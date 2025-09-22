IIM Ahmedabad Student Gets ₹1.1 Crore Job Offer in Finance Sector

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2025: The Landscape of Job Placements In addition to consulting, other industries did well. There were 99 offers from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. With nine proposals, Goldman Sachs was the top recruiter in this case, followed by Avendus Capital with seven. The largest compensation overall was also offered by the BFSI industry, with one offer totaling an astounding Rs 1.1 crore. This demonstrates the wealth of options in the finance industry. In contrast, 56 proposals were made in the general management sector, with notable contributions from Adani Group and Tata Administrative Services, which received six and five bids, respectively. The information highlights a competitive and varied labor market, with consulting receiving the most offers, but other industries—especially BFSI—offer extremely attractive salary packages.

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2025: Salary Structure A significant difference in earning potential according to job location is revealed by the combined pay data. A few overseas offers stood out for their outstanding value, even though the total pay for all students was great. With a median of Rs 25.3 lakh, the fixed annual cash component for all offers varied from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 71.1 lakh. With a median of Rs 29.5 lakh, the total guaranteed cash component, which includes one-time payments, ran between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 78.2 lakh. However, the greatest earning potential, which includes bonuses and other variable pay highlights the real disparity. This potential varied from Rs 17 lakh to an incredible Rs 1.1 crore for all offerings.

Salary head Min (Rs) Max (Rs) Median (Rs) Mean (Rs) Data points Fixed yearly cash component 15,99,996 71,12,700 25,31,500 27,21,062 395 One-time cash payment 50,000 18,00,000 3,16,667 4,26,779 266 Total guaranteed cash component 15,99,996 78,23,970 29,50,000 30,08,462 395 Maximum earning potential 16,99,996 1,10,00,000 34,59,750 35,50,372 395 There were just two offers available for international employment, and the highest possible salary was $103,474 (about Rs 86 lakh). For overseas offers, the fixed annual cash component averaged $81,690.

Distribution of Top Job Sectors A few major industries are obviously preferred, with consulting being the most popular, according to the placement statistics. With 156 offers, the consulting industry drew the greatest number of students and established itself as the leading employer.