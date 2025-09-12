Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details

Chevening Scholarship 2026: The academic year 2025–2026 application period begins on August 5, 2025, and ends on October 7, 2025. Eligibility checks, independent evaluations by reading committees, in-depth interviews at British embassies or high commissions, and final award choices are all part of the stringent selection process, which is anticipated to be completed by June 2026.
The Chevening Scholarship offers complete financial assistance, including full tuition, a monthly living allowance, flying back to the UK, visa fees, and extra money for necessary study and travel supplies. As long as they start in the fall term, are full-time, and are based in the UK, all master's programs and subjects are eligible. In addition to receiving financing, Chevening Scholars become part of a global network of more than 55,000 alumni, which gives them access to forums for thought leadership, job prospects, and ongoing cooperation with the UK. This scholarship is an investment in people dedicated to having a positive impact on the world, not just money for school.
Chevening Scholarship Eligibility Criteria (2025–2026)
In order to be eligible for the Chevening Scholarship, candidates need to fulfill a number of program-specific, professional, and academic requirements. These standards guarantee that the chosen applicants have the capacity to lead the world in the future and promote constructive change.
General Criteria for Eligibility:
- Candidates must be citizens of a nation or territory that qualifies for Chevening (such as India).
- After receiving the scholarship, they have to promise to stay in their home country for at least two years.
- To be admitted to a postgraduate program, a bachelor's degree must be at least an upper second-class (2:1) UK honors degree.
- Following their undergraduate studies, candidates must have at least two years (2,800 hours) of work experience.
- By the Chevening deadline, candidates must submit applications to three qualified master's programs in the UK and obtain at least one unconditional offer.
- Eligible individuals are those who are British or dual British nationals.
- Candidates must not have been awarded a scholarship by the UK Government, including a Chevening scholarship, in the previous five years.
- Candidates cannot apply if they are now employed by His Majesty's Government, British embassies or high commissions, the British Council, UK universities, or similar organizations, or if they have recently been hired (within the last two years).
Chevening Scholarship 2026: Application Process
The Chevening application process takes more than a year and is competitive. It entails putting in your application, having it evaluated by impartial panels, going to an interview, and then getting an award decision. You must adhere to the formal application process and make sure that all supporting documentation is submitted by the deadlines in order to be considered for the Chevening Award Scholarship 2025–2026.
|
Stage
|
Timeline
|
Details
|
Applications Open
|
5 August 2025 (12:00 UTC)
|
Start your application via your country/territory’s page on the Chevening website.
|
Applications Close
|
7 October 2025 (12:00 UTC)
|
Deadline to submit your online application. The system will close at midday UK time. Late entries are not accepted.
|
Eligibility Check
|
From October 2025
|
Applications are reviewed against the official Chevening requirements.
|
Reading Committee Review
|
Mid-October 2025 to January 2026
|
Independent committees assess all eligible applications.
|
Shortlisting for Interviews
|
Mid-February 2026
|
British embassies and high commissions create a shortlist. Selected candidates are invited for interviews.
|
Interviews Held
|
March to April 2026
|
Interviews take place in person at British embassies/high commissions. Candidates must submit two references before the interview deadline.
|
Final Results Announced
|
Mid-June 2026
|
Successful candidates are notified via email.
|
Unconditional Offer Submission Deadline
|
9 July 2026 (17:00 BST)
|
You must submit at least one unconditional offer from your chosen UK universities.
|
Start of Studies in the UK
|
September/October 2026
|
Chevening Scholars begin their master’s programs in the UK.
