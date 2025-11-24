WBSSC SLST Result 2025 (Today) at westbengalssc.com, Download Class IX-X Scorecard PDF - Link Here Soon

WBSSC SLST Result 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will release the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 today on its official website, westbengalssc.com for Class IX-X. WBSSC will release the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST) result conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Class IX–X in government-aided schools in West Bengal.
Candidates who have attempted the examination conducted on September 7 and September 14, 2025 will be able to check the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 by logging into their account with their roll number and candidate name. The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 will contain the details, such as qualification status and marks obtained by the candidate in each subject.
WBSSC SLST Result 2025
The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 for Class 9-10 will get released at westbengalssc.com, containing the marks secured by candidates in each subject. The WBSSC SLST Result will also contain the scorecard. Candidates are advised to download the WBSSC SLST Result Scorecard, as it will be required during the interview process.
WBSSC SLST Result 2025: Overview
The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 link will contain the scorecard of candidates, which includes personal details such as subject-wise marks and overall performance. Candidates are advised to download and preserve the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 scorecard PDF
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
WBSSC State Level Selection Test (WBSSC SLST)
|
Posts
|
Assistant Teacher (Classes IX-X, XI-XII)
|
Vacancies
|
35,657
|
Result Date
|
Class XI-XII: Released
Class IX-X: 24th November 2025
How to Download the WBSSC SLST Result 2025?
Candidates can check the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided n this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, westbengalssc.com
- On the homepage click on the result sections
- Now click on the “Result of Written Examination in c/w 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 for Class IX–X”.
- Enter the roll number and date of birth, fill the captcha and click on the submit button.
- The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 will be displayed on screen.
- Verify the details and download the result for future reference.
What are the Details Mentioned on the WBSSC SLST Scorecard?
Along with the WBSSC SLST Result, WBSSC will also release the scorecard. Check the list below for details mentioned in WBSSC SLST Result 2025
- Name, roll number, application ID, category of candidate
- Exam name, post level (Class IX–X), date of exam.
- Section-wise/overall marks and qualifying status.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation