Gates Cambridge Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process for Global Students

Gates Cambridge Scholarship 2025: A historic partnership between the University of Cambridge and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation created the Gates Cambridge Scholarship program, one of the most prominent international scholarship opportunities in the world. The program, which was started in October 2000 with a huge US$210 million donation the biggest contribution ever given to a UK university admitted its first batch of scholars in October 2001.

Every year, Gates Cambridge grants about 80 full-cost scholarships to outstanding postgraduate candidates from almost every non-UK nation. Scholars can pursue a degree in any field offered by the University of Cambridge thanks to these scholarships, which are special in that they pay for all living and educational expenses. Supporting long-term, high-impact research is a major focus of the program, which gives PhD students almost two-thirds of all prizes. The selection procedure is divided into two main rounds: the International round, which offers about 55 prizes, and the US round, which offers around 25 awards. By bringing together bright academics with exceptional intellectual prowess, a strong aptitude for leadership, and a dedication to bettering the lives of others, this focused structure guarantees the recruitment of a varied global cohort.