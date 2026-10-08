IIM Ahmedabad vs IIM Bangalore: Fees, Placement, and Career Comparison

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore: Students often get confused about which top management college in India is best for them. They both belong to the holy trinity of Indian business schools. Both are government business schools offering MBA programmes at INR 27.50 lakhs and INR 26.30 lakhs, respectively; it is absolutely clear that both of these institutions offer top-notch education, exposure, and successful career choices for students. However, there is a difference in fee structure, specializations, and location, which influences students decision-making process and makes them choose one college over the other. Therefore, the selection of a college is based on the benefits to an individual in terms of ROI, education, and fees. To find more details about these colleges, check the information given below; we have provided all the necessary details and comparisons of IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore.
Also check: IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi: A Detailed Comparison of Fees, Placements & MBA Programme
IIM Ahmedabad 2026: MBA Details (Full-Time)
IIM Ahmedabad is one of the best management colleges in India, holding 1st rank in the management category in the NIRF 2025. The flagship course at IIM Ahmedabad is MBA.
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IIM Ahmedabad is the first B-School to receive EQUIS accreditation from EFMD. It was re-recognized as an Institution of National Importance by the Ministry of Education. The total MBA fee at IIM Ahmedabad is INR 27.50 lakhs. Studying at IIM Ahmedabad is a smart investment as it assures 100% placement. The average package offered was INR 28.82 lakhs, and the highest package was INR 81.60 lakhs for the batch of 2026.
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With 100% summer internships, prominent recruiters at IIM Ahmedabad were Accenture, Analysys Mason, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America, Airtel, Amazon, Eternal, Venus Remedies Limited, and many more companies.
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Category
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Details
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Institute Type
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Institution of National Importance (Government)
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Course Name
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MBA (full-time)
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Duration
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2-years
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Total Seat
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455-458
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Admission Exam
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CAT
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Selection Process
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CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record
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Eligibility
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Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks
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Total Fees
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INR 27,50,000
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NIRF Ranking
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1st position
IIM Bangalore 2026: MBA Details (Full-Time)
IIM Bangalore is one of the best management colleges in India, holding 1st rank in the management category in the NIRF 2025. The flagship course at IIM Ahmedabad is MBA (PGP).
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IIM Bangalore is recognized by AICTE and accredited by AACSB International, and it was re-recognized as an Institution of National Importance by the Ministry of Education. The total MBA fee at IIM Bangalore is INR 26.30 lakhs. Studying at IIM Bangalore is a smart investment as it assures 100% placement. The average package offered was INR 35.35 lakhs, and the median package was INR 34.75 lakhs for the batch of 2026.
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With 100% summer internships, prominent recruiters at IIM Bangalore were Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, TCS Management Consulting, Bain & Company, and many more.
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Category
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Details
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Institute Type
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Institution of National Importance (Government)
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Course Name
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MBA/PGP (full-time)
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Duration
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2-years
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Total Seat
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585+
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Admission Exam
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Selection Process
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CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record
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Eligibility
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Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks
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Total Fees
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INR 26,30,000
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NIRF Ranking
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2nd position
IIM Ahmedabad vs IIM Bangalore: Placement Comparison
IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore placement 2026 is divided into two parts: Final Placement and Summer Placement. The Placement Report for 2026 has been officially released by the Institutes. Students can refer to the Placement Report 2026 for more details.
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Parameter
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IIM Ahmedabad Placements
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IIM Bangalore Placements
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Students seeking placement through the institute
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310
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596
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No. of Companies participated in the final placement
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182
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177
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No. of offers made in the final placement
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267
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664
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Average Salary
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INR 28.82 LPA
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INR 35.35 LPA
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Median Salary
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INR 28.81 LPA
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INR 34.88 LPA
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Top Recruiting Sector in the final placement
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Consulting
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Consulting
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Top Recruiters
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Accenture, Analysys Mason, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America, Airtel, Amazon, Eternal, Venus Remedies Limited, and many more
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Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, TCS Management Consulting, Bain & Company, and many more
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Summer Internship placement rate
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100%
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100%
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Students seeking internships through the institute
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310
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606
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No. of Companies participated in the Summer placement
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155
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-
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No. of offers made in the Summer placement
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221
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601
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Top Recruiters
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Boston Consulting Group, Kepler Cannon, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, KPMG India, EY Parthenon India, and many more
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Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, TCS Management Consulting, Bain & Company, and many more
IIM Ahmedabad vs IIM Bangalore: CAT Cutoff Comparison
The CAT cutoff for 2026 has not been officially released by the Ministry of Education for different institutions. Students seeking to check the cutoff for IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore can refer to the 2025 CAT cutoff for the 2026-2028 batch.
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Category
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IIM Ahmedabad Overall Cutoff
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IIM Bangalore Overall Cutoff
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General
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95
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85
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EWS
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95
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75
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OBC
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90
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75
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SC
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85
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70
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ST
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75
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65
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PwD
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75
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60
In conclusion, the factors provided here are essential for comparing the two institutions to pursue an MBA programme. Knowing which business school offers the best return on investment under an affordable fee structure, placements, and an alumni network will help make a better decision.
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