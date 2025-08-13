Sports Quota Admission for CUET UG 2025: University of Allahabad

For those candidates who had applied to the University of Allahabad with the CUET UG 2025 scores through the Sports Quota Admission, the schedule for the counselling and physical fitness test has been released by the University of Allahabad (UoA). The important dates and timing for the counselling and the sports quota admission for the University of Allahabad through the CUET UG 2025 scores are as follows:-

Courses Dates Time of Counselling Time of Fitness Test BALLB (5 Yrs), BFA, BPA, IPS (UG) August 18, 2025 10:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M. 3:00 P.M. B Sc & B Com August 19, 2025 10:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M. 3:00 P.M. BA August 20, 2025 10:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M. 3:00 P.M. As per the official notification, the counselling will take place at Pravesh Bhawan, Chaitham Lines, University of Allahabad for counselling. The Physical Fitness Test will be conducted will also be held on the same days in the Faculty of Science, University of Allahabad. The university also informs the student to report to the centres on the correct date and time with a proper playing kit for the fitness test. The candidates applying for admission to the University of Allahabad via sports quota will be able to seek admission to courses which are as follows:-

Bachelor of Arts in the Faculty of Arts. Bachelor of Science in the Faculty of Science. Bachelor of Commerce in the Faculty of Commerce. B.A. LL.B. in the Faculty of Law. BFA, BPA in the Institute of Professional Studies. What is the List of Required Documents for Sports Quota Admission through CUET UG 2025? For the candidates who are applying to the University of Allahabad under the sports Quota through CUET UG 2025 scores, it is mandatory to understand that the admission process requires specific documents to verify the eligibility and achievements in sports of the candidates. The Sports Quota admission is meant for those students who have excelled in recognised sports at district, state, national or international levels, and which offers them opportunities to secure admission based on both academic performance and sports merit. The list of documents which is asked for by the authority from the candidates helps the university to confirm that the candidate’s achievements are genuine and meet the required standards for the quota. Since the verification process is strict, candidates are advised to carry their original copies along with the photocopies of all the required documents during the admission process to be on the safe side. Below is the list of documents required by the candidates to present during their counselling and physical fitness test to seek admission to their desired course of study through sports quota with CUET UG 2025 scores:-