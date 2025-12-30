Goa SSC Time Table 2026: Download GBSHSE Board 10th Date Sheet PDF

Goa SSC Time Table 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will conduct the Goa SSC (Class 10) exams 2026 from 13 March to 9 April 2026. The final Goa Board Class 10 exam dates 2026 have been released on the official website gbshse.in.
Students can download the Goa SSC Time Table 2026 PDF from this page to check subject-wise exam dates. The Goa SSC Hall Ticket 2026 will be available in February 2026.
The Goa Board Class 10 exams 2026 will be held offline (pen and paper). Students should carefully read the Goa SSC time table, understand the syllabus and exam pattern, and start preparing step by step to score well in the exams. Check this article to download the Goa SSC Time Table 2026 PDF.
Goa SSC Time Table 2026: Key Highlights
Check the following table for Goa Class 10th Datesheet 2026:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)
|
Exam Name
|
Goa Class 10 (SSC) Board Examination
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Exam Dates
|
13 March to 9 April 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Datesheet Status
|
Released
|
Official Website
|
gbshse.in
Goa SSC Time Table 2026
Check the following table to check the Goa SSC Exam Dates 2026:
|
Exam Date
|
Subject Name
|
13 March 2026
|
English, Functional English
|
14 March 2026
|
Sanskrit, Urdu, French, Arabic, Kannada, Portuguese, Urdu (U), Functional Urdu (U), Functional Portuguese
|
16 March 2026
|
Konkani, Functional Konkani, Indian Sign Languages
|
17 March 2026
|
Home Vegetable Garden
|
18 March 2026
|
Social Science, History & Political Science, Music (Harmonium)
|
20 March 2026
|
Hindi, Functional Hindi
|
23 March 2026
|
Basic Mathematics
|
24 March 2026
|
Standard Mathematics, Everyday Mathematics
|
25 March 2026
|
Tailoring & Cutting, Indian Vocal Music
|
27 March 2026
|
Marathi, Marathi (G), Functional Marathi
|
28 March 2026
|
NSQF
|
30 March 2026
|
Science
|
31 March 2026
|
Physical Education
|
1 April 2026
|
Basic Cookery
|
2 April 2026
|
Drawing and Painting
|
4 April 2026
|
Geography and Economics
|
6 April 2026
|
Data Processing
|
7 April 2026
|
Basic Floriculture
|
8 April 2026
|
Desktop Publishing
|
9 April 2026
|
Fundamentals of Bakery
Goa SSC Time Table 2026 Download PDF
Students can easily download the Goa SSC Time Table 2026 PDF from the link given below. The PDF includes subject-wise exam dates and helps students plan their study schedule properly. It is advised to save and print the date sheet for quick reference during exam preparation.
Download PDF: Goa SSC Time Table 2026
Steps to Download Goa SSC Time Table 2026
Students can follow the given below steps to download the Goa Class 10th Datesheet 2026:
Step 1:Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) at gbshse.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link related to Class 10 Datesheet 2026 or SSC Exam Time Table 2026.
Step 3: Click on the relevant datesheet link.
Step 4: The Goa Class 10th Datesheet 2026 will open on the screen in PDF format.
Step 5: Download the PDF file and save it on your device.
Step 6: Take a printout of the datesheet for future reference and exam preparation.
Details Mentioned on the Goa SSC Time Table 2026
Goa Class 10th Datesheet 2026 includes all the essential details that students should carefully check before appearing for the board examinations.
-
Name of the conducting board
-
Academic session 2025–26
-
Subject-wise exam dates
-
Day and timing of each examination
-
Duration of the exam
-
Important instructions for candidates
-
Reporting time and exam guidelines
