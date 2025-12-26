IIM Lucknow Opens Applications for 1 year MBA Program for Working Professionals & Students

Applications are now open for the one-year MBA (IPMX) program at the IIM Lucknow Noida campus. Those who meet the requirements can sign up for the third phase of admissions on the official website (iiml.ac.in). The final date to submit an application is January 27, 2026.

The course is made for working professionals and students. A list of those who have been selected will be released on February 2, 2026.

Break Down of the IIM Lucknow's 1-Year MBA Programme

Tuition Fee: ₹26 lakh

Refundable Caution Money: ₹20,000

Alumni Membership Fee: ₹5,000

Total Cost: ₹26,00,000 + ₹20,000 + ₹5,000

The list of chosen candidates for this part of the course will be announced on February 20. To secure a spot, the admission fee must be paid by March 10, 2026.