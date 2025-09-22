RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT

IIM Ahmedabad Student Gets ₹1.1 Crore Job Offer in Finance Sector

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Sep 22, 2025, 11:32 IST

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2025: Final placements for IIM Ahmedabad's 2025 PGP class were excellent, with 395 students accepting offers. Consulting received the most offers (156), followed by General Management (56), and BFSI (99). The highest package from the BFSI sector was worth Rs 1.1 crore. Pre-placement offers (PPOs) and lateral placements (PPOs) also increased significantly, with 122 PPOs accepted, mostly from internship conversions.

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2025: The Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP) 2025 class at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has successfully completed the final placement process. The institution has seen strong hiring across industries and one of the top domestic remuneration packages in previous years.

Eleven of the 406 eligible students chose to leave to pursue business endeavors or work for family companies, while 395 accepted offers from top recruiters. The most popular job path was consulting, which received 156 offers. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) came in second with 99 offers, and general management came in third with 56 offers. Goldman Sachs, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, and Accenture Strategy were among the top recruiters.

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2025: The Landscape of Job Placements

Screenshot 2025-09-22 112743

In addition to consulting, other industries did well. There were 99 offers from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. With nine proposals, Goldman Sachs was the top recruiter in this case, followed by Avendus Capital with seven. The largest compensation overall was also offered by the BFSI industry, with one offer totaling an astounding Rs 1.1 crore.  This demonstrates the wealth of options in the finance industry. 

In contrast, 56 proposals were made in the general management sector, with notable contributions from Adani Group and Tata Administrative Services, which received six and five bids, respectively. The information highlights a competitive and varied labor market, with consulting receiving the most offers, but other industries—especially BFSI—offer extremely attractive salary packages.

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2025: Salary Structure

IIM (1)

A significant difference in earning potential according to job location is revealed by the combined pay data. A few overseas offers stood out for their outstanding value, even though the total pay for all students was great.

With a median of Rs 25.3 lakh, the fixed annual cash component for all offers varied from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 71.1 lakh. With a median of Rs 29.5 lakh, the total guaranteed cash component,  which includes one-time payments, ran between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 78.2 lakh. However, the greatest earning potential, which includes bonuses and other variable pay highlights the real disparity. This potential varied from Rs 17 lakh to an incredible Rs 1.1 crore for all offerings.

Salary head

Min (Rs)

Max (Rs)

Median (Rs)

Mean (Rs)

Data points

Fixed yearly cash component

15,99,996

71,12,700

25,31,500

27,21,062

395

One-time cash payment

50,000

18,00,000

3,16,667

4,26,779

266

Total guaranteed cash component

15,99,996

78,23,970

29,50,000

30,08,462

395

Maximum earning potential

16,99,996

1,10,00,000

34,59,750

35,50,372

395

There were just two offers available for international employment, and the highest possible salary was $103,474 (about Rs 86 lakh). For overseas offers, the fixed annual cash component averaged $81,690.

Distribution of Top Job Sectors

A few major industries are obviously preferred, with consulting being the most popular, according to the placement statistics. With 156 offers, the consulting industry drew the greatest number of students and established itself as the leading employer.

Sector

Number of offers

Consulting

156

BFSI

99

General Management

56

The Rise of Lateral and Pre-Placement Offers

Screenshot 2025-09-22 113017

The use of alternative employment techniques has significantly increased recently, according to placement statistics, suggesting a move away from conventional university recruitment. A crucial step in the placement process is now lateral assignments, which are intended for students who have prior job experience. These prospects were open to a substantial 59% of the batch, drawing in a wide variety of businesses. 

that aggressively sought applicants with demonstrated professional skills included Mastercard, Myntra, Navi Technologies, and Zomato. 21 companies from a variety of industries, including technology, consultancy, BFSI, and analytics, made offers during the thorough lateral hiring process. This pattern demonstrates an increasing understanding of the importance of the contributions made by seasoned experts.

PPO Category

Number of Offers

Total PPOs Awarded

187

PPOs from Internships

173

PPOs from Other Channels

14

Total PPOs Accepted

122

PPOs Accepted from Internship Conversions

118

PPOs Accepted from Other Channels

4

