JoSAA 2025 Round 2 IIT Cut-offs: What Are the Opening and Closing Ranks for All Branches?

This article will provide the opening and closing ranks for Round 2 of JoSAA 2025 counselling for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). These Round 2 rankings are significant because they reflect the admission trend after some students withdraw or upgrade their Round 1 selections.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jun 28, 2025, 18:59 IST
JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) 2025 Counselling is the official process for seat allocation to top engineering institutes in India, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Round 2 of the JoSAA counselling is important because it reflects changes in student preferences, vacancy trends and the admission chances, after the primary withdrawals or upgrades. Knowing the opening and closing ranks of round 2 for the Indian Institutes of Technology helps aspirants understand the cut-offs and plan their subject choices accordingly.

Many students tend to change their subject preferences after Round 1 counselling, some candidates withdraw their seat and some upgrade their seat, changing the seat availability. Round 2 of the counselling gives a more realistic picture of the competition, and it also helps identify the less competitive branches or the most demanded course and the new IITs.

JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks for IITs

The opening and closing ranks for IITs for Round 2 provide an important insight into the admission shifts across various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for different courses offered. These rankings are important for aspirants as they reflect seat movements after the primary upgrade of the seat and withdrawal of the seat in Round 1.

One of the most demanded and sought-after courses are Computer Science and Engineering and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, since they are closed at very low ranks. The new Indian Institutes of Technology like IIT Bhilai, IIT Goa and IIT Jammu received a good amount of admission applications this year.

Below is the list of some of the Indian Institutes of Technology, along with the seat type, opening and closing ranks for 2025 for round 2 of each course:-

Institute Name

Seat Type

Course Name

Opening Ranks

Closing Ranks 

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Open

Aerospace Engineering

1195

5994

Open

BS in Mathematics

370

3432

Open

Applied Geophysics

4724

13761

Open

Chemical Engineering

601

5969

Open

Civil Engineering

2666

8597

Open

Computer Science and Engineering

1

296

Open

Environmental Science and Engineering

3143

8925

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Open

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering 

3147

8927

Open

Computer Science and Engineering

24

498

Open

Electrical Engineering

365

2627

Open

Design

7813

21631

Open

Energy Engineering

1868

6136

Open

Engineering and Computational Mechanics

858

3918

Open

Engineering Physics

1393

6755

Open

Materials Engineering

2499

9060

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Open

Agricultural and Food Engineering

6545

18381

Open

Aerospace Engineering

3740

4567

Open

Architecture

9970

23357

Open

Artificial Intelligence

461

2901

Open

Chemical Engineering

3742

11140

Open

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering

6774

12804

Open

Computer Science and Engineering

238

1908

Open

Electrical Engineering

1471

5393

Open

Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering

419

4734

Open

Industrial and Systems Engineering

2873

10161

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Open

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics

102

1140

Open

Biological Engineering

2247

8978

Open

Chemical Engineering

1922

7546

Open

Computational Engineering and Mechanics

597

4402

Open

Engineering Design

816

7751

Open

Computer Science and Engineering

79

805

Open

Engineering Physics

872

4367

Open

Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering

2733

7756

Open

Mechanical Engineering

762

6036

Open

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

3355

9924

Open

Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering

4908

14878

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Open

Architecture

12842

9462

Open

Chemical Engineering

3428

10374

Open

Biosciences and Bioengineering

752

15187

Open

Civil Engineering

5247

13910

Open

Computer Science and Engineering

271

2013

Open

Electrical Engineering

1254

5593

Open

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

562

2591

Open

Electronics and Communication Engineering

1048

4563

Open

Energy Engineering

2663

8350

Open

Mathematics and Computing

1078

4953

Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu

Open

Chemical Engineering

12991

2271

Open

Computer Science and Engineering

4298

11104

Open

Electrical Engineering

7359

17461

Open

Materials Engineering

15455

25347

Open

Engineering Physics

11846

23652

Open

Mathematics and Computing

6651

16132

Open

Mechanical Engineering

10308

21997

(This table has been taken from the official website of JoSAA counselling 2025.)

The detailed opening and closing ranks are available on the official website https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/applicant/SeatAllotmentResult/CurrentORCR.aspx , candidates are advised to visit the official website to check out the opening and closing ranks of each course.

There are various factors that affect the opening and closing ranks for Round 2 counselling for the Indian Institute of Technology, like number of students for a particular branch or institute, changes in the preferences in Round 2 Counselling of the students, withdrawal and upgradation from Round 1 counselling and category-wise reservation and seat intake changes.

JoSAA 2025 Round 2 cut-offs for IITs provide a clear picture of where you stand in the admissions race. By analysing the opening and closing ranks across branches, you may make better decisions and maximise your chances of getting into your desired IIT.

