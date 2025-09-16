MEXT Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Criteria and Application Process

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!

MEXT Scholarship 2025: The Japanese government's MEXT scholarship offers seven different kinds of programs for foreign students, such as undergraduate, teacher training, and research. Candidates may apply through one of two primary channels: university recommendation, in which a Japanese university recommends the applicant directly to MEXT, or embassy suggestion, which entails screening by the Japanese embassy in their home country. Each route has its own set of requirements and deadlines, so applicants should review the most recent rules for the scholarship option they have selected.

MEXT Scholarship 2025
MEXT Scholarship 2025

MEXT Scholarship 2025: The Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho), or MEXT, scholarship gives an exceptional chance for international students to complete their study in Japan. Research, Teacher Training, Undergraduate, Japanese Studies, College of Technology, Specialized Training College, and Young Leaders Program (YLP) students are the seven different groups into which the program is separated. This broad range of scholarship options is intended to accommodate different academic backgrounds and career aspirations.

Prospective students can apply for the MEXT scholarship through one of two basic methods: embassy referral or university recommendation. Applying directly to the Japanese embassy or consulate in your nation of residence, where the preliminary screening and selection are carried out, is the first step in the embassy referral procedure. In contrast, the university recommendation path requires you to be nominated directly by a Japanese university to MEXT. Each method has its own set of procedures, deadlines, and requirements. Candidates should carefully read the most recent application requirements according to their country of residence and the type of scholarship they have selected. Age, educational history, language ability, and other eligibility requirements are covered in depth in these guidelines, along with the necessary paperwork. 

MEXT Scholarship 2025: Types and Their Status

Screenshot 2025-09-16 164544

Research students

Teacher training students

Undergraduateduate students

Japanese studies students

College of technology students

Specialized training college students

Young leaders program (YLP) students (*3)

 

Embassy recommendation

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

University recommendation (*1)

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes (Recommendation by College of technology)

No

No

Level of studies

Graduate school level

Undergraduate level

Graduate school level

Duration

[Embassy Recommendation]

Irregular course: within 2 years

Regular course: standard school year (when necessary, 6 months preliminary education will be added)

[University Recommendation]

Duration depends on each school's quota (6 months up to standard school years)

Within 1 year and 6 months including Japanese language education

[Embassy Recommendation]

5 years including Japanese language training (7 years for medicine, dentistry, pharmacy and veterinary science)

[University Recommendation]

6 months up to standard school years (Normally, there is no preliminary education)

One academic year

4 years including Japanese language training (4 years and 6 months for merchant marine studies)

3 years including Japanese language training

1 year

Preliminary training of Japanese etc.

6 months

(Only those who need this training)

1 year(Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Osaka University)

None

1 year

(JASSO Tokyo Japanese Language Education Center)

1 year

(Bunka Institute of Language, JASSO Osaka Japanese Language Education Center)

None

Field of study

Major in field of specialty at a graduate school etc.

Teacher training at a University

Undergraduate education

Special training in Japanese language or Japanese culture

Transfer to the third year of College of technology

Specialized courses

Master course at a graduate school

Scholarship

¥143,000～145,000 per month

¥117,000 per month

￥242,000 per month

Tuition

Exempted

Travel allowance

Round-trip travel expenses (airfare) provided (*2)

MEXT Scholarship 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Screenshot 2025-09-16 164853

Applicants must select three full-time, taught master's programs in the UK that begin in the autumn term in order to be eligible for the Chevening Scholarship.

  • Research students must be under 35, have completed 16 years of education, or be college graduates.

  • Training of Teachers Students: Those under 35 who have taught in elementary or secondary schools for at least five years.

  • Undergraduate Students: Those who have finished 12 years of formal schooling and are between the ages of 17 and 25.

  • Students participating in Japanese studies programs outside of Japan who are between the ages of 18 and 30 are known as Japanese Studies Students.

  • Technical and Specialized Students: Those who have finished high school or its equivalent and are between the ages of 17 and 25.

  • Program for Young Leaders (YLP) Students: Young public administrators or professionals in a similar field, under 40, and university graduates.

    • MEXT Scholarship 2025: Application Process

    Screenshot 2025-09-16 165013

    The MEXT scholarship application can be completed through two primary routes. Applying directly to the Japanese embassy or consulate in your place of residence is the first option, known as the Embassy Recommendation. After a preliminary screening that includes interviews and written tests, they suggest qualified applicants to MEXT. The second approach, known as the University Recommendation, involves being nominated directly to MEXT by a Japanese university. This option is often available at select institutions and frequently requires university acceptance initially. It's crucial to review the most recent rules because both processes have specific deadlines and requirements.

    Embassy vs. University Recommendation

    The MEXT scholarship offers two distinct application pathways. In your native nation, a Japanese embassy or consulate starts the Embassy Recommendation process. They are in charge of hiring new employees and doing preliminary screening, which frequently entails interviews and written tests. It is crucial to inquire about precise requirements from the Japanese diplomatic post in your area, as eligibility requirements and accessible topics of study can differ from one nation to another.

    An alternative that is more straightforward is the University Recommendation. Scholarship candidates are recruited here by Japanese universities, frequently through their relationships with foreign colleges for student exchanges. Following screening, the university suggests MEXT to the selected students. College of Technology, Japanese Studies, Undergraduate, and Research students are the main groups eligible for this program. Only a few universities in Japan with MEXT clearance have this quota, therefore not all of them are able to make these recommendations.

