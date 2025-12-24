IIM Amritsar Scholarship 2026: Check Details Here

CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check

Dec 24, 2025

IIM Amritsar Scholarship: For its MBA programs, IIM Amritsar offers merit and need-based scholarships, emphasizing academic success and diversity. Significant fee waivers are granted to recipients; these waivers are valid for a second year as long as the recipient maintains a CGPA of at least 2.96. Additionally, the organization supports a number of government-sponsored initiatives to advance inclusion.

IIM Amritsar Scholarship
IIM Amritsar Scholarship: To guarantee that worthy applicants can pursue their management studies without financial hardship, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar offers a strong structure of financial aid. There are a few corporate-sponsored and institute-specific scholarships offered to qualified MBA, MBA-BA, and MBA-HR students. 

The main criteria used to determine these awards are a mix of diversity and academic excellence. During the first year of the MBA programme, the institute evaluates applicants based on their prior academic records, performance in the highly competitive admission process, and various diversity factors, including gender, economic background, and social considerations.

When it comes to particular honor prizes, students who achieve the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) at the conclusion of each academic year within their respective streams are frequently given scholarships. For example, a full tuition price remission for that year may be granted to top achievers from a combined merit list as well as toppers in the specialized MBA-BA and MBA-HR tracks. 

Recipients must consistently demonstrate academic rigor in order to guarantee the continuation of this support; the scholarship is only renewed for a second year if the applicant maintains a CGPA of at least 2.96 and demonstrates excellent behavior. Beyond institutional aid, IIM Amritsar facilitates various Government of India schemes such as the Central Sector Scholarship for SC/ST students and Minority Affairs awards furthering its mission to promote an inclusive and high-achieving academic environment.

How To Apply For The IIM Amritsar Scholarship 2026?

Candidates must adhere to a procedure that combines institutional merit evaluation with admission performance in order to apply for the IIM Amritsar Scholarship for the 2026 academic cycle.

  • Finalize CAT Registration: Choose IIM Amritsar as your preferred option when registering for CAT 2025. Your entrance exam results play a major role in determining your first scholarship eligibility for Year 1.

  • Submit Admission Application: Complete the whole application on the official IIM Amritsar website after being shortlisted. Since these are crucial for the initial scholarship decision, including all academic records and information pertaining to diversity.

  • Take part in PI/WAT: Go to the Written Analysis Test and Personal Interview (March/April 2026). When choosing "first-year" scholarship recipients, the institute takes these scores into account in addition to your prior academic record.

  • Enroll in an MBA program: By formally accepting your offer of admission and making the required initial payment. After a secondary evaluation of the final batch profile, scholarships are often given out after the start of the academic semester.

  • Apply for Need-Based Aid: When the internal window opens, use the student portal to provide the necessary income certificates (such as family income < ₹8 LPA) if you're applying for financial aid based on economic status.

  • Maintain Academic Excellence: Make sure your first-year CGPA is at least 2.96 in order to be eligible for a second-year extension. Your renewal is automatically assessed by the institute using the annual results.

IIM Amritsar Scholarship 2026: Eligibility And Fee

The MBA 2026–2028 batch will pay a total program fee of about ₹21,50,000, which includes hostel fees, academic support, and tuition. These expenses are intended to be covered by scholarships in the following ways:

Scholarship Type

Eligibility Criteria

Award Value / Benefit

IIM Merit-Based (Year 1)

Based on CAT score, academic profile (10th/12th/UG), and PI performance during admission.

Full Tuition Fee Waiver for the year (Top 7–10 students).

IIM Merit-Based (Year 2)

Highest CGPA in the respective stream (MBA, MBA-BA, MBA-HR) at the end of Year 1.

Full Tuition Fee Waiver for the second year.

Combined Merit List

Top 4 students from a combined list (excluding stream toppers) based on Year 1 CGPA.

Full Tuition Fee waiver for the second year.

Need-cum-Merit Assistance

Annual family income < ₹8,00,000; Selection based on case-by-case evaluation.

Variable; Often up to ₹2,00,000 or partial fee waiver.

MBA Scholarship Renewal

Recipients of Year 1 scholarships must maintain a CGPA of ≥ 2.96.

Continuation of the allotted scholarship amount.

Government (NSP) Schemes

SC/ST/Minority categories; Income limits apply as per Central Govt. norms.

Varies by scheme (includes full fees + living allowance).

Key Financial Components (Batch 2026-28)

The normal fee schedule that these scholarships are intended to support is broken down in the following table:

Component

Estimated Amount (2 Years)

Note

Tuition Fees

₹14,20,000

Primary target for waivers.

Academic Support & Others

₹4,10,000

Includes library, IT, and fests.

Hostel & Stay

₹2,40,000

Usually included in the residential fee.

Caution Deposit

₹50,000

One-time; Refundable.

Mess Charges

₹75,000

Collected separately (quarterly).

Total Fees

₹21,50,000

Total cost before scholarships.

