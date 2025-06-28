JoSAA 2025 Round 2 IIT Cut-offs: What Are the Opening and Closing Ranks for All Branches?

JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) 2025 Counselling is the official process for seat allocation to top engineering institutes in India, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Round 2 of the JoSAA counselling is important because it reflects changes in student preferences, vacancy trends and the admission chances, after the primary withdrawals or upgrades. Knowing the opening and closing ranks of round 2 for the Indian Institutes of Technology helps aspirants understand the cut-offs and plan their subject choices accordingly. Many students tend to change their subject preferences after Round 1 counselling, some candidates withdraw their seat and some upgrade their seat, changing the seat availability. Round 2 of the counselling gives a more realistic picture of the competition, and it also helps identify the less competitive branches or the most demanded course and the new IITs.

JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks for IITs The opening and closing ranks for IITs for Round 2 provide an important insight into the admission shifts across various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for different courses offered. These rankings are important for aspirants as they reflect seat movements after the primary upgrade of the seat and withdrawal of the seat in Round 1. One of the most demanded and sought-after courses are Computer Science and Engineering and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, since they are closed at very low ranks. The new Indian Institutes of Technology like IIT Bhilai, IIT Goa and IIT Jammu received a good amount of admission applications this year. Below is the list of some of the Indian Institutes of Technology, along with the seat type, opening and closing ranks for 2025 for round 2 of each course:-