DASA-CSAB 2025 Registration Starts for BTech, BArch, and BPlan Courses

The DASA 2025 registration and choice-filling process has started, alongside CSAB's special rounds for NIT, IIIT, and SPA admissions. Students who didn't get a seat in JoSAA counselling 2025 can now register online on the CSAB website (csab.nic.in) for these special rounds.

NIT Rourkela invites applications for DASA and CSAB Special Round Counselling 2025, starting July 30. This round offers opportunities for international students and others to secure seats in top institutes.

If you have already registered for JoSAA counseling, you can use your same JoSAA 2025 password to sign up. If you didn't, you can use your JEE Main 2025 password instead.

Both DASA and CSAB will have three rounds of counseling to help students get into undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning courses.

The deadline to register for CSAB special rounds 2025 and DASA 2025 is August 3rd. To successfully complete registration, students must pay the required DASA Enrolment Fee (DAF) or Special Round Enrolment Fee (SREF).

For DASA applicants, please note that you can only submit your course and college preferences after your documents have been verified.