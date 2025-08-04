RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025

CUET UG 2025: University of Allahabad Cutoff List for Undergraduate Courses

This article will provide you with a cutoff list of the undergraduate programs offered by the University of Allahabad through CUET UG 2025 exam. Additionally, it will also provide you with the fee structure of some of the undergraduate programs offered by the University of Allahabad.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 4, 2025, 17:18 IST
CUET UG 2025 University of Allahabad Cutoff List for Undergraduate Courses

The University of Allahabad is one of India’s oldest and most prestigious central universities and offers admission to its undergraduate courses by accepting the scores obtained in the CUET UG 2025 exam. With the growing popularity of the CUET UG exam, seeking admission to top programs at the University of Allahabad has become highly competitive.

Every year, the university releases category-wise cutoff marks that act as a benchmark for candidates seeking admission to the University of Allahabad. These cutoff marks vary depending on factors like the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, availability of setas, and previous year trends for the cutoff marks.

The CUET UG 2025 cutoff marks for the University of Allahabad will help aspiring students understand the minimum marks required to gain admission into their preferred courses, such as B.A, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, B.Voc, etc. This article will provide you a the cutoff marks list for the undergraduate programs offered by the University of Allahabad.

Course-Wise Cutoff List for CUET UG 2025 of the University of Allahabad

The University of Allahabad offers a variety of undergraduate programs, and admission to these courses is based on scores obtained in the CUET UG 2025 exam. Each program that is offered by the University of Allahabad has its cutoff score, which reflects the minimum marks a candidate must secure to be eligible for admission to the desired course.

These cutoffs vary from course to course, depending on factors such as the number of seats available, the popularity of the course and the overall performance of the candidate. Below is the cutoff list of the undergraduate courses offered by the University of Allahabad:-

Undergraduate Program

Catgeory

Cutoff

Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)

Unreserved

463

B.Sc. (Maths)

All Catgeory (Unreserved)

450 and above

ST Category 

207 and above

B.Sc. Biology

Unreserved

519.28

ST Category

397.54

Five-Year Integrated Course In Disaster Management and Environmental Studies

Unreserved

450

SC Category

348

ST Category

260

EWS

384

OBC

346

B.Com.

Unreserved (1st Cutoff)

457

Unreserved (2nd Cutoff)

443-456

SC Category (2nd Cutoff)

346

ST Category (2nd Cutoff)

302

Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (BBA & MBA)

Unreserved (1st Cutoff)

508

Unreserved (2nd Cutoff)

490.74 and Above

B.A.LL.B. (Hons.)

Unreserved (1st Cutoff)

555 & Above

ST Category (1st Cutoff)

452 & Above

SC Category (1st Cutoff)

495 & Above

OBC (1st Cutoff)

532 & Above

Unreserved (2nd Cutoff)

546 to 554

SC Category (2nd Cutoff)

474 to 493

ST Category (2nd Cutoff)

390 to 451

EWS Category (2nd Cutoff)

529 to 540

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

Unreserved

455 and above

EWS Category

428 above

SC Category

371 and above

ST Category

320

OBC Category

419 and above

What is the Fee Structure for the UG Program offered by the University of Allahabad?

The University of Allahabad, being a central university, offers quality education at an affordable cost, making it an attractive choice for students of India pursuing higher education. The fee structure for undergraduate programs is relatively affordable compared to that of private institutions, which ensures that students from all financial backgrounds can pursue higher education without an excessive economic burden.

The University of Allahabad offers a variety of undergraduate programs, such as B.A, Bachelor of Science,  Bachelor of Commerce, and Law courses etc. The fee structure of each undergraduate program offered may vary depending on the department, specialisation, and duration of the program. Below is the breakdown of some of the programs offered by the University of Allahabad:-

Course Name

Fees (In Rs.)

BBA and MBA for 1st Semester

Rs. 60,000

B.Voc. in Food Technology

Rs. 30,000 + Rs.5000 (Caution Money)= 35000

B.A. in Fashion Design & Technology

Rs. 24,000 + Rs. 2000 (Caution Money)= 26000

B.A. in Media Studies

Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4000 (Caution Money)= 29000

B.Voc. in Media Production

Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 2000 (Caution Money)= 32000

BCA

Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 4000 (Caution Money)= 44000

BCA and MCA (Data Sciences)

Rs. 45,000 + Rs. 5000 (Caution Money)= 50000

