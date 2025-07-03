UP Engineering Colleges Renamed: Check New Names, Courses Offered and Other Details

In an official notification from the Uttar Pradesh Government Technical Education has renamed five state engineering colleges after national personalities and historical leaders to change the technical education landscape by emphasising cultural and moral values. The government engineering colleges of Uttar Pradesh whose name have changed are located in the following areas:-
- Pratapgarh
- Mirzapur
- Basti
- Gonda
- Mainpuri
This article will give a list of the new name of the five state engineering institutes, along with the old name, the courses that they offer, fee structure, etc.
New Names of the 5 Engineering Colleges of Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh's five state engineering institutions, named after prominent and historical figures in India, are located in the following five districts: Mainpuri, Basti, Gonda, Mirzapur, and Pratapgarh. These universities admit students to their various degrees based on their scores or ranks in the JEE Mains, CUET UG, and UPTAC (Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling) exams.
Below is the list of the new and the old name of the five state engineering institutes of Uttar Pradesh as per the official notification:-
|
Old Name
|
New Name
|
Rajkiya Engineering College, Pratapgarh
|
Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Rajkiya Engineering College, Pratapgarh
|
Rajkiya Engineering College, Basti
|
Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajkiya Engineering Colleges, Basti
|
Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda
|
Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College, Mianpuri
|
Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur
List of Courses Offered by the 5 Engineerig Colleges of Uttar Pradesh
To enhance the reach of quality technical education in Uttar Pradesh, the government of uttar pradesh chose to open engineering colleges in the districts of Basti, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Gonda. These state engineering colleges are state-funded and are currently affiliated to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow.
Below is the list of some of the state engineering colleges of the Uttar Pradesh and the courses offered by these colleges, along withthe fee structure of some colleges:-
Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur
Rajkiya Engineerinf College of Mirzapur was established by the government of Uttar Pradesh in the year 2023. Now, the college has been renamed to Samrat Ashok, Rajkiya Engineering College. The college only offers a undergraduate program with the B. Tech degree with an annual seat intake of 60 for each discipline that is offered.
Below is the list of courses offered by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur, along with the seat intake of each discipline that is offered:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Seat Intake
|
Electronics Engineering
|
60
|
Information Technology
|
60
|
Electrical Engineering
|
60
|
Computer Science and Enginerring
|
60
Fee Structure of the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur
Below is the breakdown of the fee structure provided by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur, now to be known as Smarat Ashok, Rajkiya Engineering College:-
|
Particulars
|
Fees
|
Tuition Fee
|
40000
|
Hostel caution money (Refundable)
|
1000
|
Caution Money (Refundable)
|
5000
|
User Charges
|
12300
|
Hostel Fee
|
10000
|
Total Fees
|
68300
Lokmanya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri
Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri (Previously known as Rajkiya Ebgineering College, Mianpuri) was established by Uttar Pradesh government in 2015. This engineering college started with a single civil engineering program and has since expanded its undergraduate B.Tech. offerings. It is also affiliated with Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow.
Below is the list of the discipline offered under the undergraduate B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) program:-
|
Course Offered
|
Fee Structure of the Lokmanya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri
Below is the breakdown of the fee structure provided by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri, now to be known as Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rajkiya Engineering College for the academic year 2025-26:-
|
Particulars
|
1st Year (In Rs.)
|
2nd Year (In Rs.)
|
3rd Year (In Rs.)
|
4th Year (In Rs.)
|
Tution Fee
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
Enrollment Fee
|
500
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Institute Caution Fee
|
500
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Student Welfare and Development Fee
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
User Charges/Others
|
13,000
|
13,000
|
13,000
|
13,000
|
Alumini Fee
|
1000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
60,500
|
54,000
|
54,000
|
54,000
|
Total Fee Payable to the Institute
|
40500
48500
|
54,000
|
54,000
|
54,000
Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda
The Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda, was established by the government of Uttar Pradesh in 2024 which offers a 4-year undergraduate B.Tech. program. The B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) program offered by the engineering college is affiliated with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow.
Below is the list of the discipline offered under the undergraduate B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) program by the Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda, along with the total seat intake:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Total Seat Intake
|
Civil Engineering
|
60
|
60
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
60
|
60
