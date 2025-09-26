Gates Cambridge Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process for Global Students

Gates Cambridge Scholarship 2025: A historic partnership between the University of Cambridge and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation created the Gates Cambridge Scholarship program, one of the most prominent international scholarship opportunities in the world. The program, which was started in October 2000 with a huge US$210 million donation the biggest contribution ever given to a UK university admitted its first batch of scholars in October 2001.
Every year, Gates Cambridge grants about 80 full-cost scholarships to outstanding postgraduate candidates from almost every non-UK nation. Scholars can pursue a degree in any field offered by the University of Cambridge thanks to these scholarships, which are special in that they pay for all living and educational expenses. Supporting long-term, high-impact research is a major focus of the program, which gives PhD students almost two-thirds of all prizes. The selection procedure is divided into two main rounds: the International round, which offers about 55 prizes, and the US round, which offers around 25 awards. By bringing together bright academics with exceptional intellectual prowess, a strong aptitude for leadership, and a dedication to bettering the lives of others, this focused structure guarantees the recruitment of a varied global cohort.
Gates Cambridge Scholarship Programme: Eligibility Criteria
The Gates Cambridge Scholarship program is available to deserving candidates from non-UK nations who want to attend the University of Cambridge for a postgraduate study.
- Applicants must fulfill the following three requirements in order to be eligible for the scholarship:
- Citizenship: You have to be a citizen of a nation other than the UK.
- Course of Study: You must be submitting an application to the University of Cambridge to enroll in one of the following full-time residential courses: Philosophy Doctor (PhD), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Philosophy (MPhil), or Master of Letters (MLitt)
- Postgraduate course lasting one year (e.g., LLM, MASt, Diploma).
- University Admission: In order to be considered for a course beginning in the next academic year, you must apply to the University of Cambridge through the standard graduate admissions procedure.
How To Apply For The Gates Cambridge Scholarship Programmes?
Making an application for the Gates The graduate admission procedure at the University of Cambridge is smoothly integrated with the Cambridge Scholarship Program. The steps are as follows:
- Select a Course and Verify Your Eligibility: Choose a postgraduate program at Cambridge that qualifies for you (PhD, MPhil, or 1-year degree), and make sure you fulfill the academic and citizenship requirements (non-UK).
- Click here to access the Application Portal: Use the University of Cambridge Graduate Application Portal to start the admissions application process. The system manages scholarship financing as well as university admittance.
- Finish the Cambridge Gates Section: In the application, find the funding area and choose "Gates Cambridge." This brings up the requirements and questions unique to the scholarship.
- Draft Your Personal Statement: Compose a strong statement that directly addresses the four requirements: leadership potential, course fit, intellectual aptitude, and dedication to service.
- Secure Three References: Arrange for one required personal reference for the Gates Cambridge criterion, in addition to two academic references for university entrance.
- Reach the Submission date: Send in the whole application by the course-specific date (either the International Round in December/January or the US Round in mid-October), including all references.
- If selected, go to the interview: You will be required to attend a mandatory 25-30 minute interview (typically conducted virtually) for final selection if your department recommended you and theTrust shortlisted you.
