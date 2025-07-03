UP Engineering Colleges Renamed: Check New Names, Courses Offered and Other Details

Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Uncover the new names for Uttar Pradesh's five engineering colleges. Learn more about the courses offered, seat intake, and pricing structure at Uttar Pradesh's newly rebranded engineering colleges.

Jul 3, 2025, 17:52 IST
In an official notification from the Uttar Pradesh Government Technical Education has renamed five state engineering colleges after national personalities and historical leaders to change the technical education landscape by emphasising cultural and moral values. The government engineering colleges of Uttar Pradesh whose name have changed are located in the following areas:-

  • Pratapgarh
  • Mirzapur
  • Basti
  • Gonda
  • Mainpuri

This article will give a list of the new name of the five state engineering institutes, along with the old name, the courses that they offer, fee structure, etc.

List of places where the Rajkiya Engineering Colleges or Uttar Pradesh are located

New Names of the 5 Engineering Colleges of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's five state engineering institutions, named after prominent and historical figures in India, are located in the following five districts: Mainpuri, Basti, Gonda, Mirzapur, and Pratapgarh. These universities admit students to their various degrees based on their scores or ranks in the JEE Mains, CUET UG, and UPTAC (Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling) exams.

Below is the list of the new and the old name of the five state engineering institutes of Uttar Pradesh as per the official notification:-

Old Name

New Name

Rajkiya Engineering College, Pratapgarh

Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Rajkiya Engineering College, Pratapgarh

Rajkiya Engineering College, Basti

Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajkiya Engineering Colleges, Basti

Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda

Maa Pateshwari Devi, Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda

Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri

Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College, Mianpuri

Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur

Samrat Ashok, Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur

List of Courses Offered by the 5 Engineerig Colleges of Uttar Pradesh

To enhance the reach of quality technical education in Uttar Pradesh, the government of uttar pradesh chose to open engineering colleges in the districts of Basti, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Gonda. These state engineering colleges are state-funded and are currently affiliated to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow.

Below is the list of some of the state engineering colleges of the Uttar Pradesh and the courses offered by these colleges, along withthe fee structure of some colleges:-

Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur

Rajkiya Engineerinf College of Mirzapur was established by the government of Uttar Pradesh in the year 2023. Now, the college has been renamed to Samrat Ashok, Rajkiya Engineering College. The college only offers a undergraduate program with the B. Tech degree with an annual seat intake of 60 for each discipline that is offered.

Below is the list of courses offered by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur, along with the seat intake of each discipline that is offered:-

Courses Offered

Seat Intake

Electronics Engineering

60

Information Technology

60

Electrical Engineering

60

Computer Science and Enginerring

60

Fee Structure of the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur

Below is the breakdown of the fee structure provided by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur, now to be known as Smarat Ashok, Rajkiya Engineering College:-

Particulars

Fees

Tuition Fee

40000

Hostel caution money (Refundable)

1000

Caution Money (Refundable)

5000

User Charges

12300

Hostel Fee

10000

Total Fees

68300

Lokmanya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri

Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri (Previously known as Rajkiya Ebgineering College, Mianpuri) was established by Uttar Pradesh government in 2015. This engineering college started with a single civil engineering program and has since expanded its undergraduate B.Tech. offerings. It is also affiliated with Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow.

Below is the list of the discipline offered under the undergraduate B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) program:-

Course Offered

Fee Structure of the Lokmanya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri

Below is the breakdown of the fee structure provided by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri, now to be known as Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College for the academic year 2025-26:-

Particulars

1st Year (In Rs.)

2nd Year (In Rs.)

3rd Year (In Rs.)

4th Year (In Rs.)

Tution Fee

40,000

40,000

40,000

40,000

Enrollment Fee

500

-

-

-

Institute Caution Fee

500

-

-

-

Student Welfare and Development Fee

1000

1000

1000

1000

User Charges/Others

13,000

13,000

13,000

13,000

Alumini Fee

1000

-

-

-

Total 

60,500

54,000

54,000

54,000

Total Fee Payable to the Institute

40500
(General and OBC)

48500
(SC and ST)

54,000

54,000

54,000

Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda

The Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda, was established by the government of Uttar Pradesh in 2024 which offers a 4-year undergraduate B.Tech. program. The B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) program offered by the engineering college is affiliated with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow.

Below is the list of the discipline offered under the undergraduate B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) program by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda, along with the total seat intake:-

Courses Offered

Total Seat Intake

Civil Engineering

60

Electrical Engineering

60

Computer Science and Engineering

60

Mechanical Engineering

60

 

