing Agency's (NTA) Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 has added two new central universities to its roster of participants. Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University and Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh are two new additions to the list of participating central universities. Both of these universities will now be part of the admissions process for undergraduate courses offered through CUET in the academic year 2025-26.

With this addition, the total number of central universities participating in CUET UG 2025 has increased to 46. In comparison, the CUET UG 2024 examination had 44 central universities as part of the admission process. This expansion reflects the growing reach of the CUET UG exam in facilitating undergraduate admissions across a wider network of central universities in India.

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University

The Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University was established in Mulugu, Telangana, through an amendment to the Central Universities Act 2009, under Act 36 of 2023. The Bill for its establishment was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 7, 2023. 

To honor the revered mother and daughter deities of the area's tribal clans, it has been dubbed "Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University." There will be undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs available at this university.

For admission in the undergraduate programs, given below is a list of the courses offered and the course duration:-

Courses Offered
Duration 
B.A English (Honours)
4 years
B.A. Economics (Honours)
4 years

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

In 2019, Andhra Pradesh's Central Tribal University was founded. The Central Government provides all of the university's funding through the University Grants Commission, and the university has authority over the whole state of Andhra Pradesh. It satisfies native communities' long-standing need for high-quality postsecondary education. Undergraduate, graduate, integrated, diploma, and certificate courses are among the programs offered by the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) in normal manner.

Given below are the undergraduate programs that are made available by the university with the course duration:-

Courses Offered
Duration
B.Sc. Geology Honours/ Honours with Research
5 years
Integrated B.Sc./ M.Sc Geology
4 years
B.Sc.Chemistry Honours/ Honours with Research
4 years
Integrated B.Sc./ M.Sc. Chemistry
5 years
BBA – Tourism and Travel Management Honours/ Honours with Research
4 years
Integrated BBA/ MBA in Tourism and Travel Management
5 years
B.Sc. Botany Honours/ Honours with Research
4 years
Integrated B.Sc./ M.Sc. Botany
5 years
B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence Honours/ Honours with Research
4 years
B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence
3 years

List of Participating Central Universities for CUET (UG) 2025 Examination

An Act of Parliament established Central Universities, which are overseen by the Department of Education in the Ministry of Education. They are likewise governed by the Central Universities Act of 2009, which specifies their goals, power, and administrative structure.

The CUET (UG) 2025 results are used to determine admission to undergraduate programs at Central Universities and other participating institutions for the academic year 2025-26. This year, 46 Central Universities are taking part in the CUET (UG) 2025 examination. This one exam gives candidates greater access to multiple universities and simplifies the admissions process.

Given below is the list of all the participating Central Universities for CUET (UG) 2025 Examination:-

  1. Aligarh Muslim University
  2. Assam University
  3. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
  4. Banaras Hindu University
  5. Central University of Haryana
  6. Central University of Himachal Pradesh
  7. Central University of Andhra Pradesh
  8. Central University of Gujarat
  9. Central University of South Bihar
  10. Central University of Punjab
  11. Central University of Odisha
  12. Central University of Kerala
  13. Central University of Karnataka
  14. Central University of Kashmir
  15. Central University of Jharkhand
  16. Central University of Jammu
  17. Mizoram University
  18. Manipur University
  19. Maulana Azad National Urdu University
  20. Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
  21. Jamia Millia Islamia
  22. Jawaharlal Nehru University
  23. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
  24. Central University of Rajasthan
  25. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
  26. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
  27. Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
  28. Central University of Tamil Nadu
  29. Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University
  30. Nagaland University
  31. Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
  32. North Eastern Hill University
  33. National Sanskrit University
  34. Pondicherry University
  35. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
  36. Rajiv Gandhi University
  37. Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
  38. Sikkim University
  39. Mahatma Gandhi Central University
  40. Tezpur University
  41. Visva Bharati University
  42. The English and Foreign Languages University
  43. University of Hyderabad
  44. Tripura University
  45. University of Allahabad
  46. University of Delhi

Number Of Subjects For CUET (UG) 2025 Examination Key Highlights

In 2024, the NTA conducted the CUET (UG) in 63 subjects/languages, including 33 languages, 29 subjects, and one general test.  

