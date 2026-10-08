IIM Mumbai vs IIM Kozhikode: Which MBA College Should You Choose

Students often get confused between IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode about which MBA college would be better for them. Both are government B-Schools offering MBA programmes at INR 25 lakhs and INR 23.50 lakhs, respectively. Both the institution are of top-notch offering strong backgrounds in research objectives, placements, and alumni with great quality of education, exposure career options, infrastructure and facilities. But differentiate in terms of fee structure, specialization, location and package, these factors influences students decision-making process and let them select one college over other. However, selecting a college is based on the benefits an individual can have in terms of ROI, education, fees, and placement. To get more information about these colleges, check the data given below. This article provides all the necessary details and comparisons of IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode.

IIM Mumbai vs IIM Kozhikode 2026: Key Details IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode are among the best management colleges in India, with 6th and 3rd ranks in management by NIRF ranking, respectively. The flagship course at both institutions is MBA/PGP. IIM Mumbai was re-recognized as an Institution of National Importance by the Government of India in 2017, accredited by AICTE and approved by NAAC with an ‘A++’ grade.

IIM Kozhikode was re-recognized as an Institution of National Importance and is a Triple Crown-accredited institute holding AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS, which are the most prestigious global B-school accreditations.

The total MBA fee at IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode is INR 25 lakhs and INR 23.50 lakhs, respectively.

Studying in both institutions is a smart investment as it assures 100% placement. The average package offered at IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode was INR 31.4 LPA and INR 28.18 LPA, respectively.

Parameter IIM Mumbai IIM Kozhikode Established in 1963 1996 Institute Type Institution of National Importance (Government) Institution of National Importance (Government) Location Powai, Mumbai Picturesque city of Kozhikode, Kerala Course Name MBA (full-time) PGP/MBA (full-time) Duration 2 years 2 years Total Seat 500+ 630+ Accreditations AICTE & A++ grade by NAAC ACSB, AMBA, EQUIS Admission Exam CAT CAT Selection Process CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record Eligibility Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks Total Fees INR 25 lakhs INR 23.50 lakhs NIRF Ranking 6th position 3rd position

IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode: Placement Comparison IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode placement 2026 is divided into two parts: Final Placement and Summer Internship Placement. The placement Report for 2026 has been officially released by the Institutes. Students can refer to the Placement Report 2026 for more details. Parameter IIM Mumbai IIM Kozhikode Students who participated in the placement drive 505 561 No. of Companies participated in the final placement 208 180 Highest salary INR 71.4 LPA INR 81.00 LPA Average Salary INR 31.4 LPA INR 28.18 LPA Median Salary INR 33.0 LPA INR 27.50 LPA Top Recruiting Sector in the final placement Consulting with 25% Consulting with 32% Top Recruiters Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Cognizant, Deloitte India, Axis Bank, Bank of America, Amazon, and many more Accenture, Adani, Aditya Birla Capital, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, AB InBev, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Limited, and many more Summer Internship placement rate 100% 100% Students seeking internships through the institute 529 562 No. of Companies participated in the Summer placement 174 147 Highest Stipend INR 5.00 Llakhs INR 7.00 lakhs Average Stipend INR 2.50 lakhs INR 2.63 lakhs Median Stipend INR 2.50 lakhs INR 2.50 lakhs Top Recruiters American Express, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Accenture Strategy & Consulting, EY GDS, KPMG, and many more Accenture, American Express, Axis Bank, Cinepolis, Deloitte, ITC, PUMA, Myntra, and many more