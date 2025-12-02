IIM Raipur Launches Business Accelerator Program with Fee Sponsorship, Applications Open

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur) and the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH), a body under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, have collaborated to start a big, helpful Business Accelerator program. Also check: IIT Kharagpur Launched Young Innovators' Programme 2025-26: For Class 8-12 Students; Apply Now Applications for this program are open until December 15, 2025. The Business Accelerator is scheduled to begin on January 17, 2026. This initiative is set up to provide SC/ST business owners and start-ups with the tools they need. The program offers essential training, information, and support that allows existing companies and new ventures to successfully expand. This new program is built to help businesses move past just surviving so that long-lasting, large-scale growth can be achieved.

The program uses a mixed learning style: there will be in-person sessions at IIM Raipur and active online classes. The structure includes 72 hours of teaching and 18 hours of dedicated one-on-one guidance (mentoring) from IIM Raipur faculty, top industry experts, and experienced professionals. This guarantees a powerful learning experience focused on major business transformation and growth. The goal of the accelerator program is to help improve business models, find the best markets for growth, make better financial decisions, and use digital technology to run operations more smoothly. Learning involves concept sessions, real-world case discussions (based on MSME experiences), practical exercises, and one-on-one help sessions. This approach allows business owners to tackle their specific challenges directly and create clear action plans for the next three to six months (90–180 days).