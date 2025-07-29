CAT Exam 2025: Registration (Aug 1), Dates, Notification OUT, Syllabus, Pattern

CAT 2025 notification Out! The much-awaited IIM CAT 2025 notification has been released by IIM Kozhikode on its website for admissions into MBA programs. This year, the CAT registration fee has been increased. Candidates who have at least 50% in their Graduation are eligible to apply online for CAT. Final year students can also register for CAT. The registration shall begin from 1st August 2025. Read on to catch the latest updates on CAT 2025.
CAT 2025
CAT 2025 is being conducted by IIM Kozhikode. The official CAT notification has been released. Along with the CAT notification, the registration date, and other important dates have been released at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates keen on pursuing MBA from top IIMs can apply online for CAT exam.
This year onwards, the CAT registration fee has increased. The CAT registration is slated to begin from 1st August 2025 while the exam shall be held on 30th November 2025 all over Inida. Read this post to gain all insights on CAT exam.
CAT 2025 Key Dates
- CAT 2025 notification release: July 27, 2025
- CAT 2025 application process: August 1 to September 13, 2025
- CAT 2025 admit card release: November 5, 2025
- CAT 2025 exam: November 30, 2025
CAT 2025 Exam Highlights
|CAT Exam Highlights
|
CAT 2025 Exam Particulars
|
CAT Exam Details
|
CAT Full Form
|
Common Admission Test (CAT)
|
CAT 2025 Conducting Institute
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
Exam type
|
MBA Exam
|
Type of Exam
|
Entrance exam for admission into MBA course
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a year
|
CAT Exam Date
|
30th November 2025
|
CAT Exam Timings
|
Session 1: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
Session 2: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Session 3: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|
CAT Exam Fees
|
Rs. 2,400 for General category and
Rs. 1,200 (Reserved category)
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Graduation with at least 50% aggregate (45% for SC/ST students)
|
Purpose of CAT exam
|
Admission into IIMs, SPJIMR, FMS, MDI, IMT and over 1,200 B-Schools in India
|
Courses Offered
|
MBA/PGDM
|
CAT syllabus subjects
|
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)
Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)
Quantitative Ability (QA)
|
CAT pattern
|
Computer Based Test (CBT) with MCQs and non-MCQs
|
CAT exam website
|
iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2025 Exam Date
IIM Kozhikode has released the official CAT notification PDF. Along with the notification, the important dates and events associated with the IIM CAT have also been released. The CAT registration is all set to begin from 1st August while the exam shall be on 20th November 2025. Checkt he table below for further details.
|CAT Exam 2025: Important Dates
|
CAT 2025 Exam Events
|
Dates
|
CAT 2025 registration window opens on
|
1st August 2025
|
Registration for CAT 2025 exam ends on
|13th September 2025
|
CAT 2025 admit card releases on
|5th November 2025
|
CAT exam date
|
30th November 2025
|
CAT answer key release
|
December 2025
|
Answer key challenge process
|
December 2025
|
CAT result declaration date
|
December 2025
CAT Exam Full Form
CAT is a national level MBA exam. CAT full form is the Common Aptitude Test. CAT is an annually conducted exam for various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2025 scores allow a candidate to apply for MBA programs in IIMs and other B schools of the country. A candidate can appear as many times as he/she wants in the CAT exam. Hence, there is no limitation on the number of attempts for CAT exam provided he/she fulfils the eligibility criteria for it.
CAT 2025 Notification PDF
IIM Kozhikode has published the much-awaited CAT notification PDF 2025 on its website. The notification gives you the complete details regarding the CAT exam which is needed to be known by any CAT exam aspirant. The direct link to download the CAT 2025 notification has been shared here.
How to fill CAT Application Form 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CAT 2025 exam only through the online mode. The CAT registrations begin from 2nd August and will end on 13th September 2025. A candidate needs to fill out all the details carefully in it and upload all the documents to successfully register for CAT exam.
