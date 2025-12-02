IIM Raipur Launches Business Accelerator Program with Fee Sponsorship, Applications Open

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur) and the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH), a body under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, have collaborated to start a big, helpful Business Accelerator program.
Applications for this program are open until December 15, 2025. The Business Accelerator is scheduled to begin on January 17, 2026.
This initiative is set up to provide SC/ST business owners and start-ups with the tools they need. The program offers essential training, information, and support that allows existing companies and new ventures to successfully expand.
This new program is built to help businesses move past just surviving so that long-lasting, large-scale growth can be achieved.
The program uses a mixed learning style: there will be in-person sessions at IIM Raipur and active online classes. The structure includes 72 hours of teaching and 18 hours of dedicated one-on-one guidance (mentoring) from IIM Raipur faculty, top industry experts, and experienced professionals. This guarantees a powerful learning experience focused on major business transformation and growth.
The goal of the accelerator program is to help improve business models, find the best markets for growth, make better financial decisions, and use digital technology to run operations more smoothly.
Learning involves concept sessions, real-world case discussions (based on MSME experiences), practical exercises, and one-on-one help sessions. This approach allows business owners to tackle their specific challenges directly and create clear action plans for the next three to six months (90–180 days).
According to a statement from IIM Raipur, this program also offers chances to find new places to sell products, learn how government purchasing works, and create important connections. These valuable networks include fellow entrepreneurs, mentors, and other partners who can provide support throughout the business journey.
To qualify for this program, applicants need to have a degree and be at least 18 years old. Special preference will be given to women applying for the program.
However, eligibility is denied to those whose primary business activity is listed as "Trading" in their Udyam registration.
The total fee of Rs 99,000 plus GST is entirely paid by the NSSH scheme. Only a small registration fee of Rs 7,500 (GST included) is required. This makes the opportunity very affordable for entrepreneurs who need organized support to expand their businesses.