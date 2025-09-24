Rhodes Scholarship: Application Process, Requirements and Other Details

Rhodes Scholarship: The Rhodes Scholarship, a prestigious partnership between the Rhodes Trust and the Second Century Founder, John McCall MacBain O.C., offers five scholarships annually to exceptional students from India to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford. There have been more than two hundred recipients of this award since the first Indian Rhodes Scholars came to Oxford in 1947.

Young leaders who exhibit a dedication to service, academic achievement, and moral strength of character are sought after by the scholarship, which offers them a fully funded chance to become part of a global community committed to changing the world. The selection process is rigorous, and the scholarship not only covers tuition but also includes a generous living allowance and travel costs, fostering a network of scholars who go on to serve in various fields, from government and law to the arts and scientific research.