CAT 2025 Registration Process
CAT registration 2025 process is a three stage process. The following are the stages to fill out CAT registration form.
- Online CAT 2025 registration
- Filling up CAT exam form 2025
- Payment of CAT exam fee
Steps to fill CAT 2025 application form
The steps to fill CAT application form 2025 is given below.
- Visit CAT 2025 official website which is iimcat.ac.in
- On the home page, click on the link that displays “New Candidate Registration”
- A new page will open where you would be required to enter the basic details such as your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, etc.
- An OTP will be generated and sent to your registered email Id and mobile number. Enter that OTP for the purpose of verification.
- Thereafter, login using the CAT 2025 credentials and fill out the details such as communication address, academic details, work experience, exam centre etc.
- Once you have filled in the application form, proceed to make the payment and take print out of the application form.
CAT 2025 Application Fee (Revised)
IIM Kozhikode has increased the CAT 2025 fee for all categories of candidates. The CAT exam fee for General/EWS/NC-OBC is Rs. 2400 while for SC/ST/PwD candidates, it is Rs. 1200/- Check the following table to know the CAT exam fee.
|CAT Exam Fee 2025
|
Candidate's Category
|
CAT Form Fee
|
General/EWS/NC-OBC candidate
|
Rs. 2400
|
SC/ST/PwD candidate
|
Rs. 1200
CAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria
CAT 2025 eligibility criteria is the first and foremost step that clarifies if you can appear for the exam or not. So before applying for the exam, carefully read the list of criteria so that you do not have to face any disqualification during the selection stage. The CAT eligibility criteria has been specified below here.
CAT Educational Qualification
- Candidates applying for the CAT 2022 exams must have completed their Bachelor's program.
- Candidates in the final year of their undergraduate studies are also eligible to apply for the CAT exam.
- Candidates from the General category must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in their qualifying degree exams while those in the SC/ST and PWD categories must have secured a minimum of 45% in their qualifying exam.
CAT 2025 Selection process
The selection process for CAT exam involves three stages. CAT selection process is a three stage process. However, each IIM or an MBA college ay chose to have a different set of criteria to select candidates that may include a Group Discussion or Personal interview. Check the CAT selection process below
- Written Ability Test (WAT)
- Group Discussion (GD)
- Personal Interviews (PI)
You must note that both IIMs and non IIMs are CAT score accepting colleges. IIMs consider only the CAT exam score to select candidates and no other cores. However, the non IIMs may consider other scores as well for the purpose of selection such as CAT, MAT, etc.
CAT 2025 Exam Pattern
CAT exam consists of three sections, VARC, DILR and Quantitative Aptitude. Every section has to be attempted by the candidates appearing for CAT 2025 exam. The CAT question paper consists of both MCQ and Non-MCQ type questions. The difficulty level of the questions in CAT exam is found to be high. Here is an overview of the CAT exam pattern.
|
CAT Exam Pattern
|
Mode of CAT exam
|
Computer Based Test
|
Duration of exam
|
120 minutes where each section is for 40 minutes
|
CAT exam slots
|
Morning: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
Afternoon: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Evening: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|
Number of questions in CAT exam
|
66
|
Total Marks in CAT exam
|
198
|
Medium of exam
|
English
|
Type of questions
|
MCQ and non-MCQ
CAT Syllabus 2025
IIM has not prescribed the CAT syllabus in the notification. The syllabus is compiled based on the past year exam trend. Candidates can refer to the CAT syllabus for effective exam preparation.
CAT 2025 Admit Card
IIM Kozhikide will be releasing the CAT 2025 Admit Card in the month of November. Candidates can now download the call letter up to 24th November which is the up to the exam date. Candidates who complete the CAT 2025 Registration process can download the CAT Admit Card through the link which shall be made available on the official website. The admit card is a mandatory document that has to be submitted at the exam centre when appearing for the exams.
The CAT exam call letter includes details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre address, exam date, exam timing, etc. You must ensure that you have taken a print out of the CAT admit card to the exam hall.
