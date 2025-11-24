WBSSC SLST Result 2025 (Today) at westbengalssc.com, Download Class IX-X Scorecard PDF - Link Here Soon

WBSSC SLST Result 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will release the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 today on its official website, westbengalssc.com for Class IX-X. WBSSC will release the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST) result conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Class IX–X in government-aided schools in West Bengal.

Candidates who have attempted the examination conducted on September 7 and September 14, 2025 will be able to check the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 by logging into their account with their roll number and candidate name. The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 will contain the details, such as qualification status and marks obtained by the candidate in each subject.

WBSSC SLST Result 2025

The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 for Class 9-10 will get released at westbengalssc.com, containing the marks secured by candidates in each subject. The WBSSC SLST Result will also contain the scorecard. Candidates are advised to download the WBSSC SLST Result Scorecard, as it will be required during the interview process.