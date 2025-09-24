The GREAT Scholarship: Application Process, Eligibility and Other Details

GREAT Scholarships: The GREAT Scholarships India program, backed by the UK Department for Education, offers a life-changing opportunity for Indian students to pursue postgraduate degrees in the United Kingdom. The program offers significant financial aid for tuition, living expenses, and travel, with about 26 scholarships available. Some of India's most gifted students are drawn to these scholarships, which are available for a variety of academic disciplines, such as STEM, the social sciences, and the humanities. A three-year doctoral program or a one-year master's program is intended to be supported by the prize.
The program hopes to develop a new generation of leaders who can address global issues by drawing in a varied set of scholars who will also improve their knowledge and abilities. Securing this coveted education, which can open up a plethora of professional prospects in India and abroad, requires a good academic record and a clear vision for the future.
GREAT Scholarships India 2025 Overview
Applicants can view GREAT Scholarships India's highlights in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Offered by
|
UK Government and the British Council
|
Type of scholarship
|
Merit-Based
|
Level of program
|
Graduate
|
Renewability
|
One-time Scholarship
|
Benefit Amount
|
GBP 10,000
|
Eligibility
|
How to Apply For The GREAT Scholarships India 2025?
The application procedure for the GREAT Scholarship India 2025 usually consists of a number of phases. Here is a broad overview of the procedure, though specifics may differ slightly based on the university or scholarship:
- From the official list of participating universities, locate one that offers the scholarship for the course you have selected.
- Apply to the university for your preferred course. For the scholarship to be considered, you must be offered admission.
- For comprehensive information on eligibility, application procedures, and deadlines, visit the university's website and look for the relevant scholarship page.
- Fill out the online scholarship application form provided by the university. Some colleges might take you into consideration right away when you apply for a course.
- Prepare and turn in the necessary paperwork, such as transcripts and a personal statement, as directed by the university.
- Await the decision from the university. Following registration, the university will notify the selected individuals and provide scholarship cash.
- Be an ambassador for the scholarship, maintaining contact with the British Council and the university to share your experiences.
GREAT Scholarships India 2025: Eligibility Criteria
A UK government-funded initiative called the GREAT Scholarship aims to draw in overseas students to study in the country. Depending on the particular scholarship, the requirements for eligibility may change. See here for the GREAT scholarships India eligibility requirements.
|
Criteria
|
Description
|
Citizenship
|
Indian citizen.
|
Education
|
Bachelor's degree with interest in the chosen subject.
|
Language
|
Must meet the English language requirements of the UK university.
|
Engagement
|
Must be willing to engage with the UK as a scholar.
|
Participation
|
Must attend networking events for GREAT scholars.
|
Ambassador
|
Willing to act as a representative for the British Council.
