UP Engineering Colleges Renamed: Check New Names, Courses Offered and Other Details

In an official notification from the Uttar Pradesh Government Technical Education has renamed five state engineering colleges after national personalities and historical leaders to change the technical education landscape by emphasising cultural and moral values. The government engineering colleges of Uttar Pradesh whose name have changed are located in the following areas:-

This article will give a list of the new name of the five state engineering institutes, along with the old name, the courses that they offer, fee structure, etc.

New Names of the 5 Engineering Colleges of Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh's five state engineering institutions, named after prominent and historical figures in India, are located in the following five districts: Mainpuri, Basti, Gonda, Mirzapur, and Pratapgarh. These universities admit students to their various degrees based on their scores or ranks in the JEE Mains, CUET UG, and UPTAC (Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling) exams. Below is the list of the new and the old name of the five state engineering institutes of Uttar Pradesh as per the official notification:-

Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur Rajkiya Engineerinf College of Mirzapur was established by the government of Uttar Pradesh in the year 2023. Now, the college has been renamed to Samrat Ashok, Rajkiya Engineering College. The college only offers a undergraduate program with the B. Tech degree with an annual seat intake of 60 for each discipline that is offered. Below is the list of courses offered by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur, along with the seat intake of each discipline that is offered:-

Courses Offered Seat Intake Electronics Engineering 60 Information Technology 60 Electrical Engineering 60 Computer Science and Enginerring 60

Fee Structure of the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur Below is the breakdown of the fee structure provided by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur, now to be known as Smarat Ashok, Rajkiya Engineering College:-

Particulars Fees Tuition Fee 40000 Hostel caution money (Refundable) 1000 Caution Money (Refundable) 5000 User Charges 12300 Hostel Fee 10000 Total Fees 68300

Lokmanya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri (Previously known as Rajkiya Ebgineering College, Mianpuri) was established by Uttar Pradesh government in 2015. This engineering college started with a single civil engineering program and has since expanded its undergraduate B.Tech. offerings. It is also affiliated with Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow. Below is the list of the discipline offered under the undergraduate B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) program:-

Fee Structure of the Lokmanya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri Below is the breakdown of the fee structure provided by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri, now to be known as Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College for the academic year 2025-26:-