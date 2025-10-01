UCEED 2026: Registrations to Begin Today, Check Important Details Here

RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 1, 2025, 16:34 IST

The UCEED 2026 registrations will commence from October 1, 2025, and will offer admission to the Bachelor of Design Program offered by a select few IITs. Know which documents are required and what the total seat intake is.

UCEED 2026
UCEED 2026:- The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) offers admission to the Bachelor of Design programs, which are being offered at IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, IIT Indore, and IITDM Jabalpur.

Many other institutes, apart from the listed institute, are also offering admission to their B.Des program by accepting the UCEED Score Card. Candidates who wish to appear for this exam should understand that UCEDD and BDes admissions are two different activities. Students who have qualified for Class 12th in 2025 or will qualify in 2026 in any stream (science, arts and humanities, or commerce) are eligible to take the UCEED 2026 exam.

Key Highlight:- 

  • The registration portal for the UCEED 2026 exam has opened, and applications will be accepted beginning at 5:00 P.M. on October 1, 2025, at https://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/index.html 

  • The UCEED 2026 exam will be conducted on January 19, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

  • Registration opens from October 1, 2025, and will conclude on October 31, 2025.

  • Admit Cards will be available for download from January 2, 2026, from 1:00 PM onwards.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED), 2026, is being administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. The UCEED 2026 exam or securing a rank in this exam does not guarantee admission to BDes programs at participating institutions. The candidates who qualify for the exam must apply separately for BDes admissions through a prescribed procedure through the Joint Seat Allocation Process. 

The candidates must remember that the UCEED 2026 scores are only valid for admission to programs during the academic year 2026-27.

Also, check:-

List of Participating Institutes in UCEED 2025

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED), 2026, offers admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) program in various participating institutes. This exam primarily grants admission to the BDes program provided by a select few IITs, but many other institutes also admit students who qualify for this exam into the Bachelor of Design program.

Below is the list of the participating institutions offering admission to BDes programs, along with their total seat intake:-

Participating Institute

Total Seat Intake

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

37

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

56

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi 

20

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

30

Indian Institute of Technology, Indore

16

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

20

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur

66

Total 

245

What are the Documents Required for Registration for UCEED 2026?

While registering for the UCEED 2026 exam, there are some important documents that the candidates should prepare to avoid any kind of haste or mistake while applying to appear for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam of Design (UCEED) 2026. Below is the list of documents that are required for registration for the UCEED 2026 exam:-

  • A recent colour picture of a full frontal (facial) view, centring the head and encompassing 70-80% of the frame, taken within the past six months.

  • A clean image of the candidate's entire signature on white paper (only JPEG image formats with the file extension .jpg will be acceptable).

  • A document proving age, such as an SSC certificate, passport, or birth certificate, must be submitted (only in PDF format with the file extension).PDFs will be accepted.

  • Qualifying examination certificate, if taken in 2025, in PDF format.

  • Candidates taking the Class XII test in 2026 must obtain a certificate from the school/college Principal in the format specified.

