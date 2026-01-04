CUET UG 2026 Eligibility Criteria, Check Details and Steps to Apply Here

Key Points
- The National Testing Agency began CUET UG 2026 registrations on January 3.
- Aspiring undergraduate students, including current class 12th examinees, can register online.
- Registration is available at cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET UG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) registrations on January 3, 2026. Candidates seeking admission in undergraduate programmes can register online at cuet.nta.nic.in. Students who are currently appearing in their class 12th exams can register online to appear for the exams.
Candidates will need to register oline and then apply for their desired programmes’ exams after paying the application fee. The last date to register online is January 31, 2026. The exams are scheduled to be held from May 11 and 31, 2026. The agency will host exams online in centres across India as well as in a select foreign countries. The agency will release the detailed schedule on the official website soon.
CUET UG 2026 Registration Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the CUET UG Registration 2026 details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|CUET UG 2026 Registration
|Exam name
|Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG)
|Board name
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|cuet.nta.nic.in
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|Registration dates
|January 3 - 31, 2026
|Exam dates
|May 11 and 31, 2026
|Exam mode
|Online, computer-based test (CBT)
CUET UG Registration 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for CUET UG Registration 2026:
- There is no age limit for the candidates.
- Candidates who are appearing or have passed the class 12 as per 10+2 system or equivalent examination conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board can appear.
- Candidates will need to satisfy the eligibility criteria of the particular University/ Institution/ Organization they want to apply.
CUET UG Registration 2026 Eligibility Criteria: List of Qualifying Examinations (QE)
- The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi, or the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi.
- Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University.
- Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy.
- Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects.
- Any Public School/Board/University examination in India or any foreign country is recognised as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the AIU/University Grants Commission (UGC) or any agency notified by the MoE.
- Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.
- A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.
- General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level.
- High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.
- Candidates who have completed the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the University Grants Commission (UGC) confirming equivalence to the Class 12 Examination.
- In case the Class 12 Examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier.
CUET UG Registration 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Important Points
- Candidates applying through quota/category admissions will need to follow existing policies of the respective University / Institution / Organization.
- Candidates are advised to visit the respective University website(s) to check for program-specific eligibility criteria.
- Candidates must satisfy the university-specific eligibility criteria before applying.
- Candidates must clear Programme-wise eligibility conditions of the applied University to seek admission.
How to Register for CUET UG 2026?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to register online for CUET UG 2026:
- Visit the official website for at cuet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link
- Create new registration using your details
- In the dashboard, enter your details
- Upload important documents and pay the oline fee
- Review and download confirmation page
DIRECT LINK - CUET UG 2026 Registration
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation