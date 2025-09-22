TG ICET 2025 Colleges Accepting Ranks Between 1000-5000

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Sep 22, 2025

TS ICET Rank Wise Colleges: Candidates with TS ICET scores in the 1000–5000 range have a wide range of possibilities at more than 30 colleges connected to universities like as Osmania and JNTUH. Because schools like Badruka College and Nizam College accept students in this range and offer top-notch MBA and MCA programs, these rankings are regarded as good.

TS ICET Rank Wise Colleges
TS ICET Rank Wise Colleges

TS ICET Rank-Wise Colleges: Candidates with scores between 1000 and 5000 on the TS ICET exam have a lot of options when it comes to MBA and MCA admissions in Telangana. With almost 270 colleges connected to prestigious universities like Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Osmania University (OU), and Kakatiya University (KU), these rankings are regarded as very good to average. While candidates in the reserved category are eligible regardless of their score, general category applicants need to have a minimum score of 25% in order to be eligible for the counseling process.

During the counseling process, candidates choose their college and course priorities, which makes it an important process. Candidates in this rank range frequently choose colleges like Nizam College, Badruka College PG Center, and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology. Vardhaman College of Engineering, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, and JNTU School of Management Studies are other renowned universities that have traditionally admitted students with rankings in this range.

As seat allocation is determined by the candidate's TS ICET rank, selected options, available seats, and reservation criteria, candidates should carefully specify their preferred colleges and courses when entering their web options.

TS ICET Rank-Wise Colleges for 1000-5000 Rank Holders

Screenshot 2025-09-22 173056

Students in Telangana who scored between 1000 and 5000 on the TS ICET have good chances of being admitted to MBA and MCA programs. About 30 colleges exclusively serve applicants in this top 5000 rank range, even though more than 270 colleges accept TS ICET data. Prestigious universities including Kakatiya University (KU), Osmania University (OU), and JNTUH are connected to these colleges. JNTU School of Management Studies, Badruka College PG Centre, Nizam College, and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology are notable universities in this rank range.

TS ICET Colleges for 1000-5000 Rank Holders

Affiliating University

Arjun College of Technology and Science

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

AV College of Arts Science and Commerce

Osmania University

Badruka College PG Centre

Osmania University

B V  Bhavans Vivekananda College of Science

Osmania University

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology

Osmania University

JNTU School of Management Studies

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad 

University College of Commerce & Business Management (KU Campus)

Kakatiya University

Matrusri Institute of PG Studies

Osmania University

MVSR Engineering College

Osmania University

Nizam College

Osmania University

OU College of Commerce Business Management

Osmania University

OU College for Women

Osmania University

Pendekanti Institute of Management

Osmania University

Pragati Mahavidyalaya PG College

Osmania University

R B V R R Institute of Technology

Osmania University

Sri Nidhi Institute of Science and Technology

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad 

Satavahana University College of Commerce & Business Management

Satavahana University

Telangana University College

Telangana University

Vardhaman College of Engineering

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

AMS School of Informatics for Women

Osmania University

V.V. Sanghs Basaveshwara Institute of Information Technology

Osmania University

Bandari Srinivas Institute of Technology

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

B V Raju Institute of Technology

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

Sri Chaitanya Technical Campus

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

KU PG College

Kakatiya University

M C Gupta College of Business Management

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

Mahatma Gandhi University College of Commerce & Business Management

Mahatma Gandhi University

Sardar Patel College

Osmania University

Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Sys

tem and Management

Osmania University

Malla Reddy Engineering College

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

Methodist College of Engineering and Technology

Osmania University

Kasturba Gandhi PG College for Women

Osmania University

Auroras  PG College

Osmania University

TS ICET Rank-Wise Colleges: AV College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

Screenshot 2025-09-22 173656

TS ICET aspirants seeking admission to AV College of Arts, Science, and Commerce should aim for competitive ranks. The latest ranks for general category (OC) boys and girls fall between 1450 and 2650, however the college accepts a wide range of results. With cutoffs varying between categories, the final ranks for scheduled tribes (ST) and other backward classes (BC) range from 1500 to 5000.

Category

TS ICET Expected Last Rank

OC Boys

1450 - 1800

OC Girls

2050 - 2650

BC-A Boys

2700 - 2850

BC-A Girls

4200 - 4700

BC-B Boys

2200 - 4300

BC-B Girls

2400 - 4300

BC-C Boys

1500 - 1750

BC-C Girls

2050 - 2650

BC-D Boys

2250 - 2650

BC-D Girls

4000 - 4300

BC-E Boys

4300 - 4600

BC-E Girls

4300 - 4600

ST Boys

2700 - 5000

ST Girls

2700 - 5000

