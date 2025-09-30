Which Institute is known as the “Cradle of Space Sciences in India”?

Institute Known as the “Cradle of Space Sciences in India”:- When we talk about India’s journey into space, one institute and one organisation that readily come to our mind are the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). But can you guess which institute is called the “Cradle of Space Sciences in India”?
India’s incredible journey into space, from satellite launch to Mars and Moon exploration, started with a small but powerful institute that laid the groundwork for space research in India. This intitute has nurtured some of the most commendable minds, conducted revolutionary research, and has played and continues to play an important role in making India’s space dreams a reality.
Today, we all admire the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its pioneering launches and missions. But before all these institutions and organisations, there was one institute that quietly lit the spark of curiosity and scientific discovery.
Initially, this facility served as a launchpad for ideas, bright scientists, and experiments rather than rocketry. This institute is often called the “Cradle of Space Sciences of India” because, just like a cradle nurtures a child, this institute nurtured India’s space programs in its earliest days.
There is one question remaining,
Q.1 Which Institute is known as the “Cradle of Space Sciences of India”? Can you guess from the options given below 🧐:-
A. ISRO
B. Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre
C. Physical Research Laboratory
D. Satish Dhawan Space Centre
Answer:- The Institute, known as the “Cradle of Space Sciences of India,” is the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL).
Why is PRL known as the “Cradle of Space Sciences of India”?
The Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) is known as India’s “Cradle of Space Sciences” because it was founded in 1947 by the Father of the Indian Space Program, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, which started India’s journey into space and allied research, and has since become a premier institution for fundamental research in the following fields:-
PRL’s leadership role is further cemented by its early work on cosmic rays and its important contributions to the construction of instrumentation for ISRO’s key space missions. The Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) was formally created on November 11, 1947, at the M.G. Science College in Ahmedabad.
Research Offered by Physical Research Laboratory (PRL)
If you have ever stared at the night sky and wondered if you could actually study the stars, planets, and mysteries of the universe as a full-time career, then there is the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) that can help you turn your future aspirations into reality. But to seek admission to this institute, there are certain eligibility requirements that you must qualify for to be able to pursue a full-time career studying the stars, planets and mysteries of the universe.
Below are the eligibility requirements and the pathway to secure admission to the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL):-
The Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) also offers various interesting research programs, and they are as follows:-
India's journey into space may appear big today, but it all started with one institute that worked tirelessly to make India's goal a reality. This "Cradle of Space Sciences" continues to educate and challenge the limits of what is possible.
