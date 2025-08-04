CUET UG 2025: University of Allahabad Cutoff List for Undergraduate Courses

The University of Allahabad is one of India’s oldest and most prestigious central universities and offers admission to its undergraduate courses by accepting the scores obtained in the CUET UG 2025 exam. With the growing popularity of the CUET UG exam, seeking admission to top programs at the University of Allahabad has become highly competitive.
Every year, the university releases category-wise cutoff marks that act as a benchmark for candidates seeking admission to the University of Allahabad. These cutoff marks vary depending on factors like the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, availability of setas, and previous year trends for the cutoff marks.
The CUET UG 2025 cutoff marks for the University of Allahabad will help aspiring students understand the minimum marks required to gain admission into their preferred courses, such as B.A, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, B.Voc, etc. This article will provide you a the cutoff marks list for the undergraduate programs offered by the University of Allahabad.
Course-Wise Cutoff List for CUET UG 2025 of the University of Allahabad
The University of Allahabad offers a variety of undergraduate programs, and admission to these courses is based on scores obtained in the CUET UG 2025 exam. Each program that is offered by the University of Allahabad has its cutoff score, which reflects the minimum marks a candidate must secure to be eligible for admission to the desired course.
These cutoffs vary from course to course, depending on factors such as the number of seats available, the popularity of the course and the overall performance of the candidate. Below is the cutoff list of the undergraduate courses offered by the University of Allahabad:-
|
Undergraduate Program
|
Catgeory
|
Cutoff
|
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)
|
Unreserved
|
463
|
All Catgeory (Unreserved)
|
450 and above
|
ST Category
|
207 and above
|
B.Sc. Biology
|
Unreserved
|
519.28
|
ST Category
|
397.54
|
Five-Year Integrated Course In Disaster Management and Environmental Studies
|
Unreserved
|
450
|
SC Category
|
348
|
ST Category
|
260
|
EWS
|
384
|
OBC
|
346
|
Unreserved (1st Cutoff)
|
457
|
Unreserved (2nd Cutoff)
|
443-456
|
SC Category (2nd Cutoff)
|
346
|
ST Category (2nd Cutoff)
|
302
|
Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (BBA & MBA)
|
Unreserved (1st Cutoff)
|
508
|
Unreserved (2nd Cutoff)
|
490.74 and Above
|
Unreserved (1st Cutoff)
|
555 & Above
|
ST Category (1st Cutoff)
|
452 & Above
|
SC Category (1st Cutoff)
|
495 & Above
|
OBC (1st Cutoff)
|
532 & Above
|
Unreserved (2nd Cutoff)
|
546 to 554
|
SC Category (2nd Cutoff)
|
474 to 493
|
ST Category (2nd Cutoff)
|
390 to 451
|
EWS Category (2nd Cutoff)
|
529 to 540
|
Unreserved
|
455 and above
|
EWS Category
|
428 above
|
SC Category
|
371 and above
|
ST Category
|
320
|
OBC Category
|
419 and above
What is the Fee Structure for the UG Program offered by the University of Allahabad?
The University of Allahabad, being a central university, offers quality education at an affordable cost, making it an attractive choice for students of India pursuing higher education. The fee structure for undergraduate programs is relatively affordable compared to that of private institutions, which ensures that students from all financial backgrounds can pursue higher education without an excessive economic burden.
The University of Allahabad offers a variety of undergraduate programs, such as B.A, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, and Law courses etc. The fee structure of each undergraduate program offered may vary depending on the department, specialisation, and duration of the program. Below is the breakdown of some of the programs offered by the University of Allahabad:-
|
Course Name
|
Fees (In Rs.)
|
BBA and MBA for 1st Semester
|
Rs. 60,000
|
B.Voc. in Food Technology
|
Rs. 30,000 + Rs.5000 (Caution Money)= 35000
|
B.A. in Fashion Design & Technology
|
Rs. 24,000 + Rs. 2000 (Caution Money)= 26000
|
B.A. in Media Studies
|
Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4000 (Caution Money)= 29000
|
B.Voc. in Media Production
|
Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 2000 (Caution Money)= 32000
|
BCA
|
Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 4000 (Caution Money)= 44000
|
Rs. 45,000 + Rs. 5000 (Caution Money)= 50000
Also, check:-
