TG ICET 2025 Colleges Accepting Ranks Between 1000-5000

TS ICET Rank-Wise Colleges: Candidates with scores between 1000 and 5000 on the TS ICET exam have a lot of options when it comes to MBA and MCA admissions in Telangana. With almost 270 colleges connected to prestigious universities like Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Osmania University (OU), and Kakatiya University (KU), these rankings are regarded as very good to average. While candidates in the reserved category are eligible regardless of their score, general category applicants need to have a minimum score of 25% in order to be eligible for the counseling process.

During the counseling process, candidates choose their college and course priorities, which makes it an important process. Candidates in this rank range frequently choose colleges like Nizam College, Badruka College PG Center, and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology. Vardhaman College of Engineering, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, and JNTU School of Management Studies are other renowned universities that have traditionally admitted students with rankings in this range.