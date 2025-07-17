All You Need to Know About CUET UG 2025 College Counselling in India

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 is the gateway to securing admission to various undergraduate programs across central, state, and private universities in India. Once the CUET UG results are declared, the next crucial step for the students who appeared in the CUET UG exam is the college counselling process. This counselling process of several colleges across India determines which college and course a student will be allotted based on their CUET scores, preferences, and category. This article will discuss how CUET UG 2025 Counselling works, what the key dates and important documents are and how to make the most out of your application choices.

What is CUET UG Counselling for Colleges? CUET UG 2025 Counselling is the process through which universities and colleges allocate seats to eligible candidates based on their CUET UG scores, their eligibility criteria and the category to which the students belong. Many universities either conduct a centralised counselling process, like the University of Delhi’s (CSAS-UG portal), or these counselling processes are conducted separately by individual universities like Banaras Hindu University and Jawaharlal Nehru University. Students should also know that three types of counselling systems take place in colleges and universities across India, and they are as follows:-

Centralised Counselling This type of counselling system is used by the University (CSAS-Common Seat Allocation System). University-Specific Counselling This type of counselling system is used by Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and many other universities. State-level Counselling Some universities using CUET may follow their respective counselling rules. List of Universities Conducting Their Counselling Process While CUET UG acts as a common gateway for the students to seek admission to various central, state, and private universities, the counselling process is not uniform across all universities. Some institutes, colleges and universities conduct their independent counselling processes instead of participating in the centralised counselling system. These universities usually have their registration portals, admission rules, and cut-off criteria. It is important for the students to follow the respective counselling procedure very carefully for seat allotment to their preferred courses and colleges. Many universities conduct their counselling based on CUET UG marks obtained by the students. Below is the list of some of the major universities that conduct their counselling process, along with their registration dates are as follows:-

Universities Names Registration Dates University of Delhi Phase 1 registration started on June 17, 2025 Phase 2 started on July 8, 2025 and concluded on July 14, 2025 The First List will be announced on July 19, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website Jawaharlal Nehru University Registration started on July 8, 2025 Registration concluded on July 15, 2025 First Merit list to be published on July 23, 2025 (tentative). Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website Banaras Hindu University Registration started on July 16, 2025

Registration will conclude on July 31, 2025 University of Hyderabad Registration started on July 14, 2025 Registration will conclude on July 30, 2025. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on August 5, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website University of Allahabad Registration started on July 16, 2025

Registration will conclude on July 26, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website Jamia Millia Islamia Counselling registration is set to start anytime soon. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website Visva Bharati University Registration started on July 15, 2025

Registration will conclude on July 28, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website IP University Registration starts on July 16, 2025

Each university has its portal and counselling process. Students must check official university websites regularly for accurate and updated information.