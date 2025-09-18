3 Indian Business School Secure Rank in Top 100 QS Global MBA Rankings 2026

List Of The Three Indian Business Schools as per QS Global MBA Rankings 2026 Below is the list of the top Indian B-Schools that were ranked in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, along with the overall scores obtained:-

Institute Name Ranks QS Overall Scores Obtained Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 52 70.2 IIM Ahmedabad 58 66.8 IIM Calcutta 64 64.2 1. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) IIM Bangalore is the top-ranked business school in India, with an overall score of 70.2, placing it 52nd in the world. The institute, which is situated in the technological hub of India, takes use of its close proximity to major organizations to offer a hands-on, industry-relevant educational experience. By combining core and elective courses, case studies, and a required summer internship, IIMB's two-year full-time MBA program aims to cultivate future leaders. The institute excels in fields including entrepreneurship, information systems, finance and accounting, and decision sciences. Additionally, it provides a PhD degree, a variety of executive education courses, and one-year MBA programs for seasoned workers. Its reputation for promoting innovation is further cemented by its business incubator and accelerator, NSRCEL. 2. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) One of India's top management schools, IIM Ahmedabad, rose to the 58th position in the world with a score of 66.8. It was founded in 1961 and is well known for its rigorous academic program and innovative case-study methodology, which was first used in India and promotes critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The two-year flagship MBA program (PGP) at IIMA is renowned for its demanding and difficult coursework. Marketing, finance and accounting, operations and decision sciences, and strategy are important areas of expertise. The school's agricultural management program has earned it international recognition as well. Students have access to unmatched worldwide exposure because to IIMA's robust alumni network and international relationships. 3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) IIM Calcutta remains a strong contender in the worldwide MBA scene, ranking 64th with a score of 64.2. Only a select few universities globally hold the unique distinction of being "Triple Crown" recognized by AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS, which IIMC is the only Indian B-school to do. Because of its emphasis on finance, its two-year MBA program is frequently referred to as the "Finance B-School of India." Of all the Indian business schools, IIMC has the most electives, allowing students to specialize in a wide range of areas. Along with a cutting-edge trading and financial laboratory equipped with Bloomberg terminals, the institute offers practical training in subjects including risk management and financial engineering.