Why St. Stephen's College is the Most Prestigious in Delhi University

St. Stephen's College is often seen as the absolute best college in Delhi University (DU). Even though other DU colleges are amazing, St. Stephen's has a special, powerful reputation that sets it apart.

Here are the simple reasons why this college is famous and respected:

1. Old History

St. Stephen's was founded in 1881, making it the oldest college in Delhi. It was around even before DU officially started!