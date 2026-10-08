IIM Ahmedabad vs IIM Bangalore: Fees, Placement, and Career Comparison

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore: Students often get confused about which top management college in India is best for them. They both belong to the holy trinity of Indian business schools. Both are government business schools offering MBA programmes at INR 27.50 lakhs and INR 26.30 lakhs, respectively; it is absolutely clear that both of these institutions offer top-notch education, exposure, and successful career choices for students. However, there is a difference in fee structure, specializations, and location, which influences students decision-making process and makes them choose one college over the other. Therefore, the selection of a college is based on the benefits to an individual in terms of ROI, education, and fees. To find more details about these colleges, check the information given below; we have provided all the necessary details and comparisons of IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore.



Also check: IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi: A Detailed Comparison of Fees, Placements & MBA Programme IIM Ahmedabad 2026: MBA Details (Full-Time) IIM Ahmedabad is one of the best management colleges in India, holding 1st rank in the management category in the NIRF 2025. The flagship course at IIM Ahmedabad is MBA. IIM Ahmedabad is the first B-School to receive EQUIS accreditation from EFMD. It was re-recognized as an Institution of National Importance by the Ministry of Education. The total MBA fee at IIM Ahmedabad is INR 27.50 lakhs. Studying at IIM Ahmedabad is a smart investment as it assures 100% placement. The average package offered was INR 28.82 lakhs, and the highest package was INR 81.60 lakhs for the batch of 2026.

With 100% summer internships, prominent recruiters at IIM Ahmedabad were Accenture, Analysys Mason, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America, Airtel, Amazon, Eternal, Venus Remedies Limited, and many more companies.

Category Details Institute Type Institution of National Importance (Government) Course Name MBA (full-time) Duration 2-years Total Seat 455-458 Admission Exam CAT Selection Process CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record Eligibility Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks Total Fees INR 27,50,000 NIRF Ranking 1st position IIM Bangalore 2026: MBA Details (Full-Time) IIM Bangalore is one of the best management colleges in India, holding 1st rank in the management category in the NIRF 2025. The flagship course at IIM Ahmedabad is MBA (PGP). IIM Bangalore is recognized by AICTE and accredited by AACSB International, and it was re-recognized as an Institution of National Importance by the Ministry of Education. The total MBA fee at IIM Bangalore is INR 26.30 lakhs. Studying at IIM Bangalore is a smart investment as it assures 100% placement. The average package offered was INR 35.35 lakhs, and the median package was INR 34.75 lakhs for the batch of 2026.

With 100% summer internships, prominent recruiters at IIM Bangalore were Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, TCS Management Consulting, Bain & Company, and many more.

Category Details Institute Type Institution of National Importance (Government) Course Name MBA/PGP (full-time) Duration 2-years Total Seat 585+ Admission Exam CAT Selection Process CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record Eligibility Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks Total Fees INR 26,30,000 NIRF Ranking 2nd position IIM Ahmedabad vs IIM Bangalore: Placement Comparison IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore placement 2026 is divided into two parts: Final Placement and Summer Placement. The Placement Report for 2026 has been officially released by the Institutes. Students can refer to the Placement Report 2026 for more details. Parameter IIM Ahmedabad Placements IIM Bangalore Placements Students seeking placement through the institute 310 596 No. of Companies participated in the final placement 182 177 No. of offers made in the final placement 267 664 Average Salary INR 28.82 LPA INR 35.35 LPA Median Salary INR 28.81 LPA INR 34.88 LPA Top Recruiting Sector in the final placement Consulting Consulting Top Recruiters Accenture, Analysys Mason, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America, Airtel, Amazon, Eternal, Venus Remedies Limited, and many more Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, TCS Management Consulting, Bain & Company, and many more Summer Internship placement rate 100% 100% Students seeking internships through the institute 310 606 No. of Companies participated in the Summer placement 155 - No. of offers made in the Summer placement 221 601 Top Recruiters Boston Consulting Group, Kepler Cannon, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, KPMG India, EY Parthenon India, and many more Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, TCS Management Consulting, Bain & Company, and many more