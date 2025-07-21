UG Admission 2025 Registration Opens for the University of Allahabad: Check Details Here

The University of Allahabad is offering its online admissions portal, Samarth Portal, for students seeking admission to the university's undergraduate programs. To apply for CUET-UG (2025), aspirants must register on the Samarth Portal at https://alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/.
Registration for undergraduate programs and profile modifications must be made between July 16, 2025 and July 26, 2025. The admissions procedure at the University of Allahabad will be divided into two sections. This page will go over the list of required documents for the admissions process, the list of courses available, and the list of colleges at the University of Delhi.
List of Colleges Which Come Under the University of Allahabad
For over a century, the University of Allahabad has had a renowned position among India's universities. It was founded on September 23, 1887, and is India's fourth oldest university, behind Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras University. For the academic year 2025-2026, the University of Allahabad offers 16 undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in its various institutes.
Below is the list of colleges which offer various courses by the colleges of the University of Allahabad:-
|
Allahabad Degree College, Prayagraj
|
Arya Kanya Degree College, Prayagraj
|
Choudhary Mahadeo Prasad Degree College, Prayagraj
|
K.P. Training College, Prayagraj
|
Rajarshri Tandaon Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Prayagraj
|
Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Government Degree College, Prayagraj
|
Sanwal Dass Sadan Lal Khanna Girls Degree College, Prayagraj.
What are the undergraduate courses offered by the University of Allahabad through CUET UG?
The University of Allahabad offers 16 undergraduate programs. To register for online counselling, applicants must select a course and pay a registration fee (Rs. 300 for UR, OBC, and EWS and Rs. 150 for SC, ST, and PwD). An applicant can register for more than one program or course. However, applicants must pay separate registration fees for each course.
Below is the list of the courses offered by the University of Allahabad through the CUET UG 2025:-
|
List of Courses Offered
|
What is the List of Documents required for the Admission Process for the University of Delhi?
To register or update their profile, applicants must meet the University of Allahabad's eligibility requirements and present the necessary documentation for both online registration and physical verification.The online registration process for admission to the University of Allahabad in underway from July 16, 2025 and concludes on July 26, 2025.
Below is the list of documents required for the online admission process of the University of Allahabad:-
|
The registration or profile update is the first step in the online registration procedure for admission to undergraduate courses provided by the University of Allahabad. During Phase 2 of the online registration process, candidates select their selected courses and colleges and pay the online fee. When filling out the online admission form, applicants should be sure to complete all of the information correctly.
