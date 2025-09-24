CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!

The GREAT Scholarship: Application Process, Eligibility and Other Details

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Sep 24, 2025, 21:25 IST

GREAT Scholarships: The GREAT Scholarship is a UK government-funded program aimed at attracting international students to study in the UK. Depending on the particular scholarship, different requirements may apply. See here for the GREAT scholarships India qualifying requirements.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
GREAT Scholarships
GREAT Scholarships

GREAT Scholarships: The GREAT Scholarships India program, backed by the UK Department for Education, offers a life-changing opportunity for Indian students to pursue postgraduate degrees in the United Kingdom. The program offers significant financial aid for tuition, living expenses, and travel, with about 26 scholarships available. Some of India's most gifted students are drawn to these scholarships, which are available for a variety of academic disciplines, such as STEM, the social sciences, and the humanities. A three-year doctoral program or a one-year master's program is intended to be supported by the prize.

The program hopes to develop a new generation of leaders who can address global issues by drawing in a varied set of scholars who will also improve their knowledge and abilities. Securing this coveted education, which can open up a plethora of professional prospects in India and abroad, requires a good academic record and a clear vision for the future.

GREAT Scholarships India 2025 Overview

Screenshot 2025-09-24 212220

Applicants can view GREAT Scholarships India's highlights in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Offered by

UK Government and the British Council

Type of scholarship

Merit-Based

Level of program

Graduate

Renewability

One-time Scholarship

Benefit Amount

GBP 10,000

Eligibility

  • Must be a citizen of India

  • Scholarship applicants must be undergraduates studying in the specified subject area.

  • English language requirements

  • Work or academic experience in the selected field of study.

Also Check:

IIT Bombay Launches Mission 'Daksha' to Build Powerful Telescopes & Satellites

Rhodes Scholarship: Application Process, Requirements and Other Details

IIT Bombay Offers Wings Scholarship For Women in STEM, 100% Tuition Fees Scholarship

TG ICET 2025 Colleges Accepting Ranks Between 1000-5000

IIM Ahmedabad Student Gets ₹1.1 Crore Job Offer in Finance Sector

Oldest Colleges in Kolkata: Courses, Campus and Other Details

IIM Bangalore 2026: Application & Registration, Courses, Fee Details

3 Indian Business School Secure Rank in Top 100 QS Global MBA Rankings 2026

UGC Approved 5 Foreign Universities Campuses in India; Detailed List here

Top ITI Courses After 12th in 2025: Stream-Wise List, Types, and Career Options

Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship 2025: Eligibility & Application Process

LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: Top Management Colleges in India and Worldwide, ISB Secures 5th Rank

MEXT Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Criteria and Application Process

Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details

How to Apply For The GREAT Scholarships India 2025?

Screenshot 2025-09-24 212505

The application procedure for the GREAT Scholarship India 2025 usually consists of a number of phases. Here is a broad overview of the procedure, though specifics may differ slightly based on the university or scholarship:

 

  • From the official list of participating universities, locate one that offers the scholarship for the course you have selected.

 

 

  • Apply to the university for your preferred course. For the scholarship to be considered, you must be offered admission.

 

 

  • For comprehensive information on eligibility, application procedures, and deadlines, visit the university's website and look for the relevant scholarship page.

 

 

  • Fill out the online scholarship application form provided by the university. Some colleges might take you into consideration right away when you apply for a course.

 

 

  • Prepare and turn in the necessary paperwork, such as transcripts and a personal statement, as directed by the university.

 

 

  • Await the decision from the university. Following registration, the university will notify the selected individuals and provide scholarship cash.

 

 

  • Be an ambassador for the scholarship, maintaining contact with the British Council and the university to share your experiences.

 

GREAT Scholarships India 2025: Eligibility Criteria

A UK government-funded initiative called the GREAT Scholarship aims to draw in overseas students to study in the country. Depending on the particular scholarship, the requirements for eligibility may change. See here for the GREAT scholarships India eligibility requirements.

Criteria

Description

Citizenship

Indian citizen.

Education

Bachelor's degree with interest in the chosen subject.

Language

Must meet the English language requirements of the UK university.

Engagement

Must be willing to engage with the UK as a scholar.

Participation

Must attend networking events for GREAT scholars.

Ambassador

Willing to act as a representative for the British Council.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories