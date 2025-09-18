UGC Approved 5 Foreign Universities Campuses in India; Detailed List here

UGC Approved 5 Foreign Universities in India: The establishment of campuses by 5 esteemed international universities in India between 2026 and 2027 is a major step forward for Indian higher education. This program intends to deliver top-notch academic standards straight to India and is a crucial component of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The enabling factor that permits these schools to function with complete autonomy in the nation is the 2023 norms issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The Illinois Institute of Technology (USA), the University of Liverpool (UK), Victoria University (Australia), Western Sydney University (Australia), and the Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy) are the universities that are scheduled to expand.
The University of Southampton (UK) established the standard by being the first to be officially approved and is expected to open its campus in Gurugram in August 2025. The creation of these campuses is a historic step that will give Indian students unparalleled access to a wide range of international teaching methods and curriculum without requiring them to study overseas. It is anticipated to stimulate innovation and improve the general standard of higher education in the nation by establishing a more dynamic and competitive academic environment.
List Of Top 5 Foreign Universities In India
The top five foreign universities that are opening campuses in India are listed here, along with a brief description of each.
- Illinois Institute of Technology (USA): Mumbai will become the site of the first American institution to open an Indian campus by 2026. It will provide degrees that are accredited in the United States and practical, industry-aligned courses. It is well-known for its emphasis on STEM and business programs.
- University of Liverpool (UK): Set to open its campus in Bengaluru in 2026, this university is a part of the esteemed Russell Group. Programs in computer science, health sciences, and business management will be available at first.
- Victoria University (Australia): By 2027, this Melbourne-based university—which is renowned for its programs that are practical and career-oriented—will have a campus in Noida. It will include graduate and undergraduate courses in subjects including IT, data science, and business.
- Western Sydney University (Australia): This university, which is renowned for its research and technology prowess, plans to open a campus in Greater Noida by the middle of 2026. Innovation, data science, and business analytics will be the main topics of its curricula.
- Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy): This prestigious design school will introduce its internationally recognized fashion, visual arts, and communication programs to India. Its existence would provide Indian students with local access to top-notch design education.
|
University
|
Country
|
Expected Launch
|
Location
|
Key Areas of Focus
|
Illinois Institute of Technology
|
USA
|
By 2026
|
Mumbai
|
Engineering, Science, Technology, and Business
|
University of Liverpool
|
UK
|
Academic Year 2026-27
|
Bengaluru
|
Business, Law, Computer Science, and Health Sciences
|
Victoria University
|
Australia
|
By 2027
|
Delhi NCR/Noida
|
Business, IT, and Hospitality
|
Western Sydney University
|
Australia
|
By 2026
|
Greater Noida
|
Technology, Research, Business Analytics, and Data Science
|
Istituto Europeo di Design (IED)
|
Italy
|
By 2027
|
To Be Announced
|
Fashion, Design, Visual Arts, and Communication
List Of 5 Foreign Universities Offering Courses in India
|
University
|
Country
|
Location
|
Key Courses Offered
|
Deakin University
|
Australia
|
GIFT City, Gujarat
|
Master of Business Analytics, Master of Cyber Security
|
University of Wollongong
|
Australia
|
GIFT City, Gujarat
|
Master of Financial Technology, Master of Computing (Data Analytics)
|
University of Southampton
|
UK
|
Gurugram, Haryana
|
Computer Science, Business Management, Finance, Economics
|
Illinois Institute of Technology
|
USA
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
Engineering, Computer Science, and Business
|
University of York
|
UK
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
Computer Science with AI and Cybersecurity, Business
How Will Indian Students Benefit from Foreign Universities?
The introduction of international colleges to India is expected to significantly alter the landscape for students who want to pursue an overseas education but are confronted with the logistical and financial challenges of doing so. By providing students with access to international academic standards and possibilities, this development directly solves these issues.
The possibility to obtain internationally recognized degrees without having to travel abroad is among the most obvious advantages. In addition to increasing access to high-quality education, this also significantly reduces educational expenses since students no longer have to pay for costly international travel, lodging, and frequently higher tuition. These new campuses will also offer a wide variety of educational options, including courses, teaching philosophies, and cultural viewpoints. From within India, students will have the exceptional opportunity to work with foreign classmates and study from a global faculty, earning invaluable experience and preparing them for a workforce that is internationally connected.
