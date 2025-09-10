Top Fully Funded Scholarships 2025 for Indian Students to Study Abroad

The Chevening Scholarship for a one-year master's degree in the UK, for example, typically accepts applications from August through early November. In the meantime, the deadline for the Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships in the USA, which fund research for master's and doctoral degrees, is usually in July. The application period for the UK's Commonwealth Scholarships for master's and doctoral degrees is typically August through October. Applications for the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), which provides full financing for undergraduate and graduate studies for persons interested in East Asia, normally open in September for undergraduate programs and in February for graduate programs. These scholarships provide as a means for worthy Indian students to fulfill their aspirations of obtaining a worldwide education and establishing a global network.

Scholarships 2025 for Indian Students: For Indian students who want to study abroad, fully-funded scholarships offer a life-changing opportunity by easing the heavy financial load associated with an overseas education. These scholarships enable students to make objective choices on their academic direction by paying for living expenses in addition to the full tuition and, frequently, other charges like airline, visa fees, and English exam fees. Instead of being restricted to programs with lower costs, the financial flexibility offered by a 100% scholarship guarantees that a student's selection of college and course is motivated by their true interests and academic fit. Numerous governments and organizations worldwide sponsor these extremely competitive rewards.

List of the Fully Funded Scholarships to Study Abroad Fulbright Scholarship Chevening Scholarship Commonwealth Scholarship MEXT Scholarship Japan Vanier Scholarship ACI Foundation Scholarship Swiss Government Excellence Scholarship Hungary Government Scholarship DAAD Scholarships Ontario Trillium Scholarship Rhodes Scholarship GREAT Scholarship Gates Cambridge Scholarship Clarendon Scholarships Warwick Chancellor’s International Scholarships Australia Awards Scholarships British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM AAUW International Fellowships Melbourne Research Scholarships Netherlands Government Scholarship

Details on Top 5 Fully Funded Scholarships

1. Fulbright Scholarships

For Indian students, the Fulbright Scholarship is a highly desired, fully-funded chance to study in the United States. The United States government sponsors this esteemed scholarship, which is administered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and provides annual support to more than 4,000 students worldwide. For Indian nationals, the Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships pay for all living expenses, flights, health insurance, and tuition. Fellowships for professional research, master's, and doctoral degrees are among the many kinds that are offered; each has a unique application and eligibility requirements. The official USIEF website, which acts as a hub for all educational exchange opportunities between the two nations, is recommended for students seeking detailed information on the various fellowships, their prerequisites, and application dates.

2. GREAT Scholarship

The GREAT Scholarships were created to assist Indian students pursuing one-year master's degrees. They are a partnership between the British Council, the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign, and participating UK universities. Each of the 26 postgraduate scholarships available to Indian students covers at least £10,000 in tuition costs. Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree and be Indian citizens in order to be eligible. Additionally, they must fulfill the English language requirements of the UK university of their choice. Students must be able to pay for the remaining tuition and living expenses because the scholarship money is only a donation toward tuition and does not cover living expenses.

3. Rhodes Scholarship

The Rhodes Scholarship is one of the most renowned and fully-funded postgraduate scholarships offered by the University of Oxford. It was initially awarded to Indian students in 1947. This award, which is extremely competitive, is given to five Indian students annually. The full cost of tuition, a visa fee, an international health levy, and round-trip economy airfare are fully covered by the scholarship. Along with a settling-in payment, scholars also receive an annual stipend, which for the 2023–24 academic year was £19,092.Candidates must have completed at least four years of formal education in India during the previous ten years and be Indian citizens with an Indian passport in order to be eligible.

4. Commonwealth Scholarships

Students from Commonwealth nations who have the capacity to make a positive effect on the world but lack the funds to study in the UK can apply for the renowned Commonwealth Scholarships. These fully-funded scholarships, which include tuition, living expenses, and airfare to and from the UK, are given to about 700 students enrolled in master's and doctoral programs. Candidates must be British-protected individuals, refugees, or citizens or permanent residents of Commonwealth nations in order to be eligible. Additionally, they must have a stellar academic background; they usually have an honors degree with first or upper second class honors.

5. British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM

A fully funded program for South Asian women pursuing a master's degree in a STEM subject in the UK is the British Council's Scholarships for Women in STEM. The program's goal is to see more women in STEM research worldwide. This scholarship offers full financial assistance, including full tuition, living expenses, travel expenses, visa fees, and health insurance. If necessary, it also provides a refund for IELTS exam payments. Candidates must demonstrate a need for financial support, have prior experience in their area, meet English language proficiency standards, and hold a relevant bachelor's degree in order to be eligible. Candidates should confirm the precise deadlines of the universities they are applying to, as each one has a different application deadline for the 2026–2027 academic year.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!