B.Arch or B.Des: Which Creative Path is Right for You?

Picking a career in the creative world is exciting, but it can also be confusing. Two of the most popular choices are B.Arch (Bachelor of Architecture) and B.Des (Bachelor of Design). While both allow for lots of imagination, they lead to very different types of work. Here is a simple breakdown to help show what makes each one different.

B.Arch (The Builder’s Path)

B.Arch is the study of buildings and large spaces. This path is for those who look at a stadium, a school, or a house and wonder how it stays standing and how people move through it.