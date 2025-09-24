Rhodes Scholarship: Application Process, Requirements and Other Details

Rhodes Scholarship: The Rhodes Scholarship, a prestigious partnership between the Rhodes Trust and the Second Century Founder, John McCall MacBain O.C., offers five scholarships annually to exceptional students from India to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford. There have been more than two hundred recipients of this award since the first Indian Rhodes Scholars came to Oxford in 1947.
Young leaders who exhibit a dedication to service, academic achievement, and moral strength of character are sought after by the scholarship, which offers them a fully funded chance to become part of a global community committed to changing the world. The selection process is rigorous, and the scholarship not only covers tuition but also includes a generous living allowance and travel costs, fostering a network of scholars who go on to serve in various fields, from government and law to the arts and scientific research.
How to Apply For The Rhodes Scholarship?
Before the deadline, you must fill out and submit our online application in order to be considered for the Rhodes Scholarship. The deadline for 2024 was August 1, 2024, at 23:59 India Standard Time.
- Submission of an Online Application: Before the deadline, fill out and submit the online Rhodes Scholarship application. There is no cost for the application.
- The deadline Compliance: Since late entries will not be allowed, make sure your application is submitted before the deadline. The deadline for 2024 was August 1st.
- First Scholarship: Prior to applying to the University of Oxford for your desired study, you must apply for the Rhodes Scholarship.
- Application for Oxford Courses: You will then need to apply for your Oxford course if you are chosen for the scholarship.
- Rhodes House Support: As you fill out the graduate application form at the University of Oxford, the staff at Rhodes House will offer assistance and direction.
- Policy for Reapplications: You may reapply once more, but only in the same constituency, if your initial application is denied.
- Qualifications: You must still fulfill all scholarship eligibility requirements in order to reapply. This is necessary for a second try.
Rhodes Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria
Criteria
Description
Nationality/Citizenship
Indian citizen with a valid Indian passport.
Education/Residency
Must have completed at least four of the last ten years of formal education in India.
Age
Must be between 18 and 23 on October 1st of the application year.
Academic Achievement
Must have finished or be in the final year of an undergraduate degree.
English Language
Must meet the University of Oxford's "higher level" English proficiency standards.
Character
Demonstrate qualities like leadership, courage, and a commitment to service.
- Nationality/Citizenship: You must possess a valid Indian passport and be an Indian citizen. Cardholders of PIO/OCI are not qualified.
- Education/Residency: You must have finished at least four of the previous ten years of formal education in an Indian school.
- Age: On October 1st of the application year, you must be between the ages of 18 and 23.
- Academic Achievement: Your undergraduate degree must be finished or you must be in your last year. The precise entrance requirements for the course you have selected must be met or exceeded by your academic record.
- English Language Proficiency: You must fulfill the "higher level" English language proficiency standards set forth by the University of Oxford if English is not your first language.
- Character and Leadership: The selection committee looks for candidates who demonstrate qualities such as moral force of character, leadership potential, courage, sympathy for the weak, etc.
