Oxford Scholarship 2026 Open for International Students: Eligibility, Benefits & Application Details

Oxford Scholarship 2026: Reach Oxford Scholarship 2026 For outstanding international students, the spring admission is now officially open, offering a chance that might change their lives. Formerly known as the Oxford Student Scholarship, this esteemed program is intended especially for gifted people from underdeveloped and low-income nations who exhibit exceptional academic ability. It is a ray of light for people who are unable to continue their education in their home countries due to strong political, economic, or infrastructure barriers. Oxford's steadfast dedication to academic diversity and global access is exemplified by the scholarship, which guarantees that a student's future is determined only by their intellectual prowess and not by their financial situation.
It offers a full range of financial benefits, such as annual flight to and from your home country, a sizable living expense award, and full tuition and college price coverage. With this all-encompassing assistance, the heavy financial load is lifted, enabling you to devote yourself entirely to your studies and the lively intellectual scene that characterizes Oxford. This might be the life-changing opportunity you've been waiting for if you have the academic aptitude and unyielding resolve to succeed at one of the most prominent colleges in the world. You have the opportunity to make your academic goals a reality and contribute to a legacy of world leaders and innovators by applying for the Reach Oxford Scholarship.
What Is Covered by the Reach Oxford Scholarship 2026?
The scholarship covers tuition as well as a sizable living expense award for the duration of your studies. You can concentrate fully on your academic work without worrying about money thanks to this grant, which is intended to pay your daily expenses, housing, and other necessary fees. Additionally, by offering one return ticket to and from the UK annually, the scholarship reduces travel expenses. One of the most important aspects of helping international students is making sure they can stay in touch with their home country.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Full Course Fees
|
The scholarship covers 100% of your tuition fees at the University of Oxford.
|
Living Cost Grant
|
A grant is provided to cover living expenses for the entire duration of your degree (3–4 years).
|
Return Airfare
|
The scholarship includes one round-trip airfare per year between your home country and the UK.
|
Number of Awards
|
This is a highly competitive scholarship, with only 2–3 awards granted each year.
Oxford Scholarship 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Prospective candidates must fulfill a number of important requirements in order to be eligible for the Reach Oxford Scholarship. The first step to obtaining this transformative opportunity is meeting these qualifications, and the application procedure is quite competitive.
-
Nationality and Background: Candidates must be from nations listed on the OECD DAC list that receive official development assistance (ODA).
Admission to Oxford: You must have applied via UCAS and been accepted into an undergraduate program at Oxford.
Academic Excellence & Commitment: Applicants for the award must possess a strong sense of social commitment, great academic ability, and true financial need.
Course and Student Status: All courses, with the exception of medicine, are eligible for the award, which is only given to freshmen undergraduates.
Commitment to Home Country: After graduation, successful applicants must pledge to return home and support the further growth of their nation.
Oxford Scholarship 2026: Key Dates for the Application
The Reach Oxford Scholarship application process has a strict timeline that all overseas applicants must follow. You start the process by submitting an application to the University of Oxford. By October 15, 2025, you must submit your UCAS application for admission to an undergraduate program at Oxford. This is the most important first stage because the scholarship will only be awarded to those who are accepted by the university.
|
Application Stage
|
Dates (2026)
|
Oxford University Application Deadline (UCAS)
|
October 15, 2025 (for 2026 entry)
|
Scholarship Application Window Opens
|
January 14, 2026
|
Scholarship Application Deadline
|
February 4, 2026 (12 noon UK time)
|
Selection Process
|
March 2026
|
Final Decisions Announced
|
May 2026
