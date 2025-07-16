Are You an Astronaut Aspirant like Shubhanshu Shukla? Know the List of Top Colleges

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is a rising star who has inspired hundreds of young students across India to pursue a career like his. With his Axiom Mission 4 and safe return to Earth, he demonstrates that young brains can embark on a successful career like his. Many students and aspirants may be drawn to his distinct educational background or position as an Indian Air Force Test Pilot and ISRO Astronaut.
Shubhanshu Shukla was inspired by the 1999 Kargil War and wished to join India's Defence Services. He passed the UPSC NDA (National Defence Academy) exam and earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the National Defence Academy. He was admitted to the flying branch of the Indian Air Force Academy. Shubhanshu Shukla also has an M.Tech degree in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bangalore.
If you are interested in pursuing a career like Shubhanshu Shukla's, this article has compiled a list of top colleges, courses, and exams to prepare for.
List of Top Colleges to Pursue a B.Sc. Program
Bachelor of Science is one of the most sought-after undergraduate courses in India, especially for students in the science stream. Many renowned colleges offer the Bachelor of Science(B.Sc.) program, but the most sought-after institutes or colleges are IITs, NITs, etc. Several colleges in India offer a Bachelor of Science program with various specialisations like Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, and Information Technology.
Below is a list of institutes and colleges which offer admission to the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) program, along with the entrance exam required to seek admission:-
|
Institutes Name
|
Entrance Exam
|
Hindu College
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maitreyi College, University Of Delhi
|
|
|
List of Top Colleges to Pursue an M.Tech Program
For the students who were inspired by the Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who went on the Axiom Mission 4 on June 25, 2025, selecting a renowned institute or college is the key to gaining deep technical knowledge and research exposure. Many renowned colleges offer the Master of Technology (M.Tech) program, but the most sought-after institutes or colleges are IITs, NITs, etc. Several colleges in India offer an M.Tech program with various specialisations like Aerospace engineering, Mechanical engineering, Cybersecurity, Power engineering, Manufacturing engineering, Geotechnical engineering, etc.
Below is the list of top colleges that offer admission to Master of Technology (M.Tech) programs, along with the entrance exam to seek admission:-
|
Institute Names
|
Entrance Exams
|
|
|
International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
|
|
|
Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad
|
|
Career Path Guide For Astronaut Aspirants
As the article discusses how to pursue a career like Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, it is worth noting that he first passed the most arduous exam, the UPSC NDA, which is the first step in joining India's three military services. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from NDA and was enlisted into the Indian Air Force.
If a student is also wondering which exams they should give to join the Indian Air Force and become an Air Force Officer like Shubhanshu Shukla, below is a small list of entrance exams that a candidate should qualify for:-
|
Once a candidate qualifies for any one of the above-mentioned exams, they have to appear for the SSB interview, where the physical, mental and personality of the qualified candidates are tested.
Even if a candidate does not qualify for any of the defence service exams, pursuing a career as an ISRO astronaut requires a strong educational background in engineering and science. Being an IAF officer is an added advantage, but it is not required; however, a strong engineering and science background is required.
How to become an ISRO Astronaut?
Being an Indian Air Force Pilot provides an edge when pursuing a career as an ISRO Astronaut, though it is not required. However, candidates must have a good background in engineering and science. Below are some of the criteria that help a candidate become an ISRO Astronaut like Shubhanshu Shukla:
-
A candidate must be a citizen of India
-
A candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in courses like mathematics, physics, and computer science etc, from a recognised university.
-
A candidate should have a doctoral or master's degree in aerospace engineering or aeronautical engineering, aviation, mechanical engineering, astrophysics, etc.
-
A candidate must pass medical and psychological evaluations, as well as physical fitness testing and space simulators.
These are basic eligibility criteria required to become an ISRO astronaut or to pursue a career in the ISRO. A candidate can participate in the astronaut selection program, which is administered from time to time. And ISRO also organises various other programs which help a candidate seek a career similar to that of Shubhanshu Shukla.
