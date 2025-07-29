RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

CAT Exam 2025: Registration (Aug 1), Dates, Notification OUT, Syllabus, Pattern

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
30 Nov 2025
Shiwani Kumari

CAT 2025 notification Out! The much-awaited IIM CAT 2025 notification has been released by IIM Kozhikode on its website for admissions into MBA programs. This year, the CAT registration fee has been increased. Candidates who have at least 50% in their Graduation are eligible to apply online for CAT. Final year students can also register for CAT. The registration shall begin from 1st August 2025. Read on to catch the latest updates on CAT 2025. 

CAT

CAT 2025 

CAT 2025 is being conducted by IIM Kozhikode. The official CAT notification has been released. Along with the CAT notification, the registration date, and other important dates have been released at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates keen on pursuing MBA from top IIMs can apply online for CAT exam. 

This year onwards, the CAT registration fee has increased. The CAT registration is slated to begin from 1st August 2025 while the exam shall be held on 30th November 2025 all over Inida. Read this post to gain all insights on CAT exam. 

CAT 2025 Key Dates

  • CAT 2025 notification release: July 27, 2025
  • CAT 2025 application process: August 1 to September 13, 2025
  • CAT 2025 admit card release: November 5, 2025
  • CAT 2025 exam: November 30, 2025

CAT 2025 Exam Highlights

CAT Exam Highlights

CAT 2025 Exam Particulars

CAT Exam Details 

CAT Full Form

Common Admission Test (CAT) 

CAT 2025 Conducting Institute

IIM Kozhikode

Exam type 

MBA Exam

Type of Exam 

Entrance exam for admission into MBA course

Exam Frequency

Once a year

CAT Exam Date

30th November 2025

CAT Exam Timings

Session 1: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Session 2: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Session 3: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

CAT Exam Fees

Rs. 2,400 for General category and

Rs. 1,200 (Reserved category)

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation with at least 50% aggregate (45% for SC/ST students)

Purpose of CAT exam

Admission into IIMs, SPJIMR, FMS, MDI, IMT and over 1,200 B-Schools in India

Courses Offered

MBA/PGDM

CAT syllabus subjects

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) 

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Ability (QA)

CAT pattern

Computer Based Test (CBT) with MCQs and non-MCQs

CAT exam website

iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Exam Date

IIM Kozhikode has released the official CAT notification PDF. Along with the notification, the important dates and events associated with the IIM CAT have also been released. The CAT registration is all set to begin from 1st August while the exam shall be on 20th November 2025. Checkt he table below for further details. 

CAT Exam 2025: Important Dates

CAT 2025 Exam Events

Dates

CAT 2025 registration window opens on

1st August 2025

Registration for CAT 2025 exam ends on

 13th September 2025

CAT 2025 admit card releases on

 5th November 2025 

CAT exam date

30th November 2025

CAT answer key release

December 2025 

Answer key challenge process

December 2025

CAT result declaration date

December 2025

CAT Exam Full Form

CAT is a national level MBA exam. CAT full form is the Common Aptitude Test. CAT is an annually conducted exam for various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2025 scores allow a candidate to apply for MBA programs in IIMs and other B schools of the country. A candidate can appear as many times as he/she wants in the CAT exam. Hence, there is no limitation on the number of attempts for CAT exam provided he/she fulfils the eligibility criteria for it. 

CAT 2025 Notification PDF 

IIM Kozhikode has published the much-awaited CAT notification PDF 2025 on its website. The notification gives you the complete details regarding the CAT exam which is needed to be known by any CAT exam aspirant. The direct link to download the CAT 2025 notification has been shared here. 

CAT Notification Link  Download PDF 

How to fill CAT Application Form 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CAT 2025 exam only through the online mode. The CAT registrations begin from 2nd August and will end on 13th September 2025. A candidate needs to fill out all the details carefully in it and upload all the documents to successfully register for CAT exam.

CAT 2025 Registration Process

CAT registration 2025 process is a three stage process. The following are the stages to fill out CAT registration form.

  • Online CAT 2025 registration
  • Filling up CAT exam form 2025
  • Payment of CAT exam fee

Steps to fill CAT 2025 application form

The steps to fill CAT application form 2025 is given below.

