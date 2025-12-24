BITSAT 2026 Registration Deadline: What’s Next?

BITSAT 2026: For engineering and pharmacy candidates hoping to get into BITS Pilani's campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad, the start of the BITSAT 2026 registration is a crucial turning point. Candidates have a broad opportunity to finish their submissions using the special site, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in, after the application form is officially released on December 15, 2025.

It is important to remember that the deadline for Session 1 (or for those who choose to attend both sessions) is set at 5:00 PM on March 16, 2026. The purpose of this early-year timetable is to make it easier for the Session 1 exams, which are set for April 15–17, 2026.

Students must complete a multi-step, fully digital application process that involves initial registration to get a unique application number, filling out extensive personal and academic information, and providing scanned documents like signatures and photos. The modest cost increase of ₹100 for all categories this year, with male candidates paying ₹3,600 and female candidates ₹3,100 for a single session, is a significant adjustment.