For the CUET (UG) 2025, the exam will be held in 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 specific subjects, and one general test. Candidates can select a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the general test, with fees applied accordingly. In comparison, the CUET (UG) 2024 allowed candidates to choose up to six subjects.

Given below is a list of all the subjects and languages, and what would be included in the general test that is made available by the NTA for conducting the CUET (UG) 2025 examination:-

Subjects
Languages
General Test
Accountancy / Bookkeeping
Agriculture
Anthropology
Biology/ Biological Science/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry
Business Studies
Chemistry
Computer Science / Information Practices
Economics / Business Economics
Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts
Geography / Geology
History
Home Science
Knowledge Tradition - Practices in India
Mass Media / Mass Communication
Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Music)
Physical Education (Yoga, Sports)
Physics
Political Science
Psychology
Sanskrit
Sociology
English
Hindi
Assamese
Bengali
Gujarati
Kannada
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Tamil
Telugu
Urdu
For all the remaining languages, including Foreign Languages (i.e.Arabic, Bodo, Chinese, Dogri, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Manipur, Nepali, Persian, Russian, Santhali, Sindhi, Spanish, Tibetan and Sanskrit).

For domain-specific subjects, papers on entrepreneurship, Teaching Aptitude, Fashion Studies, Tourism, Legal Studies and Engineering Graphics.

Fewer Exam Centres for CUET (UG) 2025 Examination

The CUET (UG) 2025 offers a single opportunity platform for students to apply for admission to Central Universities and other participating institutions, including State, Deemed, and Private Universities across India.  The Common  University Entrance Test gives an equal opportunity and better connection to the universities to all the students appearing for this examination across India, especially the remote and rural areas.  This exam is conducted in 13 Indian languages, namely, English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

This year, the NTA has reduced the number of examination centres from 380 (including 26 cities from outside India) to 285 Indian cities and 15 cities from outside India.

For the academic session of 2025-26, a comprehensive list of the exam centres (including state and union territories) from India for conducting the CUET (UG) 2025 is given below:-

Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Andaman and Nicobar
Andhra Pradesh
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Chandigarh
Daman and Diu
Delhi
Dadar and Nagar Haveli
Haryana
Gujarat
Goa
Himachal Pradesh
Karnataka
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Kerala
Lakshadweep
Leh Ladakh
Manipur
Meghalaya
Maharashtra
Madhya Pradesh
Odisha
Mizoram
Nagaland
Rajasthan
Punjab
Puducherry
Sikkim
Tripura
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal

The NTA conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG not only in India but also in other countries. This ensures equal opportunities for aspiring candidates who wish to study in India and pursue their graduation here. Given below is a list of the countries where the CUET (UG) 2025 will be conducted:-

Bahrain
Indonesia
Kuwait
Malaysia
Germany
Nepal
Nigeria
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
UAE
UAE - Abu Dhabi
UAE - Sharjah
Washington DC

Candidates applying for the CUET (UG) 2025 exam can select only four preferred cities for their examination centres.

Eligibility Criteria for the CUET (UG) 2025 Examination

Candidates planning to appear for the CUET (UG) 2025 examination must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria set by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, what is the role of the NTA in this process? 

The NTA is primarily responsible for registering candidates for the CUET (UG) 2025 exam, ensuring they meet the required eligibility criteria, and conducting the examination smoothly. Additionally, the NTA plays a crucial role in finalising the official answer key, allowing candidates to challenge it if needed, and ultimately releasing the scorecards and results. Through these responsibilities, the NTA ensures a fair and transparent examination process for all applicants.

Given below are the eligibility criteria that a candidate must follow to appear in the CUET (UG) 2025 examination:-

