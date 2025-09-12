Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details

Chevening Scholarship 2026: The academic year 2025–2026 application period begins on August 5, 2025, and ends on October 7, 2025. Eligibility checks, independent evaluations by reading committees, in-depth interviews at British embassies or high commissions, and final award choices are all part of the stringent selection process, which is anticipated to be completed by June 2026.

The Chevening Scholarship offers complete financial assistance, including full tuition, a monthly living allowance, flying back to the UK, visa fees, and extra money for necessary study and travel supplies. As long as they start in the fall term, are full-time, and are based in the UK, all master's programs and subjects are eligible. In addition to receiving financing, Chevening Scholars become part of a global network of more than 55,000 alumni, which gives them access to forums for thought leadership, job prospects, and ongoing cooperation with the UK. This scholarship is an investment in people dedicated to having a positive impact on the world, not just money for school.

Also Check:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches BTech, PhD courses at IIT Delhi Abu 0.jjm Dhabi Campus

ECE vs CSE: Detailed Comparison of Career Opportunities, Salary and Future Scope