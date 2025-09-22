TG ICET 2025 Colleges Accepting Ranks Between 1000-5000

TS ICET Rank-Wise Colleges: Candidates with scores between 1000 and 5000 on the TS ICET exam have a lot of options when it comes to MBA and MCA admissions in Telangana. With almost 270 colleges connected to prestigious universities like Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Osmania University (OU), and Kakatiya University (KU), these rankings are regarded as very good to average. While candidates in the reserved category are eligible regardless of their score, general category applicants need to have a minimum score of 25% in order to be eligible for the counseling process.
During the counseling process, candidates choose their college and course priorities, which makes it an important process. Candidates in this rank range frequently choose colleges like Nizam College, Badruka College PG Center, and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology. Vardhaman College of Engineering, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, and JNTU School of Management Studies are other renowned universities that have traditionally admitted students with rankings in this range.
As seat allocation is determined by the candidate's TS ICET rank, selected options, available seats, and reservation criteria, candidates should carefully specify their preferred colleges and courses when entering their web options.
TS ICET Rank-Wise Colleges for 1000-5000 Rank Holders
Students in Telangana who scored between 1000 and 5000 on the TS ICET have good chances of being admitted to MBA and MCA programs. About 30 colleges exclusively serve applicants in this top 5000 rank range, even though more than 270 colleges accept TS ICET data. Prestigious universities including Kakatiya University (KU), Osmania University (OU), and JNTUH are connected to these colleges. JNTU School of Management Studies, Badruka College PG Centre, Nizam College, and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology are notable universities in this rank range.
|
TS ICET Colleges for 1000-5000 Rank Holders
|
Affiliating University
|
Arjun College of Technology and Science
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad
|
AV College of Arts Science and Commerce
|
Osmania University
|
Badruka College PG Centre
|
Osmania University
|
B V Bhavans Vivekananda College of Science
|
Osmania University
|
Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology
|
Osmania University
|
JNTU School of Management Studies
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad
|
University College of Commerce & Business Management (KU Campus)
|
Kakatiya University
|
Matrusri Institute of PG Studies
|
Osmania University
|
MVSR Engineering College
|
Osmania University
|
Nizam College
|
Osmania University
|
OU College of Commerce Business Management
|
Osmania University
|
OU College for Women
|
Osmania University
|
Pendekanti Institute of Management
|
Osmania University
|
Pragati Mahavidyalaya PG College
|
Osmania University
|
R B V R R Institute of Technology
|
Osmania University
|
Sri Nidhi Institute of Science and Technology
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad
|
Satavahana University College of Commerce & Business Management
|
Satavahana University
|
Telangana University College
|
Telangana University
|
Vardhaman College of Engineering
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad
|
AMS School of Informatics for Women
|
Osmania University
|
V.V. Sanghs Basaveshwara Institute of Information Technology
|
Osmania University
|
Bandari Srinivas Institute of Technology
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad
|
B V Raju Institute of Technology
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad
|
Sri Chaitanya Technical Campus
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad
|
KU PG College
|
Kakatiya University
|
M C Gupta College of Business Management
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad
|
Mahatma Gandhi University College of Commerce & Business Management
|
Mahatma Gandhi University
|
Sardar Patel College
|
Osmania University
|
Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Sys
tem and Management
|
Osmania University
|
Malla Reddy Engineering College
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad
|
Methodist College of Engineering and Technology
|
Osmania University
|
Kasturba Gandhi PG College for Women
|
Osmania University
|
Auroras PG College
|
Osmania University
TS ICET Rank-Wise Colleges: AV College of Arts, Science, and Commerce
TS ICET aspirants seeking admission to AV College of Arts, Science, and Commerce should aim for competitive ranks. The latest ranks for general category (OC) boys and girls fall between 1450 and 2650, however the college accepts a wide range of results. With cutoffs varying between categories, the final ranks for scheduled tribes (ST) and other backward classes (BC) range from 1500 to 5000.
|
Category
|
TS ICET Expected Last Rank
|
OC Boys
|
1450 - 1800
|
OC Girls
|
2050 - 2650
|
BC-A Boys
|
2700 - 2850
|
BC-A Girls
|
4200 - 4700
|
BC-B Boys
|
2200 - 4300
|
BC-B Girls
|
2400 - 4300
|
BC-C Boys
|
1500 - 1750
|
BC-C Girls
|
2050 - 2650
|
BC-D Boys
|
2250 - 2650
|
BC-D Girls
|
4000 - 4300
|
BC-E Boys
|
4300 - 4600
|
BC-E Girls
|
4300 - 4600
|
ST Boys
|
2700 - 5000
|
ST Girls
|
2700 - 5000
