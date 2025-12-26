UGC NET Admit Card 2025

IIM Lucknow Opens Applications for 1 year MBA Program for Working Professionals & Students

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Dec 26, 2025, 16:04 IST

IIM Lucknow is now accepting applications for its one-year MBA program at the Noida campus. This fast-track course is designed to help professionals and students gain advanced management skills through a mix of lessons and practical projects. All interested candidates can apply online through the official website before the January deadline.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIM Lucknow MBA Program
IIM Lucknow MBA Program

Applications are now open for the one-year MBA (IPMX) program at the IIM Lucknow Noida campus. Those who meet the requirements can sign up for the third phase of admissions on the official website (iiml.ac.in). The final date to submit an application is January 27, 2026.

Also check: IIT Ropar Launches "100 Startups 100 Days" Deep-Tech Program Before India AI Summit 2026

The course is made for working professionals and students. A list of those who have been selected will be released on February 2, 2026.

Break Down of the IIM Lucknow's 1-Year MBA Programme 

  • Tuition Fee: ₹26 lakh

  • Refundable Caution Money: ₹20,000

  • Alumni Membership Fee: ₹5,000

Total Cost: ₹26,00,000 + ₹20,000 + ₹5,000

The list of chosen candidates for this part of the course will be announced on February 20. To secure a spot, the admission fee must be paid by March 10, 2026.

Classes will start in the first week of April 2026.

IIM Lucknow MBA Admissions 2026-27: Selection Process

To get into the course, selection is based on scores from tests like the GMAT or the GRE. These results show which students are ready for the program.

The admission process includes a Writing Ability Test (WAT) and a Personal Interview (PI). The weightage breakdown is as follows: 30% for GMAT/GMAT Focus/GRE scores, academic and professional profile, and PI, while WAT gets 10%.

Leaving the course before the deadline means 30,000 is kept for processing and the rest is refundable. If the deadline passes, no money is returned. Once classes begin, no refunds are possible for any fees already paid.

Also check: IIM Raipur Launches Business Accelerator Program with Fee Sponsorship, Applications Open

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories