UGC Approved 5 Foreign Universities Campuses in India; Detailed List here

UGC Approved 5 Foreign Universities in India: The establishment of campuses by 5 esteemed international universities in India between 2026 and 2027 is a major step forward for Indian higher education. This program intends to deliver top-notch academic standards straight to India and is a crucial component of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The enabling factor that permits these schools to function with complete autonomy in the nation is the 2023 norms issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The Illinois Institute of Technology (USA), the University of Liverpool (UK), Victoria University (Australia), Western Sydney University (Australia), and the Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy) are the universities that are scheduled to expand.

The University of Southampton (UK) established the standard by being the first to be officially approved and is expected to open its campus in Gurugram in August 2025. The creation of these campuses is a historic step that will give Indian students unparalleled access to a wide range of international teaching methods and curriculum without requiring them to study overseas. It is anticipated to stimulate innovation and improve the general standard of higher education in the nation by establishing a more dynamic and competitive academic environment.