  • Visit CAT 2025 official website which is iimcat.ac.in
  • On the home page, click on the link that displays “New Candidate Registration”
  • A new page will open where you would be required to enter the basic details such as your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, etc. 
  • An OTP will be generated and sent to your registered email Id and mobile number. Enter that OTP for the purpose of verification. 
  • Thereafter, login using the CAT 2025 credentials and fill out the details such as communication address, academic details, work experience, exam centre etc. 
  • Once you have filled in the application form, proceed to make the payment and take print out of the application form. 

CAT 2025 Application Fee (Revised) 

IIM Kozhikode has increased the CAT 2025 fee for all categories of candidates. The CAT exam fee for General/EWS/NC-OBC is Rs. 2400 while for SC/ST/PwD candidates, it is Rs. 1200/- Check the following table to know the CAT exam fee.  

CAT Exam Fee 2025

Candidate's Category

CAT Form Fee

General/EWS/NC-OBC candidate

Rs. 2400

SC/ST/PwD candidate

Rs. 1200

CAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria 

CAT 2025 eligibility criteria is the first and foremost step that clarifies if you can appear for the exam or not. So before applying for the exam, carefully read the list of criteria so that you do not have to face any disqualification during the selection stage. The CAT eligibility criteria has been specified below here. 

CAT Educational Qualification

  • Candidates applying for the CAT 2022 exams must have completed their Bachelor's program.
  • Candidates in the final year of their undergraduate studies are also eligible to apply for the CAT exam.
  • Candidates from the General category must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in their qualifying degree exams while those in the SC/ST and PWD categories must have secured a minimum of 45% in their qualifying exam. 

CAT 2025 Selection process

The selection process for CAT exam involves three stages. CAT selection process is a three stage process. However, each IIM or an MBA college ay chose to have a different set of criteria to select candidates that may include a Group Discussion or Personal interview. Check the CAT selection process below

  • Written Ability Test (WAT)
  • Group Discussion (GD)
  • Personal Interviews (PI)

You must note that both IIMs and non IIMs are CAT score accepting colleges. IIMs consider only the CAT exam score to select candidates and no other cores. However, the non IIMs may consider other scores as well for the purpose of selection such as CAT, MAT, etc. 

Take CAT mock test to secure your seat

CAT 2025 Exam Pattern 

CAT exam consists of three sections, VARC, DILR and Quantitative Aptitude. Every section has to be attempted by the candidates appearing for CAT 2025 exam. The CAT question paper consists of both MCQ and Non-MCQ type questions. The difficulty level of the questions in CAT exam is found to be high. Here is an overview of the CAT exam pattern.

CAT Exam Pattern

Mode of CAT exam

Computer Based Test 

Duration of exam

120 minutes where each section is for 40 minutes

CAT exam slots

Morning: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Afternoon: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Evening: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Number of questions in CAT exam

66

Total Marks in CAT exam

198

Medium of exam 

English

Type of questions

MCQ and non-MCQ

CAT Syllabus 2025

IIM has not prescribed the CAT syllabus in the notification. The syllabus is compiled based on the past year exam trend. Candidates can refer to the CAT syllabus for effective exam preparation. 

CAT 2025 Admit Card

IIM Kozhikide will be releasing the CAT 2025 Admit Card in the month of November. Candidates can now download the call letter up to 24th November which is the up to the exam date. Candidates who complete the CAT 2025 Registration process can download the CAT Admit Card through the link which shall be made available on the official website. The admit card is a mandatory document that has to be submitted at the exam centre when appearing for the exams.

The CAT exam call letter includes details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre address, exam date, exam timing, etc. You must ensure that you have taken a print out of the CAT admit card to the exam hall.

Check other competitive exams below

Law Exams SSC Exams Teaching Exam
Engineering Exams Medical Exams Defence Exams

Trending Exams: CLAT | CMAT | XAT | MAH CET | SNAP | MAT

Trending

CAT - News & Notifications

Other Exams

XAT

TANCET

IBSAT

NMAT

ATMA

CMAT

MAH CET

MICAT

KMAT

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News