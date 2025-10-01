UCEED 2026: Registrations to Begin Today, Check Important Details Here

UCEED 2026:- The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) offers admission to the Bachelor of Design programs, which are being offered at IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, IIT Indore, and IITDM Jabalpur. Many other institutes, apart from the listed institute, are also offering admission to their B.Des program by accepting the UCEED Score Card. Candidates who wish to appear for this exam should understand that UCEDD and BDes admissions are two different activities. Students who have qualified for Class 12th in 2025 or will qualify in 2026 in any stream (science, arts and humanities, or commerce) are eligible to take the UCEED 2026 exam. Key Highlight:- The registration portal for the UCEED 2026 exam has opened, and applications will be accepted beginning at 5:00 P.M. on October 1, 2025 , at https://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/index.html

The UCEED 2026 exam will be conducted on January 19, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Registration opens from October 1, 2025 , and will conclude on October 31, 2025.

Admit Cards will be available for download from January 2, 2026, from 1:00 PM onwards.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED), 2026, is being administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. The UCEED 2026 exam or securing a rank in this exam does not guarantee admission to BDes programs at participating institutions. The candidates who qualify for the exam must apply separately for BDes admissions through a prescribed procedure through the Joint Seat Allocation Process. The candidates must remember that the UCEED 2026 scores are only valid for admission to programs during the academic year 2026-27.

