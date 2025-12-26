IIM Lucknow Opens Applications for 1 year MBA Program for Working Professionals & Students

Applications are now open for the one-year MBA (IPMX) program at the IIM Lucknow Noida campus. Those who meet the requirements can sign up for the third phase of admissions on the official website (iiml.ac.in). The final date to submit an application is January 27, 2026.
The course is made for working professionals and students. A list of those who have been selected will be released on February 2, 2026.
Break Down of the IIM Lucknow's 1-Year MBA Programme
Tuition Fee: ₹26 lakh
Refundable Caution Money: ₹20,000
Alumni Membership Fee: ₹5,000
Total Cost: ₹26,00,000 + ₹20,000 + ₹5,000
The list of chosen candidates for this part of the course will be announced on February 20. To secure a spot, the admission fee must be paid by March 10, 2026.
Classes will start in the first week of April 2026.
IIM Lucknow MBA Admissions 2026-27: Selection Process
To get into the course, selection is based on scores from tests like the GMAT or the GRE. These results show which students are ready for the program.
The admission process includes a Writing Ability Test (WAT) and a Personal Interview (PI). The weightage breakdown is as follows: 30% for GMAT/GMAT Focus/GRE scores, academic and professional profile, and PI, while WAT gets 10%.
Leaving the course before the deadline means 30,000 is kept for processing and the rest is refundable. If the deadline passes, no money is returned. Once classes begin, no refunds are possible for any fees already paid.
