IIM Bangalore 2026: Application & Registration, Courses, Fee Details

IIM Bangalore Selection and Admission Process 2025-2027 IIM Bangalore's 2025–2027 PGP/MBA admissions process is a thorough, multi-phase procedure intended to choose the most qualified and potential applicants. Candidates are shortlisted in the first step using a composite score. This score gives the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 score, which makes up 55% of the pre-interview evaluation, a substantial amount of weight. Class 10th, 12th, and graduation grades, employment history, and a gender diversity component are other factors that affect this starting score. The Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) are the next steps for candidates who pass the sectional and overall CAT cutoffs. Since the PI alone accounts for 40% and the WAT for 10% of the final decision, this phase is quite important. A post-PI composite score, which incorporates scaled-down CAT exam results, academic and job experience indicators, and WAT and PI performance, is used to make the final decision.

IIM Bangalore Past Years' Trends A total of 1,742 applicants were shortlisted based on the admissions data for the 2022–24 batch that was submitted; the largest group, 681, was in the General category, followed by the NC–OBC category, with 430. The General category had the highest shortlisting cutoff score, 56.4228, and this procedure was regulated by a tiered system of cutoff scores. On the other hand, the ST category had the lowest cutoff, at 31.0949, indicating a distinct hierarchy in the shortlisting process. Following the shortlisting round, 314 applicants were added to the waitlist as part of the admissions process. With 100 members, the General category made up the greatest share of the waitlist, similar to the shortlisting numbers. In the end, 480 seats were occupied. With 196 seats in the General category and only 17 in the PwD category, the final seat distribution followed the original shortlisting tendencies. The given metrics highlight the clear connection between final seat allocation, candidate pool size, and shortlisting cutoffs—all of which are in line with the institute's particular reservation procedures.

IIM Bangalore Courses and Fees 2026 There are many different levels of management programs available at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB). At the postgraduate level, its main programs include the MBA (Business Analytics), also called the PGPBA, and the two-year, full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA), also called the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). To assist researchers and professionals, the institute also offers a variety of specialized certificate and PhD programs. IIMB is largely known for its advanced and postgraduate management education, even if the offered text includes an undergraduate BBA DBE course.

Courses Tuition Fees Eligibility MBA/PGDM (4 courses) 20 L - 26 L Get Fee Details Graduation: 50 % Exams: Certificate (17 courses) 3.5 L - 12.9 L Get Fee Details – / – Executive MBA/PGDM (1 course) 26.5 L Get Fee Details – / – Ph.D. (1 course) – / – Graduation: 55 % Exams: B.Sc. (2 courses) 8.5 L Get Fee Details 10+2: 60 % Exams: BBA (1 course) 2.4 L Get Fee Details 10+2: 60 % Exams: IIM Bangalore Placements 2025 Overview The PGP/PGPBA programs received an average package of INR 34.88 LPA for the IIM Bangalore placements 2025, with 660 offers from 177 firms. With 72 offers issued to 82 candidates, the average package for the EPGP program was INR 35.5 LPA. For both programs, the most popular industry for hiring was consulting.