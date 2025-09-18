3 Indian Business School Secure Rank in Top 100 QS Global MBA Rankings 2026

QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: Three of India's leading universities have guaranteed places in the top 100 of the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, which is a noteworthy accomplishment for the nation's business education. This highlights India's increasing standing in the world of business education.
IIM Bangalore is at the forefront, ranking 52nd in the world. It is now the top-ranked business school in India, a position it has held while also rising one spot higher than the year before. Closely following are IIM Calcutta, which came in at number 64, and IIM Ahmedabad, which rose to 58th place. Their continuous inclusion in the top tier of international rankings attests to the excellence and competitiveness of India's best MBA schools. IIM Indore also had a noteworthy showing in the rankings, breaking into the 151-200 range and reaching its highest-ever rating. Since its 2022 ranking debut, this is a noteworthy milestone. In total, 14 Indian business schools were included in the 2026 list, highlighting the nation's extensive capabilities in management education. The Woxsen School of Business' impressive debut, which saw it make its maiden appearance in the rankings, was another noteworthy highlight.
List Of The Three Indian Business Schools as per QS Global MBA Rankings 2026
Below is the list of the top Indian B-Schools that were ranked in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, along with the overall scores obtained:-
|
Institute Name
|
Ranks
|
QS Overall Scores Obtained
|
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
|
52
|
70.2
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
58
|
66.8
|
IIM Calcutta
|
64
|
64.2
1. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)
IIM Bangalore is the top-ranked business school in India, with an overall score of 70.2, placing it 52nd in the world. The institute, which is situated in the technological hub of India, takes use of its close proximity to major organizations to offer a hands-on, industry-relevant educational experience. By combining core and elective courses, case studies, and a required summer internship, IIMB's two-year full-time MBA program aims to cultivate future leaders. The institute excels in fields including entrepreneurship, information systems, finance and accounting, and decision sciences. Additionally, it provides a PhD degree, a variety of executive education courses, and one-year MBA programs for seasoned workers. Its reputation for promoting innovation is further cemented by its business incubator and accelerator, NSRCEL.
2. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA)
One of India's top management schools, IIM Ahmedabad, rose to the 58th position in the world with a score of 66.8. It was founded in 1961 and is well known for its rigorous academic program and innovative case-study methodology, which was first used in India and promotes critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The two-year flagship MBA program (PGP) at IIMA is renowned for its demanding and difficult coursework. Marketing, finance and accounting, operations and decision sciences, and strategy are important areas of expertise. The school's agricultural management program has earned it international recognition as well. Students have access to unmatched worldwide exposure because to IIMA's robust alumni network and international relationships.
3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC)
IIM Calcutta remains a strong contender in the worldwide MBA scene, ranking 64th with a score of 64.2. Only a select few universities globally hold the unique distinction of being "Triple Crown" recognized by AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS, which IIMC is the only Indian B-school to do. Because of its emphasis on finance, its two-year MBA program is frequently referred to as the "Finance B-School of India." Of all the Indian business schools, IIMC has the most electives, allowing students to specialize in a wide range of areas. Along with a cutting-edge trading and financial laboratory equipped with Bloomberg terminals, the institute offers practical training in subjects including risk management and financial engineering.
QS Global MBA Rankings: Methodology
Data from three primary sources—the QS Global Employer Survey, the QS Global Academic Survey, and a survey that the business schools themselves submit—are combined to create the QS Global MBA Rankings, which list the best MBA programs in the world. Essential quantitative data, such as class demographics and graduate wages, are gathered via the business school survey. An all-encompassing perspective on each program's quality and efficacy in the worldwide market is provided by this thorough approach, which guarantees a thorough and reliable review.
QS Global MBA Rankings Breakdown
- Employability – 40%
- Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes – 15%
- Return on Investment – 20%
- Thought Leadership – 15%
- Class & Faculty Diversity – 10%
