JoSAA 2025 Round 2 IIT Cut-offs: What Are the Opening and Closing Ranks for All Branches?

JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) 2025 Counselling is the official process for seat allocation to top engineering institutes in India, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Round 2 of the JoSAA counselling is important because it reflects changes in student preferences, vacancy trends and the admission chances, after the primary withdrawals or upgrades. Knowing the opening and closing ranks of round 2 for the Indian Institutes of Technology helps aspirants understand the cut-offs and plan their subject choices accordingly.
Many students tend to change their subject preferences after Round 1 counselling, some candidates withdraw their seat and some upgrade their seat, changing the seat availability. Round 2 of the counselling gives a more realistic picture of the competition, and it also helps identify the less competitive branches or the most demanded course and the new IITs.
JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks for IITs
The opening and closing ranks for IITs for Round 2 provide an important insight into the admission shifts across various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for different courses offered. These rankings are important for aspirants as they reflect seat movements after the primary upgrade of the seat and withdrawal of the seat in Round 1.
One of the most demanded and sought-after courses are Computer Science and Engineering and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, since they are closed at very low ranks. The new Indian Institutes of Technology like IIT Bhilai, IIT Goa and IIT Jammu received a good amount of admission applications this year.
Below is the list of some of the Indian Institutes of Technology, along with the seat type, opening and closing ranks for 2025 for round 2 of each course:-
|
Institute Name
|
Seat Type
|
Course Name
|
Opening Ranks
|
Closing Ranks
|
Open
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
1195
|
5994
|
Open
|
BS in Mathematics
|
370
|
3432
|
Open
|
Applied Geophysics
|
4724
|
13761
|
Open
|
Chemical Engineering
|
601
|
5969
|
Open
|
Civil Engineering
|
2666
|
8597
|
Open
|
1
|
296
|
Open
|
Environmental Science and Engineering
|
3143
|
8925
|
Open
|
Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering
|
3147
|
8927
|
Open
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
24
|
498
|
Open
|
365
|
2627
|
Open
|
Design
|
7813
|
21631
|
Open
|
1868
|
6136
|
Open
|
Engineering and Computational Mechanics
|
858
|
3918
|
Open
|
Engineering Physics
|
1393
|
6755
|
Open
|
Materials Engineering
|
2499
|
9060
|
Open
|
6545
|
18381
|
Open
|
3740
|
4567
|
Open
|
Architecture
|
9970
|
23357
|
Open
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
461
|
2901
|
Open
|
3742
|
11140
|
Open
|
Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering
|
6774
|
12804
|
Open
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
238
|
1908
|
Open
|
Electrical Engineering
|
1471
|
5393
|
Open
|
419
|
4734
|
Open
|
Industrial and Systems Engineering
|
2873
|
10161
|
Open
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics
|
102
|
1140
|
Open
|
Biological Engineering
|
2247
|
8978
|
Open
|
Chemical Engineering
|
1922
|
7546
|
Open
|
Computational Engineering and Mechanics
|
597
|
4402
|
Open
|
Engineering Design
|
816
|
7751
|
Open
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
79
|
805
|
Open
|
872
|
4367
|
Open
|
2733
|
7756
|
Open
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
762
|
6036
|
Open
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
3355
|
9924
|
Open
|
4908
|
14878
|
Open
|
12842
|
9462
|
Open
|
Chemical Engineering
|
3428
|
10374
|
Open
|
Biosciences and Bioengineering
|
752
|
15187
|
Open
|
Civil Engineering
|
5247
|
13910
|
Open
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
271
|
2013
|
Open
|
Electrical Engineering
|
1254
|
5593
|
Open
|
562
|
2591
|
Open
|
1048
|
4563
|
Open
|
2663
|
8350
|
Open
|
Mathematics and Computing
|
1078
|
4953
|
Open
|
Chemical Engineering
|
12991
|
2271
|
Open
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
4298
|
11104
|
Open
|
Electrical Engineering
|
7359
|
17461
|
Open
|
15455
|
25347
|
Open
|
Engineering Physics
|
11846
|
23652
|
Open
|
6651
|
16132
|
Open
|
10308
|
21997
The detailed opening and closing ranks are available on the official website https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/applicant/SeatAllotmentResult/CurrentORCR.aspx , candidates are advised to visit the official website to check out the opening and closing ranks of each course.
There are various factors that affect the opening and closing ranks for Round 2 counselling for the Indian Institute of Technology, like number of students for a particular branch or institute, changes in the preferences in Round 2 Counselling of the students, withdrawal and upgradation from Round 1 counselling and category-wise reservation and seat intake changes.
JoSAA 2025 Round 2 cut-offs for IITs provide a clear picture of where you stand in the admissions race. By analysing the opening and closing ranks across branches, you may make better decisions and maximise your chances of getting into your desired IIT.
