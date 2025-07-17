All You Need to Know About CUET UG 2025 College Counselling in India

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 is the gateway to securing admission to various undergraduate programs across central, state, and private universities in India. Once the CUET UG results are declared, the next crucial step for the students who appeared in the CUET UG exam is the college counselling process.
This counselling process of several colleges across India determines which college and course a student will be allotted based on their CUET scores, preferences, and category. This article will discuss how CUET UG 2025 Counselling works, what the key dates and important documents are and how to make the most out of your application choices.
What is CUET UG Counselling for Colleges?
CUET UG 2025 Counselling is the process through which universities and colleges allocate seats to eligible candidates based on their CUET UG scores, their eligibility criteria and the category to which the students belong. Many universities either conduct a centralised counselling process, like the University of Delhi’s (CSAS-UG portal), or these counselling processes are conducted separately by individual universities like Banaras Hindu University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Students should also know that three types of counselling systems take place in colleges and universities across India, and they are as follows:-
|
Centralised Counselling
|
This type of counselling system is used by the University (CSAS-Common Seat Allocation System).
|
University-Specific Counselling
|
This type of counselling system is used by Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and many other universities.
|
State-level Counselling
|
Some universities using CUET may follow their respective counselling rules.
List of Universities Conducting Their Counselling Process
While CUET UG acts as a common gateway for the students to seek admission to various central, state, and private universities, the counselling process is not uniform across all universities. Some institutes, colleges and universities conduct their independent counselling processes instead of participating in the centralised counselling system.
These universities usually have their registration portals, admission rules, and cut-off criteria. It is important for the students to follow the respective counselling procedure very carefully for seat allotment to their preferred courses and colleges. Many universities conduct their counselling based on CUET UG marks obtained by the students.
Below is the list of some of the major universities that conduct their counselling process, along with their registration dates are as follows:-
|
Universities Names
|
Registration Dates
|
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Each university has its portal and counselling process. Students must check official university websites regularly for accurate and updated information.
Also, check:-
- Top Colleges Offering B.A. (Honours) in Political Science Course through CUET UG 2025: Check List, Cut-Offs and Other Details
What is the list of documents required, and what are the important steps for the counselling process?
The counselling process is the most important stage after the declaration of the CUET UG results. It involves a series of steps that guide a student from registration to final admission to the preferred university and the preferred courses. To complete the counselling process, students need to be organised, timely, and well-informed about their career paths and choices. Additionally, having the right set of documents ready is essential for verification and seat confirmation of the students.
Below are some of the important steps for the counselling process which a candidate should follow while registering for the counselling process of various universities:-
|
Steps
|
About
|
Registration
|
A candidate will have to visit the university’s official counselling portal and complete the registration process using the credentials of the CUET UG.
|
Documents Upload
|
A candidate will have to upload the scanned copies of the required documents in the specified format for each university.
|
Choice Filling
|
A candidate will have to select preferred colleges and courses in order of preference they want to seek admission to that course. This section will require the candidate’s research on the cutoff trends of the courses, the college popularity, and most importantly, the interest of the candidate.
|
Seat Allotment
|
The allotment of the seat of a candidate in the preferred course and college is solely based on the scores obtained, category, preference and seat availability.
|
Payment of Fees
|
Once a candidate has been allotted the seat in the preferred course and college, the candidate will have to confirm the seat by paying the admission fee (which depends on each university) within the stipulated time.
List of Important Documents required during the Counselling Process
Here is the list of important documents which are required and specified by each university during the counselling process for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the various colleges and universities:-
|
(Other documents specified and required by each university.)
Each university provides contact emails and helpline numbers for counselling assistance. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and verify the details from authentic sources.
College Counselling after the CUET UG 2025 is an important part and step of a student’s academic journey. With the right information, careful planning and timely actions, a student can maximise their chances of getting into their preferred university or college and course.
Also, check:-
- Ambedkar University Started Online Registration for Admission to Undergraduate Courses 2025: Check Details Here
- Admissions Open for Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University: Check Seat Intake, Important Dates and Other Details
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!