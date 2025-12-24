CAT Result 2025

BITSAT 2026 Registration Deadline: What’s Next?

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Dec 24, 2025, 14:55 IST

BITSAT 2026: Registration for Session 1 of BITSAT 2026 is available from December 15, 2025, to March 16, 2026. Access to the campuses of BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad is made easier by this merit-only entrance exam. Candidates may select from a variety of B.E., B.Pharm, and M.Sc. programs and must achieve the 75% aggregate requirements in PCM/PCB.

BITSAT 2026
BITSAT 2026

BITSAT 2026: For engineering and pharmacy candidates hoping to get into BITS Pilani's campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad, the start of the BITSAT 2026 registration is a crucial turning point. Candidates have a broad opportunity to finish their submissions using the special site, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in, after the application form is officially released on December 15, 2025. 

It is important to remember that the deadline for Session 1 (or for those who choose to attend both sessions) is set at 5:00 PM on March 16, 2026. The purpose of this early-year timetable is to make it easier for the Session 1 exams, which are set for April 15–17, 2026.

Students must complete a multi-step, fully digital application process that involves initial registration to get a unique application number, filling out extensive personal and academic information, and providing scanned documents like signatures and photos. The modest cost increase of ₹100 for all categories this year, with male candidates paying ₹3,600 and female candidates ₹3,100 for a single session, is a significant adjustment. 

The best of the two scores will be taken into consideration for ultimate admission for those who attend both sessions. Additionally, BITS Pilani has revised its qualifying requirements, requiring students to have at least 60% in each course and a minimum aggregate of 75% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (or Biology).

Colleges to Choose After the BITSAT Exam 

Although some other private colleges also accept these marks, choosing a college after the BITSAT exam mostly entails choosing between the different campuses of BITS Pilani. Admissions to BITS Pilani are solely determined by merit because there is no reservation policy (SC/ST/OBC). The main campuses and additional participating institutions for the 2026 academic year are listed in full below.

College Name

Location

Key Programs Offered

Special Features

BITS Pilani (Main Campus)

Pilani, Rajasthan

B.E., B.Pharm, M.Sc. (Hons), Manufacturing Engg.

The oldest campus; home to the specialized Manufacturing Engineering branch.

BITS Pilani (K K Birla Goa Campus)

Zuarinagar, Goa

B.E., M.Sc. (Hons)

Known for a strong coding culture and unique cross-disciplinary M.Sc. options.

BITS Pilani (Hyderabad Campus)

Hyderabad, Telangana

B.E., B.Pharm, M.Sc. (Hons)

State-of-the-art infrastructure; only campus besides Pilani offering B.Pharm.

BITS Pilani (Dubai Campus)

Dubai, UAE

B.E., B.Tech, M.E.

Provides international exposure; admits based on BITSAT or 12th-grade merit.

NIIT University

Neemrana, Rajasthan

B.Tech (CSE, ECE, Biotech)

A private research university that accepts BITSAT scores as an alternative to JEE Main.

