UGC Approved 5 Foreign Universities Campuses in India; Detailed List here

Sep 18, 2025, 14:22 IST

UGC Approved 5 Foreign Universities in India: The NEP 2020 requests five foreign universities, including the University of Liverpool and the Illinois Institute of Technology, to open campuses in India by 2027. This enables Indian students to obtain international degrees locally, saving money and exposing them to other countries in domains such as design, business, and STEM.

UGC Approved 5 Foreign Universities in India: The establishment of campuses by 5 esteemed international universities in India between 2026 and 2027 is a major step forward for Indian higher education. This program intends to deliver top-notch academic standards straight to India and is a crucial component of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The enabling factor that permits these schools to function with complete autonomy in the nation is the 2023 norms issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The Illinois Institute of Technology (USA), the University of Liverpool (UK), Victoria University (Australia), Western Sydney University (Australia), and the Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy) are the universities that are scheduled to expand.

The University of Southampton (UK) established the standard by being the first to be officially approved and is expected to open its campus in Gurugram in August 2025. The creation of these campuses is a historic step that will give Indian students unparalleled access to a wide range of international teaching methods and curriculum without requiring them to study overseas. It is anticipated to stimulate innovation and improve the general standard of higher education in the nation by establishing a more dynamic and competitive academic environment.

List Of Top 5 Foreign Universities In India

Screenshot 2025-09-18 140757

The top five foreign universities that are opening campuses in India are listed here, along with a brief description of each.

  • Illinois Institute of Technology (USA): Mumbai will become the site of the first American institution to open an Indian campus by 2026. It will provide degrees that are accredited in the United States and practical, industry-aligned courses. It is well-known for its emphasis on STEM and business programs.
  • University of Liverpool (UK): Set to open its campus in Bengaluru in 2026, this university is a part of the esteemed Russell Group. Programs in computer science, health sciences, and business management will be available at first.
  • Victoria University (Australia): By 2027, this Melbourne-based university—which is renowned for its programs that are practical and career-oriented—will have a campus in Noida. It will include graduate and undergraduate courses in subjects including IT, data science, and business.
  • Western Sydney University (Australia): This university, which is renowned for its research and technology prowess, plans to open a campus in Greater Noida by the middle of 2026. Innovation, data science, and business analytics will be the main topics of its curricula.
  • Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy): This prestigious design school will introduce its internationally recognized fashion, visual arts, and communication programs to India. Its existence would provide Indian students with local access to top-notch design education.

University

Country

Expected Launch

Location

Key Areas of Focus

Illinois Institute of Technology

USA

By 2026

Mumbai

Engineering, Science, Technology, and Business

University of Liverpool

UK

Academic Year 2026-27

Bengaluru

Business, Law, Computer Science, and Health Sciences

Victoria University

Australia

By 2027

Delhi NCR/Noida

Business, IT, and Hospitality

Western Sydney University

Australia

By 2026

Greater Noida

Technology, Research, Business Analytics, and Data Science

Istituto Europeo di Design (IED)

Italy

By 2027

To Be Announced

Fashion, Design, Visual Arts, and Communication

List Of 5 Foreign Universities Offering Courses in India

Screenshot 2025-09-18 140313

University

Country

Location

Key Courses Offered

Deakin University

Australia

GIFT City, Gujarat

Master of Business Analytics, Master of Cyber Security

University of Wollongong

Australia

GIFT City, Gujarat

Master of Financial Technology, Master of Computing (Data Analytics)

University of Southampton

UK

Gurugram, Haryana

Computer Science, Business Management, Finance, Economics

Illinois Institute of Technology

USA

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Engineering, Computer Science, and Business

University of York

UK

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Computer Science with AI and Cybersecurity, Business

How Will Indian Students Benefit from Foreign Universities?

Screenshot 2025-09-18 140502

The introduction of international colleges to India is expected to significantly alter the landscape for students who want to pursue an overseas education but are confronted with the logistical and financial challenges of doing so. By providing students with access to international academic standards and possibilities, this development directly solves these issues.

The possibility to obtain internationally recognized degrees without having to travel abroad is among the most obvious advantages. In addition to increasing access to high-quality education, this also significantly reduces educational expenses since students no longer have to pay for costly international travel, lodging, and frequently higher tuition. These new campuses will also offer a wide variety of educational options, including courses, teaching philosophies, and cultural viewpoints. From within India, students will have the exceptional opportunity to work with foreign classmates and study from a global faculty, earning invaluable experience and preparing them for a workforce that is internationally connected.

