Are You an Astronaut Aspirant like Shubhanshu Shukla? Know the List of Top Colleges

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is a rising star who has inspired hundreds of young students across India to pursue a career like his. With his Axiom Mission 4 and safe return to Earth, he demonstrates that young brains can embark on a successful career like his. Many students and aspirants may be drawn to his distinct educational background or position as an Indian Air Force Test Pilot and ISRO Astronaut.

Shubhanshu Shukla was inspired by the 1999 Kargil War and wished to join India's Defence Services. He passed the UPSC NDA (National Defence Academy) exam and earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the National Defence Academy. He was admitted to the flying branch of the Indian Air Force Academy. Shubhanshu Shukla also has an M.Tech degree in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bangalore.

If you are interested in pursuing a career like Shubhanshu Shukla's, this article has compiled a list of top colleges, courses, and exams to prepare for.