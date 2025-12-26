What is an Honours Degree? A Complete Student Guide

If you are looking at university courses, you have probably seen the word "Honours" (often shortened to Hons) attached to degrees like B.A. (Hons) or B.Sc. (Hons).

What is an Honours Degree?

An honours degree is like a "level up" from a regular degree.

A regular degree covers the basic classes you need to pass. An honours degree is harder because it dives much deeper into the subject. It includes extra lessons on difficult topics and a big final research project. It is meant to challenge students so they can become true experts in what they are studying.

Types of Honours Programs: What's the Difference?