IIM Amritsar Scholarship 2026: Check Details Here

IIM Amritsar Scholarship: To guarantee that worthy applicants can pursue their management studies without financial hardship, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar offers a strong structure of financial aid. There are a few corporate-sponsored and institute-specific scholarships offered to qualified MBA, MBA-BA, and MBA-HR students.

The main criteria used to determine these awards are a mix of diversity and academic excellence. During the first year of the MBA programme, the institute evaluates applicants based on their prior academic records, performance in the highly competitive admission process, and various diversity factors, including gender, economic background, and social considerations.

When it comes to particular honor prizes, students who achieve the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) at the conclusion of each academic year within their respective streams are frequently given scholarships. For example, a full tuition price remission for that year may be granted to top achievers from a combined merit list as well as toppers in the specialized MBA-BA and MBA-HR tracks.