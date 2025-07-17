Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Jul 17, 2025, 18:42 IST
All You Need to Know About CUET UG 2025 College Counselling in India

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 is the gateway to securing admission to various undergraduate programs across central, state, and private universities in India. Once the CUET UG results are declared, the next crucial step for the students who appeared in the CUET UG exam is the college counselling process.

This counselling process of several colleges across India determines which college and course a student will be allotted based on their CUET scores, preferences, and category. This article will discuss how CUET UG 2025 Counselling works, what the key dates and important documents are and how to make the most out of your application choices.

What is CUET UG Counselling for Colleges?

CUET UG 2025 Counselling is the process through which universities and colleges allocate seats to eligible candidates based on their CUET  UG scores, their eligibility criteria and the category to which the students belong. Many universities either conduct a centralised counselling process, like the University of Delhi’s (CSAS-UG portal), or these counselling processes are conducted separately by individual universities like Banaras Hindu University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Students should also know that three types of counselling systems take place in colleges and universities across India, and they are as follows:-

Centralised Counselling

This type of counselling system is used by the University (CSAS-Common Seat Allocation System).

University-Specific Counselling

This type of counselling system is used by Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and many other universities.

State-level Counselling

Some universities using CUET may follow their respective counselling rules.

List of Universities Conducting Their Counselling Process

While CUET UG acts as a common gateway for the students to seek admission to various central, state, and private universities, the counselling process is not uniform across all universities. Some institutes, colleges and universities conduct their independent counselling processes instead of participating in the centralised counselling system.

These universities usually have their registration portals, admission rules, and cut-off criteria. It is important for the students to follow the respective counselling procedure very carefully for seat allotment to their preferred courses and colleges. Many universities conduct their counselling based on CUET UG marks obtained by the students. 

Below is the list of some of the major universities that conduct their counselling process, along with their registration dates are as follows:-

Universities Names

Registration Dates

University of Delhi

  • Phase 1 registration started on June 17, 2025
  • Phase 2 started on July 8, 2025 and concluded on July 14, 2025
  • The First List will be announced on July 19, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website

Jawaharlal Nehru University

  • Registration started on July 8, 2025
  • Registration concluded on July 15, 2025
  • First Merit list to be published on July 23, 2025 (tentative). Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website

Banaras Hindu University 

  • Registration started on July 16, 2025

  • Registration will conclude on July 31, 2025

University of Hyderabad

  • Registration started on July 14, 2025
  • Registration will conclude on July 30, 2025.
  • The list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on August 5, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website

University of Allahabad

  • Registration started on July 16, 2025

  • Registration will conclude on July 26, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website

Jamia Millia Islamia

  • Counselling registration is set to start anytime soon. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website

Visva Bharati University

  • Registration started on July 15, 2025

  • Registration will conclude on July 28, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website

IP University

  • Registration starts on July 16, 2025

  • Registration will conclude on July 30, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website

Each university has its portal and counselling process. Students must check official university websites regularly for accurate and updated information.

List of Universities Conducting CUET Counselling Process

What is the list of documents required, and what are the important steps for the counselling process?

The counselling process is the most important stage after the declaration of the CUET UG results. It involves a series of steps that guide a student from registration to final admission to the preferred university and the preferred courses. To complete the counselling process, students need to be organised, timely, and well-informed about their career paths and choices. Additionally, having the right set of documents ready is essential for verification and seat confirmation of the students.

Below are some of the important steps for the counselling process which a candidate should follow while registering for the counselling process of various universities:-

Steps

About

Registration

A candidate will have to visit the university’s official counselling portal and complete the registration process using the credentials of the CUET UG.

Documents Upload

A candidate will have to upload the scanned copies of the required documents in the specified format for each university.

Choice Filling

A candidate will have to select preferred colleges and courses in order of preference they want to seek admission to that course. This section will require the candidate’s research on the cutoff trends of the courses, the college popularity, and most importantly, the interest of the candidate.

Seat Allotment

The allotment of the seat of a candidate in the preferred course and college is solely based on the scores obtained, category, preference and seat availability.

Payment of Fees

Once a candidate has been allotted the seat in the preferred course and college, the candidate will have to confirm the seat by paying the admission fee (which depends on each university) within the stipulated time.

List of Important Documents required during the Counselling Process

Here is the list of important documents which are required and specified by each university during the counselling process for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the various colleges and universities:-

  • A candidate will have to provide the CUET UG 2025 scorecard for the counselling process.
  • A candidate will have to provide the marksheet and certificate of class 10th and class 12th from a recognised board for verification of the educational background of the candidate.
  • A candidate will have to provide a transfer and migration certificate.
  • If any candidate belongs to the reserved category, they will have to provide the category certificate issued by a competent authority.
  • A candidate will have to provide any kind of identity proof, like an Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving License, or Voter card.
  • A candidate is advised to keep recent passport-sized photographs handy.

(Other documents specified and required by each university.)

Each university provides contact emails and helpline numbers for counselling assistance. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and verify the details from authentic sources.

College Counselling after the CUET UG 2025 is an important part and step of a student’s academic journey. With the right information, careful planning and timely actions, a student can maximise their chances of getting into their preferred university or college and course. 

