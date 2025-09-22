IIM Ahmedabad Student Gets ₹1.1 Crore Job Offer in Finance Sector

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2025: The Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP) 2025 class at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has successfully completed the final placement process. The institution has seen strong hiring across industries and one of the top domestic remuneration packages in previous years.
Eleven of the 406 eligible students chose to leave to pursue business endeavors or work for family companies, while 395 accepted offers from top recruiters. The most popular job path was consulting, which received 156 offers. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) came in second with 99 offers, and general management came in third with 56 offers. Goldman Sachs, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, and Accenture Strategy were among the top recruiters.
Also Check:
Oldest Colleges in Kolkata: Courses, Campus and Other Details
IIM Bangalore 2026: Application & Registration, Courses, Fee Details
3 Indian Business School Secure Rank in Top 100 QS Global MBA Rankings 2026
UGC Approved 5 Foreign Universities Campuses in India; Detailed List here
Top ITI Courses After 12th in 2025: Stream-Wise List, Types, and Career Options
Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship 2025: Eligibility & Application Process
LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: Top Management Colleges in India and Worldwide, ISB Secures 5th Rank
MEXT Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Criteria and Application Process
Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details
IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2025: The Landscape of Job Placements
In addition to consulting, other industries did well. There were 99 offers from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. With nine proposals, Goldman Sachs was the top recruiter in this case, followed by Avendus Capital with seven. The largest compensation overall was also offered by the BFSI industry, with one offer totaling an astounding Rs 1.1 crore. This demonstrates the wealth of options in the finance industry.
In contrast, 56 proposals were made in the general management sector, with notable contributions from Adani Group and Tata Administrative Services, which received six and five bids, respectively. The information highlights a competitive and varied labor market, with consulting receiving the most offers, but other industries—especially BFSI—offer extremely attractive salary packages.
IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2025: Salary Structure
A significant difference in earning potential according to job location is revealed by the combined pay data. A few overseas offers stood out for their outstanding value, even though the total pay for all students was great.
With a median of Rs 25.3 lakh, the fixed annual cash component for all offers varied from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 71.1 lakh. With a median of Rs 29.5 lakh, the total guaranteed cash component, which includes one-time payments, ran between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 78.2 lakh. However, the greatest earning potential, which includes bonuses and other variable pay highlights the real disparity. This potential varied from Rs 17 lakh to an incredible Rs 1.1 crore for all offerings.
|
Salary head
|
Min (Rs)
|
Max (Rs)
|
Median (Rs)
|
Mean (Rs)
|
Data points
|
Fixed yearly cash component
|
15,99,996
|
71,12,700
|
25,31,500
|
27,21,062
|
395
|
One-time cash payment
|
50,000
|
18,00,000
|
3,16,667
|
4,26,779
|
266
|
Total guaranteed cash component
|
15,99,996
|
78,23,970
|
29,50,000
|
30,08,462
|
395
|
Maximum earning potential
|
16,99,996
|
1,10,00,000
|
34,59,750
|
35,50,372
|
395
There were just two offers available for international employment, and the highest possible salary was $103,474 (about Rs 86 lakh). For overseas offers, the fixed annual cash component averaged $81,690.
Distribution of Top Job Sectors
A few major industries are obviously preferred, with consulting being the most popular, according to the placement statistics. With 156 offers, the consulting industry drew the greatest number of students and established itself as the leading employer.
|
Sector
|
Number of offers
|
Consulting
|
156
|
BFSI
|
99
|
General Management
|
56
The Rise of Lateral and Pre-Placement Offers
The use of alternative employment techniques has significantly increased recently, according to placement statistics, suggesting a move away from conventional university recruitment. A crucial step in the placement process is now lateral assignments, which are intended for students who have prior job experience. These prospects were open to a substantial 59% of the batch, drawing in a wide variety of businesses.
that aggressively sought applicants with demonstrated professional skills included Mastercard, Myntra, Navi Technologies, and Zomato. 21 companies from a variety of industries, including technology, consultancy, BFSI, and analytics, made offers during the thorough lateral hiring process. This pattern demonstrates an increasing understanding of the importance of the contributions made by seasoned experts.
|
PPO Category
|
Number of Offers
|
Total PPOs Awarded
|
187
|
PPOs from Internships
|
173
|
PPOs from Other Channels
|
14
|
Total PPOs Accepted
|
122
|
PPOs Accepted from Internship Conversions
|
118
|
PPOs Accepted from Other Channels
|
4
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!