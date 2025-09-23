IIT Bombay Offers Wings Scholarship For Women in STEM, 100% Tuition Fees Scholarship

IIT Bombay Wings Scholarship 2025: IIT Bombay has announced the creation of the WINGS fellowship (Women INspiring Growth in STEM), a daring attempt to address the gender gap in STEM. Under this historic effort, female undergraduate students will receive 100% tuition fee support starting in the 2026–2027 academic year. The main objective of the scholarship is to empower women and eliminate financial obstacles that frequently keep gifted female students from attending a top university for technical education, especially those from underprivileged and rural areas. IIT Bombay hopes to encourage more women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math by doing this.
In addition to providing financial aid, the WINGS scholarship is a calculated move to promote structural change and create a more welcoming academic environment. The program, which was funded by Bharat Desai, an IIT Bombay alumnus, and his wife Neerja Sethi, is expected to serve as a model for similar projects throughout India. The scholarship guarantees that a student's future won't be determined by their financial situation, enabling gifted young women to follow their aspirations without hindrance, said Professor Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay. In addition to helping individual students, the initiative aims to increase India's competitiveness in high-tech businesses worldwide by developing a diversified population of future STEM leaders.
How to Apply for The WINGS Scholarship?
The WINGS scholarship application process is closely related to the IIT Bombay admissions process. The award is intended exclusively for female undergraduate STEM students, with an emphasis on those from underprivileged and rural areas. The first group of scholars will be chosen for the 2026–2027 school year.
Gain Admission to IIT Bombay: Students who have already been accepted to IIT Bombay are eligible for the scholarship. In order to enroll in an undergraduate STEM program, you must go through the standard admissions procedure.
Await Scholarship Notification: Eligible students will probably receive an email from IIT Bombay's academic or scholarship office informing them of the WINGS scholarship application procedure after they have been admitted.
Prepare Required Documents: Compile all required paperwork, such as academic transcripts, proof of income, and even an essay or personal statement. Emphasizing community service and STEM accomplishments is crucial.
Fill out the online form: Complete the application for the scholarship on the official IIT Bombay website. To be taken into consideration, make sure all the material is correct and comprehensive.
Provide Supporting Documents: As stated in the application instructions, upload all necessary documents. Letters of endorsement or other supporting documentation may fall under this category.
Respect dates: Be sure to keep a careful eye on all application and document submission dates. Late applications won't be taken into account.
Await Selection Results: Academic merit and financial need will probably be taken into consideration during the selection process. The institute will notify you of its final decision.
WINGS Scholarship: Key highlights of IIT Bombay
The new WINGS scholarship from IIT Bombay will cover all tuition costs for female undergraduate STEM students beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. Alumnus Bharat Desai and his wife Neerja Sethi are funding this program, which aims to improve the number of women in STEM professions, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
|
Highlight
|
Description
|
Financial Support
|
100% tuition fee waiver for female undergraduate students.
|
Target Group
|
Female students in STEM, with a focus on those from rural and underprivileged backgrounds.
|
Founders
|
Funded by IIT Bombay alumnus Bharat Desai and his wife Neerja Sethi.
|
Start Date
|
The scholarship will be effective from the 2026-27 academic year.
|
Core Mission
|
To increase female representation in STEM education and careers in India.
IIT Bombay Launches Landmark WINGS Scholarship
IIT Bombay has launched the WINGS (Women INspiring Growth in STEM) fellowship, a major step towards promoting gender equality in technical education. This innovative program will provide 100% tuition fee support to female undergraduate students pursuing degrees in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) beginning in the 2026–2027 academic year. The fellowship seeks to directly address the financial barriers that frequently prevent gifted young women from enrolling in prestigious universities like IIT Bombay, especially those from rural and economically underprivileged areas.
This initiative, which is kindly supported by IIT Bombay alumnus Bharat Desai and his spouse Neerja Sethi, aims to foster a more varied and inclusive learning environment in addition to providing financial aid. In support of this goal, IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare said, "A student's destiny should never be dictated by their financial situation. The WINGS scholarship makes sure that gifted young women can freely follow their dreams. With more women pursuing higher education and leadership positions in STEM industries, this effort has the potential to serve as a catalyst for similar initiatives across the nation.
