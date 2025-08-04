CUET UG 2025: University of Allahabad Cutoff List for Undergraduate Courses

The University of Allahabad is one of India’s oldest and most prestigious central universities and offers admission to its undergraduate courses by accepting the scores obtained in the CUET UG 2025 exam. With the growing popularity of the CUET UG exam, seeking admission to top programs at the University of Allahabad has become highly competitive.

Every year, the university releases category-wise cutoff marks that act as a benchmark for candidates seeking admission to the University of Allahabad. These cutoff marks vary depending on factors like the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, availability of setas, and previous year trends for the cutoff marks.

The CUET UG 2025 cutoff marks for the University of Allahabad will help aspiring students understand the minimum marks required to gain admission into their preferred courses, such as B.A, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, B.Voc, etc. This article will provide you a the cutoff marks list for the undergraduate programs offered by the University of Allahabad.