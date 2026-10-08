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IIM Mumbai vs IIM Kozhikode: Which MBA College Should You Choose

Shiwani Kumari
By Shiwani Kumari
Oct 8, 2026, 18:13 IST

Still unsure between IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode? This article provides a detailed comparison between IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode for students who are unsure which MBA college they should choose, covering fees, placements, and MBA programme details. It helps students decide between these two colleges.

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IIM Mumbai vs IIM Kozhikode: Which MBA College is better?
IIM Mumbai vs IIM Kozhikode: Which MBA College is better?

Students often get confused between IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode about which MBA college would be better for them. Both are government B-Schools offering MBA programmes at INR 25 lakhs and INR 23.50 lakhs, respectively. Both the institution are of top-notch offering strong backgrounds in research objectives, placements, and alumni with great quality of education, exposure career options, infrastructure and facilities. But differentiate in terms of fee structure, specialization, location and package, these factors influences students decision-making process and let them select one college over other. However, selecting a college is based on the benefits an individual can have in terms of ROI, education, fees, and placement. To get more information about these colleges, check the data given below. This article provides all the necessary details and comparisons of IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode.

IIM Mumbai vs IIM Kozhikode 2026: Key Details

IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode are among the best management colleges in India, with 6th and 3rd ranks in management by NIRF ranking, respectively. The flagship course at both institutions is MBA/PGP.

  • IIM Mumbai was re-recognized as an Institution of National Importance by the Government of India in 2017, accredited by AICTE and approved by NAAC with an ‘A++’ grade.

  • IIM Kozhikode was re-recognized as an Institution of National Importance and is a Triple Crown-accredited institute holding AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS, which are the most prestigious global B-school accreditations.

  • The total MBA fee at IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode is INR 25 lakhs and INR 23.50 lakhs, respectively.

  • Studying in both institutions is a smart investment as it assures 100% placement. The average package offered at IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode was INR 31.4 LPA and INR 28.18 LPA, respectively.

Parameter

IIM Mumbai

IIM Kozhikode

Established in

1963

1996

Institute Type

Institution of National Importance (Government)

Institution of National Importance (Government)

Location

Powai, Mumbai

Picturesque city of Kozhikode, Kerala

Course Name

MBA (full-time)

PGP/MBA (full-time)

Duration

2 years

2 years

Total Seat

500+

630+

Accreditations

AICTE & A++ grade by NAAC

ACSB, AMBA, EQUIS

Admission Exam

CAT

CAT

Selection Process

CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record

CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record

Eligibility

Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks

Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks

Total Fees

INR 25 lakhs

INR 23.50 lakhs

NIRF Ranking

6th position

3rd position

IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode: Placement Comparison

IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode placement 2026 is divided into two parts: Final Placement and Summer Internship Placement. The placement Report for 2026 has been officially released by the Institutes. Students can refer to the Placement Report 2026 for more details.

Parameter

IIM Mumbai

IIM Kozhikode

Students who participated in the placement drive

505

561

No. of Companies participated in the final placement

208

180

Highest salary

INR 71.4 LPA 

INR 81.00 LPA

Average Salary

INR 31.4 LPA

INR 28.18 LPA

Median Salary

INR 33.0 LPA

INR 27.50 LPA

Top Recruiting Sector in the final placement

Consulting with 25%

Consulting with 32%

Top Recruiters

Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Cognizant, Deloitte India, Axis Bank, Bank of America, Amazon, and many more

Accenture, Adani, Aditya Birla Capital, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, AB InBev, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Limited, and many more

Summer Internship placement rate

100%

100%

Students seeking internships through the institute

529

562

No. of Companies participated in the Summer placement

174

147

Highest Stipend

INR 5.00 Llakhs

INR 7.00 lakhs

Average Stipend

INR 2.50 lakhs

INR 2.63 lakhs

Median Stipend

INR 2.50 lakhs

INR 2.50 lakhs

Top Recruiters

American Express, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Accenture Strategy & Consulting, EY GDS, KPMG, and many more

Accenture, American Express, Axis Bank, Cinepolis, Deloitte, ITC, PUMA, Myntra, and many more

IIM Mumbai and IIM Kizhikode: CAT Cutoff Comparison

The CAT cutoff for 2026 has not been officially released by the Ministry of Education for different institutions. Students seeking to check the cutoff for IIM Mumbai and IIM Kozhikode can refer to the 2025 CAT cutoff for the 2026-2028 batch.

Category

IIM Mumbai Overall Cutoff

IIM Kozhikode Overall Cutoff

General

85

85

EWS

75

75

OBC

75

75

SC

70

65

ST

65

55

PwD

55

55

In conclusion, the factors provided here are essential for comparing the two institutions to pursue an MBA programme. Knowing which business school offers the best return on investment under an affordable fee structure, placements, and an alumni network will help make a better decision.

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