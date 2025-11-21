BSEB 10th, 12th Dummy Admit Card 2026 Available for Download, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2026: Bihar School Examination Board has issued an official notification regarding the BSEB 10th and 12th Dummy Admit Card 2026. According to the official notification issued, the BSEB Dummy Admit Card will be available on the official website until November 27, 2025.

Students are advised to check all the details mentioned on the BSEB 2026 dummy admit card. In case of any errors, the same is to be corrected through the school authorities. As per the notification issued, the BSEB 10th dummy admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website - exam.biharboardonline.org, while the BSEB 12th dummy admit card 2026 is available for download at intermediate.biharboard.com.

School authorities must make sure they download the dummy admit cards and make the necessary changes in the details for the required candidates. It must be ensured that all corrections are made before the deadline.