Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches BTech, PhD courses at IIT Delhi Abu 0.jjm Dhabi Campus

Union Education Minister: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expanded India's academic presence in the United Arab Emirates by launching two new academic programs at the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus: a BTech and a PhD in Chemical Engineering and Energy & Sustainability. In his remarks, Pradhan commended the recently enrolled students for deciding to start their academic adventure at IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi. The inclusion of these forward-thinking scholarly chapters that support global concerns including sustainability, clean energy, and cutting-edge research was also praised by him.
Pradhan shared his sentiments on the social media site X, writing: "I am confident that my young friends at IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi will leave a trail and also create new milestones for global prosperity and well-being." Pradhan was upbeat about the kids' future. The Minister also met with Sara Musallam, the chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), while he was there. Strengthening India-UAE educational collaborations was the main topic of discussion, with an emphasis on curriculum sharing, school-level exchanges, and more chances for joint research.
In order to meet the expanding educational demands of the Indian diaspora, both leaders looked into the idea of establishing additional Indian curriculum-based schools in the United Arab Emirates. In order to foster cross-cultural understanding and create academic ties, they also underlined the significance of two-way student exchanges, beginning at the school level. Another step toward strengthening educational cooperation and building a solid knowledge bridge between India and the UAE has been taken with the introduction of these programs and increased collaborations.
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Atal Incubation Centre: Key Highlight
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was given a guided tour of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus by students from India, the United Arab Emirates, and a number of other nations. Interacting with children in classrooms and labs throughout the tour, Pradhan praised the cutting-edge facilities and the comprehensive learning environment that let students have a "home away from home" experience. The varied student body was also praised by him, with a focus on how it enhances intellectual and cultural interactions on campus.
A key highlight of his visit was the inauguration of the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, marking the first-ever AIC hosted by an Indian institution abroad. According to Pradhan, the AIC serves as a venue for fostering collaborative start-ups and research-driven businesses by Indian and UAE innovators. He emphasized that the center will foster bilateral cooperation in vital fields like deep technology, clean energy, healthcare, and artificial intelligence. The AIC is anticipated to facilitate innovation-led relationships with the UAE and act as a conduit for Indian start-ups to reach Middle Eastern markets thanks to its top-notch incubation facilities.
