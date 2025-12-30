Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Goa SSC Time Table 2026: Download GBSHSE Board 10th Date Sheet PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 30, 2025, 13:00 IST

Goa SSC Time Table 2026 has been released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) at gbshse.in. The Goa SSC Exams 2026 are going to be conducted from 13 March to 9 April 2026. Students can check this article to download the Goa SSC Time Table 2026 easily.

Goa SSC Time Table 2026
Goa SSC Time Table 2026

Goa SSC Time Table 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will conduct the Goa SSC (Class 10) exams 2026 from 13 March to 9 April 2026. The final Goa Board Class 10 exam dates 2026 have been released on the official website gbshse.in.

Students can download the Goa SSC Time Table 2026 PDF from this page to check subject-wise exam dates. The Goa SSC Hall Ticket 2026 will be available in February 2026.

The Goa Board Class 10 exams 2026 will be held offline (pen and paper). Students should carefully read the Goa SSC time table, understand the syllabus and exam pattern, and start preparing step by step to score well in the exams. Check this article to download the Goa SSC Time Table 2026 PDF.

Goa SSC Time Table 2026: Key Highlights

Check the following table for Goa Class 10th Datesheet 2026:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)

Exam Name

Goa Class 10 (SSC) Board Examination

Class

Class 10

Academic Session

2025–26

Exam Dates

13 March to 9 April 2026

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Datesheet Status

Released

Official Website

gbshse.in

Goa SSC Time Table 2026

Check the following table to check the Goa SSC Exam Dates 2026:

Exam Date

Subject Name

13 March 2026

English, Functional English

14 March 2026

Sanskrit, Urdu, French, Arabic, Kannada, Portuguese, Urdu (U), Functional Urdu (U), Functional Portuguese

16 March 2026

Konkani, Functional Konkani, Indian Sign Languages

17 March 2026

Home Vegetable Garden

18 March 2026

Social Science, History & Political Science, Music (Harmonium)

20 March 2026

Hindi, Functional Hindi

23 March 2026

Basic Mathematics

24 March 2026

Standard Mathematics, Everyday Mathematics

25 March 2026

Tailoring & Cutting, Indian Vocal Music

27 March 2026

Marathi, Marathi (G), Functional Marathi

28 March 2026

NSQF

30 March 2026

Science

31 March 2026

Physical Education

1 April 2026

Basic Cookery

2 April 2026

Drawing and Painting

4 April 2026

Geography and Economics

6 April 2026

Data Processing

7 April 2026

Basic Floriculture

8 April 2026

Desktop Publishing

9 April 2026

Fundamentals of Bakery

Goa SSC Time Table 2026 Download PDF

Students can easily download the Goa SSC Time Table 2026 PDF from the link given below. The PDF includes subject-wise exam dates and helps students plan their study schedule properly. It is advised to save and print the date sheet for quick reference during exam preparation. 

Download PDF: Goa SSC Time Table 2026

Steps to Download Goa SSC Time Table 2026

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Goa Class 10th Datesheet 2026:

Step 1:Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) at gbshse.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link related to Class 10 Datesheet 2026 or SSC Exam Time Table 2026.

Step 3: Click on the relevant datesheet link.

Step 4: The Goa Class 10th Datesheet 2026 will open on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Download the PDF file and save it on your device.

Step 6: Take a printout of the datesheet for future reference and exam preparation.

Details Mentioned on the Goa SSC Time Table 2026

Goa Class 10th Datesheet 2026 includes all the essential details that students should carefully check before appearing for the board examinations.

  • Name of the conducting board

  • Academic session 2025–26

  • Subject-wise exam dates

  • Day and timing of each examination

  • Duration of the exam

  • Important instructions for candidates

  • Reporting time and exam guidelines

Also check: 

Goa HSSC Time Table 2026

