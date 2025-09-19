Oldest Colleges in Kolkata: Courses, Campus and Other Details

Oldest Colleges in Kolkata: Kolkata, which was once known as Calcutta, is renowned for its deep cultural and intellectual heritage and rich history, both of which are reflected in its educational institutions. As British India's capital, the city was a major center for the Bengal Renaissance, an intellectual and sociocultural movement that revolutionized the area. Consequently, Kolkata is home to some of the subcontinent's oldest and most esteemed colleges. In addition to becoming hubs for academic study, these establishments played a crucial role in the growth of contemporary Indian education by introducing Western-style curricula and encouraging innovative thinking.
They have been instrumental in developing several generations of impassioned leaders, and innovators, and thinkers who have stamped their mark across a wide spectrum of discourses. The establishment of these universities marked such a shift in both the educational scene and formal knowledge production and provision when they were established that they have continued to hold relevance.
Certainly, the legacy of these universities can be seen in the past student alumni and in a continued dedication nationally and internationally to similarly propel the academic profession. Several of the institutions established, several ccmeturies ago, with their colonial architecture and venerable halls, still exist and operate to some degree, as living testaments to an intellectual ancestry and ongoing engagement in all facets of knowledge.
List Of Top 5 Oldest Colleges In Kolkata
Kolkata's academic heritage is based on establishments such as Serampore College (1818), one of India's oldest colleges, and Presidency University (1817). Other historic colleges that helped pioneer modern education in a variety of professions, including Sanskrit College (1824), Scottish Church College (1830), and Medical College Kolkata (1835), join them.
- Presidency University, Kolkata (1817): It was first established as Hindoo College and is considered to be among India's oldest universities.
- Serampore College (1818): Despite being a Kolkata suburb, Serampore is one of the oldest colleges in India and was the first to get a royal charter in 1827, which gave it the authority to award degrees.
- Sanskrit College and University (1824): In order to encourage the study of Sanskrit and old Indian texts, Sanskrit College and University was founded in 1824.
- Scottish Church College (1830): Established by Reverend Alexander Duff in 1830, Scottish Church College is among India's oldest Christian liberal arts institutions.
- Medical College Kolkata (1835): It is an important part of the city's history as the first medical institution in Asia to teach Western medicine and the second oldest in India.
|
College Name
|
Established
|
Key Detail
|
Presidency University, Kolkata
|
1817
|
Founded as Hindoo College
|
Serampore College
|
1818
|
First in India with degree-conferring royal charter
|
Sanskrit College and University
|
1824
|
Promotes Sanskrit studies
|
Scottish Church College
|
1830
|
Oldest Christian liberal arts college
|
Medical College Kolkata
|
1835
|
First in Asia to teach Western medicine
Courses Offered by Oldest Colleges in Kolkata
|
College
|
Established
|
Courses Offered
|
Presidency University
|
1817
|
B.A., B.Sc., M.A., M.Sc., Ph.D.
|
Serampore College
|
1818
|
B.A., B.Sc., B.Com, M.Sc., Theology degrees
|
Sanskrit College & University
|
1824
|
B.A., M.A., Ph.D. in Oriental Learning
|
Scottish Church College
|
1830
|
B.A., B.Sc., B.Com, BBA, M.Sc., B.Ed.
|
Medical College Kolkata
|
1835
|
MBBS, MD, MS, DM, M.Ch, Diplomas
-
Presidency University (1817): Provides Ph.D. programs as well as undergraduate and graduate degrees in the humanities, sciences, and arts.
Serampore College (1818): From bachelor's to master's degrees, Serampore College (1818) offers a wide variety of courses in the arts, sciences, business, and religion.
Sanskrit College & University (1824): With a focus on traditional education, Sanskrit College & University (1824) offers B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. degrees in disciplines including philosophy and Sanskrit.
Scottish Church College (1830): A vast range of undergraduate and graduate courses in the arts, sciences, commerce, and education are available at Scottish Church College (1830).
Medical College Kolkata (1835): With degrees including MBBS, MD, MS, M.Ch, and other medical certifications, Medical College Kolkata (1835) is a medical specialty.
