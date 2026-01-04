CUET UG 2026 Eligibility Criteria, Check Details and Steps to Apply Here

CUET UG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) registrations on January 3, 2026. Candidates seeking admission in undergraduate programmes can register online at cuet.nta.nic.in. Students who are currently appearing in their class 12th exams can register online to appear for the exams.

Candidates will need to register oline and then apply for their desired programmes’ exams after paying the application fee. The last date to register online is January 31, 2026. The exams are scheduled to be held from May 11 and 31, 2026. The agency will host exams online in centres across India as well as in a select foreign countries. The agency will release the detailed schedule on the official website soon.