Goa SSC Time Table 2026: Download GBSHSE Board 10th Date Sheet PDF

Goa SSC Time Table 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will conduct the Goa SSC (Class 10) exams 2026 from 13 March to 9 April 2026. The final Goa Board Class 10 exam dates 2026 have been released on the official website gbshse.in.

Students can download the Goa SSC Time Table 2026 PDF from this page to check subject-wise exam dates. The Goa SSC Hall Ticket 2026 will be available in February 2026.

The Goa Board Class 10 exams 2026 will be held offline (pen and paper). Students should carefully read the Goa SSC time table, understand the syllabus and exam pattern, and start preparing step by step to score well in the exams. Check this article to download the Goa SSC Time Table 2026 PDF.

Goa SSC Time Table 2026: Key Highlights

Check the following table for Goa Class 10th Datesheet 2026: